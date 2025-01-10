Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released an emotional statement about the Los Angeles wild fires

Trigger warning: this article contains distressing content

This week has seen devastating wild fires rage across Los Angeles, with over 9,000 homes destroyed and at least 130,000 residents reported to have been evacuated. And with the Santa Ana winds fuelling the rapidly-spreading fires and the death count growing by the day, a state of emergency has been issued.

Those located in the state of California have been sharing regular information on the disaster, and circulating available resources for those affected.

A post shared by Los Angeles County Fire Dept. (@lacountyfd) A photo posted by on

Among them were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in the Montecito neighbourhood - a nearby area that is reported to be at risk of evacuation in the coming days. And as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an emotional statement about the wild fires, they urged Californians to look out for each other.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," read a statement from the royal couple on Sussex.com. "A state of emergency has been issued."

The Duke and Duchess went on to encourage Californians to open their homes, stating: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

The royal couple also shared details about organisations to support, naming José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, who "are serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire", Animal Wellness Foundation - housing animals evacuated, and Airbnb and 211LA who are providing "free, temporary housing". As well as crucially, the LA Fire Department Foundation, supporting those who are working tirelessly to contain the fires.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.