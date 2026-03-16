Amy Madigan Through the Ages: From ’80s Indie Darling to 2026 Oscar Winner

Amy Madigan just won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Weapons—a cool 40 years after her first nomination for Twice in a Lifetime. That’s officially the longest gap between acting nods for a woman, turning her win into a full-circle Hollywood moment, the kind usually reserved for Hallmark movies. It’s also the kind of story that reminds us how rare it is to sustain a career this long. The best things come to those who wait, and all.

Madigan has spent decades building a career that’s iconic, yes, but also understated. She’s the type of actor you recognise immediately, even if you can’t always place her name, appearing in classics, cult favourites, and unforgettable supporting roles, like the eerie Aunt Gladys in Weapons, which earned her this long-awaited Oscar.

In an industry obsessed with youth, Madigan shows us what longevity looks like: a career that spans decades, genres, and generations of audiences. At 74, she’s thriving in Hollywood on her own terms, showing that—contrary to Hollywood lore—talent, relevance, and style don’t expire with age.

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Her 2026 Oscars look, a Dior suit scattered with feather paillettes and topped off with tinted glasses, was further proof that elegance, experimentation, and personal style aren’t bound by age. It also serves as a reminder that fashion, like talent, can evolve over decades, and that women in their 70s can still define what it means to be stylish, confident, and unapologetically themselves.

Here, we look back at Amy Madigan’s red carpet appearances through the ages.

Amy Madigan’s Red Carpet Appearances Through the Ages

Ed Harris and Amy Madigan at the 98th Annual Oscars (Image credit: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Ed Harris and Amy Madigan during The 75th Annual Academy Awards (Image credit: Photo by SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Amy Madigan at the 58th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Lunch at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Amy Madigan and Ed Harris during 58th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Amy Madigan during Opening Night of "The Gin Game" in 1988 (Image credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Amy Madigan and Ed Harris during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards (Image credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)