I asked the experts—these pedicure trends are the only colours to wear on your toes this autumn

Sandal season may be coming to an end but, before you get to canceling your pedicure appointments, allow me to explain why autumn pedicures should absolutely be on your radar. You see, while in summer a great pedicure with the latest nail trends feels more like a necessity and in winter our nails become another party season accessory, an autumn pedi is just for you. That means you can experiment with colours you may have shied away from earlier in the year and take risks on pedicure trends you are still undecided about without fear of anyone seeing them if they aren't quite your style. Plus, autumn is also the perfect time to embrace rich, cosy nail polish colours that would have felt out of place in spring and summer.

So, with that in mind, I turned to the experts to find out which pedicure colours they’re loving for AW24. While traditional burgundy tones of course made an appearance, as well as the classic black pedi, there were some surprises in the form of earthy shades and opulent jewel tones. One thing’s for sure however, when it comes to this season's trending toe colours, we’re going to be spoilt for choice. Keep scrolling to see what they said…

1. Cosy browns

Manicurist Ami Streets is all about rich brown tones for autumn. “Shades of this flattering go-with-anything neutral are majorly trending this season,” she told me. “Paler skins look great with cool taupe tones whilst darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours.”

2. Pastel pink

Giorgia Cappella, The GelBottle Training & Education Manager, thinks autumn is the perfect time to turn traditional pedicure trends on their head. “Who says autumn nails have to be dark?” she told me. “Precious is a soft pink that's totally unexpected but oh-so-chic. It's delicate yet bold and totally perfect for the season. Pair it with a white tip for a fresh take on the French pedicure.” While you can ask your nail pro if they have the GelBottle Precious, if you want to try the look for yourself at home, try Peacci’s Petal instead.

3. Earthy tones

We’ve already spoken about chocolate tones, however it’s not just browns that are trending when it comes to earthy pedicure shades. Leafy greens, stone greys, khaki and soft taupes will all look chic this autumn providing a muted antidote to our previous summer brights.

4. Rich burgundy

For the perfect moody pedicure shade, Nails Inc founder, Thea Green suggests dark red, burgundy tones. “The deep, rich hue of burgundy aligns well with the fall season providing a warm and sophisticated look that complements autumnal fashion and autumn colour palettes.”

5. Opulent blue and green

Jewel pedicure colours come into their own during the autumn months and nail artist, Jessica White agrees. “Reflecting the deep, moody tones of the autumn landscape, rich dark greens and blues are certain to be a standout trend this season,” she says.

6. Classic black

Clean and crisp, a chic black nail never goes out of style, making it a truly timeless pedicure look for autumn and beyond. For a high-shine finish, top with a glossy or jelly finish top coat or add a touch of glitter for added sparkle.

7. Berry hues

“This autumn, the colour palette is all about berries ranging from rich purples to juicy reds,” says Tajinder Banwait MBE, Founder at Palette London. “The bold red polish trend from summer is here to stay, proving its versatility and universal appeal.”