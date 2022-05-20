Blake Lively says this one thing finally made her feel “at ease” in her body

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re a regular Marie Claire UK reader, you know we’re big on self-love, body positivity and feeling confident in your own skin.

And in celebrity news today, Blake Lively – who recently made headlines globally for *that* amazing colour changing Met Gala dress – has opened up about the one thing that finally made her feel more confident in her appearance.

Because yes, even world-famous celebrities have insecurities – they’re only human, after all.

Speaking to Forbes at the launch of her non-alcoholic drink line, Betty Buzz, the 34-year-old opened up about her own personal journey to self-acceptance.

The one thing she shares has seriously boosted her confidence levels? Motherhood.

“I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident,” the actress shared. “Not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

“I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship,” she added. “I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfilment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally,” she continued.

Blake is married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds – they wed in 2012 – and they currently have three children together.

She’s previously spoken candidly about her body insecurities after giving birth and shared hilarious updates on the realities of being a parent.

On the insecurities, she called out brands who don’t cater for all body shapes and sizes, captioning an old photo of her on The Tonight Show and sharing how she had to wear an old shirt and dress of hers as “no one had samples that fit me after giving birth.”

She went on: “It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

Hear, hear.