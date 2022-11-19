Blake Lively pays sweet tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds - and we're here for it
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are #couplegoals
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Blake Lively (opens in new tab)and Ryan Reynolds are the epitome of couple goals.
While we are used to seeing them hilariously troll one another on social media, the Gossip Girl alumni (opens in new tab)bucked the trend to gush about her partner at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards this week.
In her speech at the awards ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Blake praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic", according to E! (opens in new tab).
The 35-year-old (opens in new tab)went on: "So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada. And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."
The real tear jerker of her speech came when Blake, who has daughters James, Inez, Betty and is expecting her fourth child with the 46-year-old actor (opens in new tab), revealed Ryan is a homebody and always checks in on at home, and on his family no matter how busy his schedule is, which is an act he has always done.
Blake shared: "It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him.
"And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home. Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home.
"If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."
Adorable!
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
-
Michelle Obama says Americans were 'not ready' for her natural Black hair as First Lady
'As Black women we deal with it, the whole thing about do you show up with your natural hair?'
By Megan C. Hills
-
Adele kicks off Las Vegas residency
Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency after cancelling the show due to coronavirus pandemic.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Markella Kavenagh: “There are so many important stories, there needs to be space to tell them.”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star talks all things fantasy, what keeps her smiling and inspiration...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Ryan Reynolds says his daughters didn't know 'aunt' Taylor Swift was famous
They thought singing was her 'hobby'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Blake Lively has her say on post-baby body ideals
‘You don’t have to have be Victoria’s Secret-ready right away.'
By Caroline Leaper
-
#FangirlAlert: 12 times celebrities got completely starstruck by other celebrities
'I'm freaking out, she's two arm-lengths away right now.'
By Caroline Leaper
-
Blake Lively Shuts Preserve, But Knows Exactly How She’s Going To Take On The Hate Hate Haters...
Blake Lively has announced that she is shutting her lifestyle website Preserve
By Caroline Leaper
-
Blake Lively Has Some Very Honest Things To Say About Being A Mum
The actress' life has changed a lot since she gave birth to daughter James Reynolds.
By Marie Claire
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Hits Back At Media’s ‘Misogynist’ Questioning
In an interview with Time magazine, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the questions that make her really angry…
By Marie Claire
-
Blake Lively Continues To Make New York Her Catwalk In Two More Amazing Outfits
The actress wows yet again in head-turning pieces when she steps out to promote The Age Of Adaline in NYC.
By Marie Claire
-
Blake Lively works 10 different outfits and hairstyles in one day. Just Incredible
The actress totally cements her status as our ultimate fashion crush as she promotes The Age Of Adaline in everything from pastel purple trousers to a head-turning combo by Roksanda Ilincic.
By Marie Claire