I tried the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat that celebrities rave about - and have some thoughts

When it comes to wellness tools, here at MC UK, we like to approach them with an open mind. Meaning, we're all for investing in items that are genuinely going to improve our health and boost our wellbeing, but err on the side of caution when it comes to expensive kit with big claims.

That's because some wellness tools are more of a want than a necessity. And that's absolutely okay - ever so often, something will come along that piques our interest personally. We likely know that it might not be something we need, that said, it can be fun to try new things and take note of how they boost our wellbeing or quality of life.

Take infrared PEMF mats, for example. I started seeing people talk about these on social media at the back end of last year, and since then, they've been cropping up more and more frequently. And a quick look at the data confirmed this, with Google Trends reporting a 250% increase in searches for "PEMF mat benefits" this year compared to last. It seems a whole lot of people are suddenly interested in these wellness devices and what they can offer for our health.

After a little bit of digging, I discovered that infrared PEMF mats basically act as a full-body reset. They use heat and an electromagnetic field to improve blood flow and reduce inflammation, making them helpful for a whole host of conditions, from chronic pain to osteoarthritis.

Now, I'm someone who loves trying new ways to look after my health. I'm fairly active, but I do still spend a lot of my time sitting at a desk. Thanks to a genetic predisposition to arthritis, I'm also experiencing more stiffness than I'd like at the grand old age of 26. So, aside from regular Pilates and frequent bouts of stretching, I'm all for trying alternative tools that might help ease some of said stiffness.

Which is exactly why I wanted to try the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat. Given that it's such an expensive piece of kit, I was curious to see how I'd get on using the mat for two weeks, and whether this would be enough time to notice any benefits.

To find out how my CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat review went, you'll have to keep reading. I've also called in the help of some health and wellness experts to see if they think that this is a device worth investing in.

Everyone's talking about the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat - so I tried it

What is the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat?

If you're wondering what the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat is, don't worry. It's a whole lot of words that might mean a whole lot of nothing at the moment, but when we break it down, it's easy enough to understand what this product does.

Essentially, it's a wellness device that combines both infrared and PEMF therapy to boost circulation, muscle recovery, and relaxation. So, it delivers two therapeutic modalities at the same time.

For those wanting to understand more, Rosanne Joseph-Anthony, founder and clinical director of Healthium Clinics, explains the two therapies as the following:

Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF) : These are low-frequency electromagnetic signals pulsed in specific patterns, intended to influence cellular function and promote tissue repair.

: These are low-frequency electromagnetic signals pulsed in specific patterns, intended to influence cellular function and promote tissue repair. Infrared Heat Therapy: Infrared LEDS or heating elements emit deep-penetrating infrared radiation that warms tissues and improves circulation.

"The combination aims to harness the purported benefits of electromagnetic stimulation and thermal therapy in a single device, typically used while lying comfortably on the mat," Joseph-Anthony adds.

The CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat offers infrared heat up to 75°C, and nine PEMF intensity levels, enabling the user to customise their treatment.

What does the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat promise to do?

A quick scan of the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat on the brand's website will tell you that this device promises quite a lot for our health. Firstly, it claims that the low-frequency pulses, which are the PEMF part of the treatment, F.Y.I. - mimic the earth’s natural magnetic field to support your body’s natural healing process (thereby, allowing for faster recovery).

Then there's the benefits of the infrared heat as well, which penetrates deep into the skin to help relax muscles, boost circulation and improve both mood and sleep quality.

Together, these therapies aim to create the ultimate recovery device to help users repair and recharge, on the mental plane as much as the physical. Plus, the mat itself is infused with amethyst and obsidian stones, crystals which are supposed to promote relaxation and retain heat, respectively.

That's a whole lot of goodness for our bodies, and some pretty big claims, in my opinion. Before I started testing the device, I was pretty keen to hear what the experts thought about the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat (and, infrared PEMF mats more generally).

What do the experts reckon?

Firstly, Joseph-Anthony emphasises that while the anecdotal reports around infrared PEMF mats are encouraging, it's really important to consider what scientific evidence there is underpinning these devices.

"While the concept is scientifically plausible and supported by preclinical studies, the clinical evidence remains limited," she said to MC UK. "Many of the studies surrounding PEMF therapy, in particular, are small or have methodological limitations. Larger, well-controlled clinical trials are needed to establish definitive efficacy."

Such studies include this paper, which found that PEMF therapy has been associated with decreased musculoskeletal pain, and further research has indicated that PEMF can improve the healing of fractures and soft tissues. They're certainly promising, but as Joseph-Anthony says, they aren't necessarily enough to prove all the claims that come with commercial PEMF mats.

But that's not to say that these wellness devices ought to be dismissed. "Some experts may dismiss infrared PEMF mats as a passing trend, but they are grounded in scientific principles that warrant further investigation," Joseph-Anthony notes. "As with many emerging therapies, cautious optimism is advised. They are unlikely to replace conventional treatments but could complement them."

Fitness instructor and wellness author Eloise Skinner agrees, emphasising that it's best to judge infrared PEMF mats on a case-by-case basis. "Since the research in this field is still evolving, I think it would be up to each individual to see if it has a positive impact on goals such as muscle recovery, injury rehabilitation and sleep enhancement," she says.

Personal judgment really is the most effective tool when it comes to devices like infrared PEMF mats, and the general consensus from the experts is that they aren't a necessary addition to a health regimen. But, they can bring benefits to those who want to try them.

