Blake Lively pays sweet tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds - and we're here for it

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the epitome of couple goals.

While we are used to seeing them hilariously troll one another on social media, the Gossip Girl alumni bucked the trend to gush about her partner at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards this week.

In her speech at the awards ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Blake praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic", according to E!.

The 35-year-old went on: "So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada. And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."

The real tear jerker of her speech came when Blake, who has daughters James, Inez, Betty and is expecting her fourth child with the 46-year-old actor, revealed Ryan is a homebody and always checks in on at home, and on his family no matter how busy his schedule is, which is an act he has always done.

Blake shared: "It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him.

"And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home. Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home.

"If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."

Adorable!