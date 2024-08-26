This brown suede jacket is dominating Autumn/Winter 2024 - these are the chicest styles
This much-coveted jacket is selling out everywhere
As we reluctantly close the curtain on summer style and begin considering dressing for breezier and more changeable forecasts, one trend making itself known by permeating designer and high-street collections is the brown suede jacket.
The fashion forecast has spoken and this year the focus is on saturated colour ways and sepia tones for coats and jackets, resulting in a refreshing update on atypical autumn outerwear. While previous year's Autumn/Winter trends championed aviator-style shearling jackets, 2024's reworked trend borrows the rich colour and slouchy fit from seasons past, without a shearling lining or metal stud details, to give it a paired back throw-on feel, making it well suited for the transitional season ahead.
Although there are varying iterations of the brown suede jacket, popular details (or lack there of on this new minimalist style) include simple peter pan collars and almost-shirt like detailing - despite many styles heavy enough to be worn as outerwear on a chilly autumnal day. And whilst grunge is set to make a return this winter, you can hold fire on your heavy biker jackets and pair them with heavy wool plaids when the mercury drops. For now, this is a biker stud free zone, where polished brown suede jackets are set to take the fashion world by storm.
Scroll on to shop my expert edit of my favourite brown suede jackets...
14 chic brown suede jackets
Perfectly slouched and in a muted colourway, COS' suede jacket is one of the most impressive pieces on the high street. Keep your eyes peeled for a restock!
Sézane offers a shirt jacket hybrid. With the addition of the waist tie, there's an option of cinching in the waist and wearing it as a top. I'd expect nothing but excellence from this French favourite.
If you prefer suited looks, make a beeline for Staud's interpretation of the suede leather jacket. I envision it worn open atop a little black dress and this season's snake print boots.
Soeur's Vincenzo Jacket has become one of its most coveted pieces this season, so much so it's already amassed a lengthy waitlist. The boxy silhouette comprises contrasting oversized buttons and functional pockets, rounded off in a luxe chestnut brown.
Head to French retailer La Redoute for this unique take on the suede jacket, with the absence of a collar, cropped fit and metallic buttons. It's slightly more fitted than the other iterations on offer.
Massimo Dutti is becoming increasingly impressive, with some styles on par with its designer counterparts. Though this style has a khaki undertone, it certainly fits the brief and is well suited to those with a minimalist aesthetic, with preferences for subtle colourways.
Trust Toteme to master this trend with an anti-trend approach. Its soft suede shirt is perfectly loose and awash in what I've deemed the most wearable brown for most skin tones.
Reformation's Veda jacket offers a deeper shade that leans into the winter colour palette. Reminiscent of a lacquered conker and with buttons of a similar ilk, it's a piece that feels instantly autumn-appropriate.
The Nil's jacket features a shrunken fit and warm hue, making it an apt option for those who prefer slim-fitting jackets.
With western-inspired curved seams and detailed pockets, Nili Lotan's style is heavily inspired by vintage.
The languid fit and rich colourway make this LE17SEPTEMBRE pieces a worthy mention.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
