Syrup nails are the Korean manicure trend taking over the internet—and I want in

K-Beauty can do no wrong in my eyes

Syrup nails are the latest nail trend to join the food-inspired manicures the internet can’t get enough of. Love them or hate them, these micro trends are undeniably having a moment, and syrup nails joins our favourite fruit nails, blueberry milk nails and espresso nails on the seemingly evergrowing list. 

Syrup nails are as juicy as they sound, and the ultra-glossy manicure can be worn over your go-to nail colours and are already set to be our go-to autumn nail look. Honestly, I’m struggling to find a nail colour syrup nails don’t look great on. 

With over 8 million views on TikTok and Google searches on the rise, Syrup nails trending proves Korean beauty is always the way to go. Simple, soft and surprisingly natural-looking, syrup nails are far from the sheer glimmer of doughnut-glaze nails. With syrup nails we are turning it up a notch and going as glossy as possible with an ombré touch. I've found all the best syrup nail inspiration to drool over, (and take to the salon asap).

Classic syrup nails

A post shared by 헤이즐네일 (@heizlenail)

A photo posted by on

Taking Summer's jelly nail trend, and adding all the syrup in the form of a high gloss, the trick to doing syrup nails right is seriously good cuticle work. 

A post shared by 울산네일,울산살롱드제이 (@nail_salondej)

A photo posted by on

You can see why these are being dubbed syrup nails. The high-shine, high-gloss look appears good enough to eat, and I love the slight ombre on lighter shades. 

Blackberry syrup nails

A post shared by 울산네일,울산살롱드제이 (@nail_salondej)

A photo posted by on

This light purple hue proves syrup nails are the perfect transitional manicure.

Cherry syrup nails

A post shared by 울산네일,울산살롱드제이 (@nail_salondej)

A photo posted by on

See why I said syrup nails work with every shade? 

Grape syrup nails

A post shared by 광주네일 유니크네일 짧은손톱네일 나나네일 (@_nanail._)

A photo posted by on

Simply stunning. The high-gloss finish makes this grape shade pop. 

A post shared by 재니네일 🥚 (@y_yjenny)

A photo posted by on

The nail art details on this look are everything. 

Chrome syrup nails

A post shared by 𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘼𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙖 • 𝙑𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘼𝙧𝙩 (@kaya_nailroom_)

A photo posted by on

I can't stop looking at these nails. The simple chrome accent makes the natural milky nail shade shine and proves chrome nails continue to be the hottest trend of the year, working with every style. 

Blueberry syrup nails

A post shared by 헤이즐네일 (@heizlenail)

A photo posted by on

I'm no fortune teller, but my guess is deep purples and blue tones will be back this Autumn, and a blueberry-inspired syrup nail manicure is the only one I want.

How to achieve syrup nails at home or in the salon

Show your nail tech any one of the inspiration photos above and they should know exactly what to do and will perfect those cuticles for you. To get the syrup nail look at home, you need to dedicate time to some serious cuticle work because that will make or break the look. Buff and file nails and start with a base coat so the nails are prepped for a glossy glow. 

Choose your favourite shade, and use a gel polish to set the base for serious shine and top it off with the glossiest top coat you can find. 

DIOR Vernis Nail Glow
Dior Vernis Nail Glow

If you want a simple way to get the syrup nail look, all you need is two coats of this—no gel or LED lamp needed. 

Nails.Inc Glowing Out - Glowing My Way
Nails.Inc Glowing My Way

Another polish that will help your natural nails look glossy, either with or without a coloured polish underneath.

BRUSHWORKS Luxury Nail Care Set

Luxury Nail Care Set

Cuticles trimmed and cut to perfection is a must to complete the syrup nail look, so it's worth investing in the right tools.

Jessica Brilliance High Gloss Top Coat
Jessica Brilliance High Gloss Top Coat

Formulated with UV inhibitors to prevent fading and chipping, this top coat will ensure your syrup nails stay tip top for as long as possible.

