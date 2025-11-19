Experts Told Me How to Choose Glasses for My Hair and Colouring—I’ve Just Found a Pair for Life

Every few years, I have a decision to make: selecting a new pair of glasses. Given that us short (or long) sighted folk literally struggle to see without a pair, opticals are a serious aesthetic choice. I mean, they probably get double the wear of our prized sartorial posessions.

But choosing the right pair can be tricky as you have to factor in your face shape and your hairstyle and colouring, alongside your personal taste. So, this time around, I was determined to get it right and find a set of frames that I could wear for years on end. To get the lowdown, I consulted the experts over at Cutler and Gross and Jimmy Fairly for their insider tips. It made selecting my glasses a doddle, and I can say that I've found a pair that suits me perfectly, and doubles as an accessory, whether I'm at work or on a night out. Everything I learnt, ahead.

Choosing glasses for your haircut

The bob

Katie Jennings, Senior Brand & PR Manager at Jimmy Fairly, explains that as the bob already has a strong, structured silhouette, smaller, delicate frames can soften the line and keep the look balanced. Marie Wilkinson, Style Director at Cutler and Gross, agrees: "This cut provides a definite aperture for the frame to sit within, so rounded shapes work well with the angles of a bob. Gradient colours also look interesting with this kind of cut."

Long hair

"Long, voluminous hair pairs well with bold frames," explains Jennings. "Oversized shapes and aviator styles complement hair movement, and are a nod to that 70s feel. Try styles like the Rocky or Tilda for a chic and relaxed finish." Wilkinson adds that you can go architectural with oversized square cat eye frames and that, generally, shapes with strong, straight browlines suit nicely.

Fringed styles

With bold fringes, it’s best to avoid anything too heavy across the face, advises both experts. A light metal frame keeps your look open and balanced. If in doubt, opt for frames where the bridges have curved browlines.

Super short hair

For those with short cuts, like the pixie, it's important to look for a frame that is the right proportion for your face, so neither oversized nor undersized. Wilkinson advises looking for interesting details on the frames, as you'll be able to show them off with short styles. Alternatively, bold shapes and colours also work well, as you have so much of the face available.

Experimental hairstyles

Edgier cuts like the mullet look great with almost anything, bearing in mind your personal style. Wilkinson recommends Cutler and Gross's range of Japanese titanium, which leans minimalistic, allowing the hairstyle to take centre stage. Jennings, on the other hand, points out that bold angular frames also look great with statement hair. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Choosing glasses for your hair colour

Brunettes

Rich, warm-toned frames complement brunettes beautifully, as well as deep brown and tortoise frames.

Blondes

If you're a cooler blonde, consider soft, light frames like pastels, light browns and champagne tones. Mid-tone and warm blondes can pull off almost anything.

Redheads

Red hair pairs well with warm, golden tones. Consider metal frames in shades of gold to add warmth and enhance the richness of the hair.

Choosing glasses for your face shape

While it's always recommended to go in-store to try on different styles, there is some guidance as to which frames suit which face shape. As a rule of thumb, Wilkinson suggests wearing frames that contrast with your face shape to create balance and a harmonious look.