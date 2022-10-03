Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Blake is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively announced last week that she is pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl actor – who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with Ryan – announced the news by posting a pretty epic buby bump photo on social media. (It was in response to the photographers camping outside her home attempting to get the first photo).

Today, the 35-year-old actress has shared an insight into how she’ll be changing her weekly workouts now she’s expecting.

Blake Lively’s pregnancy workouts, assessed by a pre-natal expert

She currently trains with coach Don Saladino and plans to continue doing so throughout her pregnancy. That said, she will be changing up her usual routine.

How? Well, the New York-based trainer shared the details of Lively’s newly-adapted training sessions, explaining that they’re actually not all too different from her normal routine.

Speaking to US Weekly, Saladino shared: “[Lively’s workout routines] really haven’t [changed] much.

“You know, we’re watching the ballistics a little bit. I know in the first trimester things change a little bit, but all in all, she’s always had a good foundation.”

However, they have made a few adjustments to ensure Lively and her baby are safe and comfortable during her pregnancy workouts.

He continued: “We’re removing any jumping, any ballistics [jumping around] and we’re really staying away from the cardio.”

“We’re trying to keep things a little bit more stationary. Always a lot of split stances. We don’t have her laying flat on her back. We’re not putting her legs inverted. So, everything’s really a little bit more upright or on some sort of an incline.”

Speaking about Lively’s goal while working out, Saladino shared: “Right now [her fitness goal is] to have a healthy delivery, be a healthy human being, and be the mother that she wants to be for her family.”

The exact specifics of what moves Lively does every week, plus how often she works out, varies from week to week depending on her schedule.

Saladino added: “Whatever [our training schedule] is she’s in there trying to hit it a decent amount. It depends on her week, it depends on her travel, it depends on her family. We just try and be as consistent as possible.”

Speaking to pre and postnatal fitness expert and the founder of The Bump Plan Hollie Grant to get her take on the celebrity workout – and adjustments – she points out that every body is different and so will want to tackle pregnancy workouts differently. Some might opt out altogether, feeling better resting, but can you work out when pregnant?

She exclusively shared: “There’s actually no real reason why you couldn’t do some jumping around in the first trimester – think jumping jacks, burpees, exercises like that. Your baby is very well protected in the uterus. Really, the whole jumping around thing is more about how your boobs feel and whether your pelvic floor can cope with the impact.”

Continuing on, she said: “The bouncing itself is not necessarily an issue, it’s more just being mindful of how it feels because your joints are changing slightly and your pelvic floor has a greater demand as you get more pregnant.”

Saladino has scaled back Lively’s amount of jumping exercises and similarly cardio – which, interestingly, Grant points out isn’t the general advice.

She explained: “Staying away from cardio is not the general advice. In fact, in the UK, the guidelines are to do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week.”

“Moderate intensity is anything that gets your heart rate up, gets you a little out of breath, gets you sweating, but still allows you to talk. Staying away from the cardio isn’t necessary – we want mothers to be cardiovascular fit and musculoskeletal strong.”

However, Lively may have underlying health conditions or other reasons, which mean it’s safer for her to move this way. Ultimately, any form of exercise has mental health benefits.

Grant also agrees with Saladino in making sure that Lively isn’t lying flat on her back.

The fitness expert said: “After about week sixteen, you don’t want to be lying pregnant women on their backs for an extended period of time because it can lead to supine hypertensive syndrome. This is basically where your uterus is so heavy it presses on some important arteries and veins, which can in turn make you feel light-headed and isn’t great for the baby.”

Grant agrees with Saladino that pregnancy workouts shouldn’t be hugely intense, but more little and often. “We want lungs to be active a little bit every day, rather than during one massive session once a week”, Grant explains.

That said, Grant does agree that every body is different, and so what works for one Mum-to-be, won’t work for others. The main aim is to work out works for you.

Grant’s bottom line? Moving while pregnant should be about building ” a body that’s strong and capable for pregnancy and postnatally.”

For details on postpartum exercise, as well as the best exercise to do post-partum to target your pelvic floor, we have you covered.

Wishing both Mum and baby a happy and healthy pregnancy.