Blake Lively has shared the first photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

She addressed the paparazzi in her caption, sharing that she only shared the images so that the press waiting on her doorstep to get the first photo of her bump would leave her alone.

Wanting to take control of the narrative, Lively said: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

She confirmed that she was expecting her fourth child last week.

Calling out photographers, she reflected on what an invasion of her privacy it was to wait on her doorstep waiting to get paparazzi photos.

In the carousel of images, she also shared cute photos of her and husband Ryan Reynolds, plus an image of her and her long-time best friend Taylor Swift.

She has slammed the press before. Back in 2021, she called out The Daily Mail Australia and accused them of stalking, harassing, and frightening her and her three kids.

She’s also called out E! News for sharing photos of her children without consent. She said: “This is so disturbing. I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting.”

“You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

She’s always been firm that she doesn’t want images of her children being shared online without her consent – an understandable and natural request from a mother who’s line of work means she lives in the public eye.

Concluding her recent post, she said: “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” she concluded in her caption. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love!”

We’re with the Livelys on this one – media putting pressure on celebrities to share images of their bodies or their children purely for traffic purposes isn’t okay.

Here’s hoping Lively speaking out as she has will prevent the paparazzi from acting so heartlessly in the future.