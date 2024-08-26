This brown suede jacket is dominating Autumn/Winter 2024 - these are the chicest styles

As we reluctantly close the curtain on summer style and begin considering dressing for breezier and more changeable forecasts, one trend making itself known by permeating designer and high-street collections is the brown suede jacket.

The fashion forecast has spoken and this year the focus is on saturated colour ways and sepia tones for coats and jackets, resulting in a refreshing update on atypical autumn outerwear. While previous year's Autumn/Winter trends championed aviator-style shearling jackets, 2024's reworked trend borrows the rich colour and slouchy fit from seasons past, without a shearling lining or metal stud details, to give it a paired back throw-on feel, making it well suited for the transitional season ahead.

Although there are varying iterations of the brown suede jacket, popular details (or lack there of on this new minimalist style) include simple peter pan collars and almost-shirt like detailing - despite many styles heavy enough to be worn as outerwear on a chilly autumnal day. And whilst grunge is set to make a return this winter, you can hold fire on your heavy biker jackets and pair them with heavy wool plaids when the mercury drops. For now, this is a biker stud free zone, where polished brown suede jackets are set to take the fashion world by storm.

Scroll on to shop my expert edit of my favourite brown suede jackets...

14 chic brown suede jackets

COS Collared Suede Jacket £480 at COS Perfectly slouched and in a muted colourway, COS' suede jacket is one of the most impressive pieces on the high street. Keep your eyes peeled for a restock!

Sézane Will Jacket £225 at Sezane Sézane offers a shirt jacket hybrid. With the addition of the waist tie, there's an option of cinching in the waist and wearing it as a top. I'd expect nothing but excellence from this French favourite.

Staud Corrine Suede Jacket £955 at Staud If you prefer suited looks, make a beeline for Staud's interpretation of the suede leather jacket. I envision it worn open atop a little black dress and this season's snake print boots.

Soeur Vincenzo Jacket £630 at Soeur Soeur's Vincenzo Jacket has become one of its most coveted pieces this season, so much so it's already amassed a lengthy waitlist. The boxy silhouette comprises contrasting oversized buttons and functional pockets, rounded off in a luxe chestnut brown.

La Redoute Suede Press-Stud Jacket With Round Neck £160 at La Redoute Head to French retailer La Redoute for this unique take on the suede jacket, with the absence of a collar, cropped fit and metallic buttons. It's slightly more fitted than the other iterations on offer.

Ba&sh Milas Jacket £420 at BA&SH The brown suede jacket feels inherently French. Ba&sh's style varies with this season's silhouette as it features a cropped length, fluted sleeves and a rounded collar. The addition of poppable buttons ensures an easy-to-wear and adaptable element.

Massimo Dutti Suede Jacket £299 at Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti is becoming increasingly impressive, with some styles on par with its designer counterparts. Though this style has a khaki undertone, it certainly fits the brief and is well suited to those with a minimalist aesthetic, with preferences for subtle colourways.

Toteme Soft Suede Shirt Tobacco £1,290 at Toteme Trust Toteme to master this trend with an anti-trend approach. Its soft suede shirt is perfectly loose and awash in what I've deemed the most wearable brown for most skin tones.

Reformation Veda Reed Jacket £448 at Reformation Reformation's Veda jacket offers a deeper shade that leans into the winter colour palette. Reminiscent of a lacquered conker and with buttons of a similar ilk, it's a piece that feels instantly autumn-appropriate.

Rouje Nils Jacket £385 at Rouje The Nil's jacket features a shrunken fit and warm hue, making it an apt option for those who prefer slim-fitting jackets.

Nili Lotan Justine Suede Jacket £1,440 at The Outnet With western-inspired curved seams and detailed pockets, Nili Lotan's style is heavily inspired by vintage.

LE17SEPTEMBRE Brown Spread Collar Leather Jacket £870 at LE17SEPTEMBRE The languid fit and rich colourway make this LE17SEPTEMBRE pieces a worthy mention.