The exact nail polish Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day

It’s hard to believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married over two years ago. A lot has changed since then!

After tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in May 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie, almost a year after their nuptials. The couple then announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family at the start of the year, and are now living in Los Angeles.

But back to that iconic wedding day. While we have some idea of Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products, including her favourite lipstick, we’ve been left to guess the specific products used to create her bridal look for the most part.

Until now that is!

British Vogue reports that the Duchess visited DryBy London in London’s Marylebone ahead of her big day, where she had two colours mixed for a bespoke manicure.

Meghan’s wedding day mani involved applying one coat of CND Shellac in Unmasked, followed by two coats of Negligee. For her pedicure, she opted for the shade Cashmere Wrap.