"As both a GP and a longevity-focused practitioner, I approach devices like PEMF mats with an open mind," Dr. Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder of longevity clinic HUM2N echoes. "Some users have reported meaningful improvements in how they feel, especially in terms of relaxation, pain relief, and sleep quality - but these effects can be difficult to quantify and may vary between users."

While the body of research around PEMF therapy is still developing, the understanding of infrared treatment is much more sound. "Infrared saunas, for example, have demonstrated benefits in cardiovascular health and muscle recovery," Dr. Enayat says.

How to use the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat at home

If you do think the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat is a device worth investing in, there are some tips that will help you get the most out of it. Firstly, know that it's a plug-in device that needs to be used on a flat surface. It's also recommended to wear lightweight, comfortable clothing when using it - the temperature can be increased up to 75°C, so thick clothing is definitely a no-go.

One of the great things about the CurrentBody device, in particular, is the ability to adjust both the heat and PEMF settings. The brand provides the following guidelines around the PEMF intensity:

Level 1-3: Gentle stimulation – Ideal for relaxation, stress relief, and improving sleep.

– Ideal for relaxation, stress relief, and improving sleep. Level 4-6: Moderate intensity – Supports muscle recovery, circulation improvement, and mild pain relief.

– Supports muscle recovery, circulation improvement, and mild pain relief. Level 7-9: High intensity – Targets deep tissue healing, joint pain relief, and inflammation reduction.

You can also set a timer for your session at one-hour intervals, from anything up to nine hours. CurrentBody recommends starting with shorter sessions, two or three times a week, and gradually increasing the duration as your body becomes accustomed to the treatment.

My CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat review

Week one

When the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat arrives, I'm only too eager to unbox the device and start testing. So on day one, I do exactly that, clearing a bit of time in the afternoon so I know there's nothing that will pull me away from my first infrared PEMF session.

The first thing worth noting is that this isn't a lightweight bit of kit. Once it's out of the box, I can appreciate just how heavy this mat is to carry, and I end up dragging it into place on my living room carpet instead. But it's really easy to set the device up and get going.

There's a control panel that connects to the mat, allowing me to easily adjust the temperature, time, and PEMF settings. With it being my first time, I set the temperature to 55°C and opted for a middle-of-the-range PEMF setting at four. I'm particularly nervous about how the PEMF therapy is going to feel - I'm imagining tiny electric shocks up and down my body, which means I'm somewhat apprehensive as I prepare for my first session.

I settle down on the mat and pull my weighted blanket over me, which I've opted to use alongside for additional relaxation benefits. I've also got a pillow handy, as I don't fancy lying with my head flat on the mat for two hours.

The first thing I'll note is that the mat takes a little while to reach the selected temperature, and I actually end up increasing this after ten minutes because I'm not quite getting the heat I was expecting. But I soon realised that patience is a virtue here - after twenty minutes or so, the mat was definitely hot. 60°C felt like more than enough heat for me, and I was sweating by the end.

I'm also surprised that I can't actually feel the PEMF part of the treatment. I see this as a good thing, because if the mat felt uncomfortable to use, I'd be far less likely to reach for it as part of my R&R routine.

By the end of my first session, I definitely feel relaxed. The intense heat has left me feeling borderline sleepy, and it requires some serious mental effort for me to shift back into productive mode (I've unfortunately got some work and admin tasks that need doing that day, so staying on the mat for longer than two hours isn't really an option).

I commit to two more infrared PEMF sessions that week, but only manage to use it for an hour at a time. I up the PEMF intensity to levels eight and nine, respectively, and still don't feel any discomfort. I get a slight tingling sensation in my fingertips, but that's about all.

Katie during her CurrentBody trial (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Week two

After the first week of using the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat, I mainly feel as though I've got a tool that's great for helping me carve out time to relax and basically do nothing. I definitely appreciate this, but I'm keen to start experiencing more of the anti-inflammatory and recovery benefits as well.

So in week two, I deliberately save my next session for when I'm feeling particularly sore. I use it the day after a run, when my knee and hip are feeling particularly achey, and my body just generally feels in need of a recovery boost.

After a two-hour session at PEMF eight and a temperature of 60°C, I come away feeling particularly relaxed, to the point where my whole body feels heavy. I've saved this session for the evening, so it's not long before I'm hopping into bed for a deep, restful night's sleep.

In the morning, I feel great. My body feels refreshed, and the aches have all but gone, which, sure, I can attribute to the good night's sleep as much as the infrared PEMF session, but I also feel my sleep was particularly good because of the fact that I used the PEMF mat before bed.

I get two more sessions in before the end of the week, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. I will say that I definitely prefer using the mat in the evening, as it does leave me feeling super relaxed and ready for bed. As tempting as it might be to squeeze into a busy day when you have an hour free, this isn't something I'd recommend. It's really difficult to get back into "work" mode after a session on the mat.

By the end of week two, I feel as though I've got quite the tool to supplement my recovery routine with. Aside from running once a week, I usually commit to two sessions of strength training, meaning I'm often sore, so the infrared PEMF therapy is a really nice way to help release some of the aches and pains in my body.

But would I recommend the CurrentBody Infrared PEMF mat? Well, I think it completely depends on your budget. If you can splurge on a pricey wellness device, this is definitely a good one. But I'm far from convinced that it's something everyone needs. Like I say, it's just nice to have - and my self-care routine is definitely going to feel more boujee from now on.

