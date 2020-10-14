TikTok famous CeraVe is almost half price now for Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Discounted skincare ahoy!

We’re more than halfway through Amazon Prime Day 2020, but there’s still plenty of time to secure yourself some big savings.

Right now CeraVe products are selling for up to 42% off, or almost half their usual price, including the famous TikTok beauty product their Hydrating Cleanser.

The dermatologist-approved skincare line has taken the UK by storm since it launched (it’s one of my favourite skincare brands around) – keep reading for all the best savings on Amazon right now.

Deal In Full:

CeraVe Moisturising Cream – was £16, now £9.30

This enormous tub of moisturiser will keep you going for months. It’s packed with three essential ceramides, essential to repair your skin barrier and get it functioning normally, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. Suitable for all skin types, and great for those with itchy/dry skin conditions like eczema. View deal

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion – was £9.49, now £5.51



If you prefer a lotion to a thicker cream, the Moisturising Lotion offers the same great skin-loving barriers in a lighter texture. Plus, its pump format makes it super easy to apply. View deal

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser – was £12, now £8

A nice exfoliating cleanser, this formula contains salicylic acid to help with congested, bumpy or rough skin. It’s also a great buy to help with keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) on the body. Plus, it’s a third off right now – what more could you ask for? View deal

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser – was £6.90, now £5.52



A seriously gentle cleanser, this is a great everyday face wash that can also be used on the body. It’s soap and fragrance-free, so suitable even for sensitive skins, and just a great affordable all-rounder that’s a staple in our skincare routines. Dermatologists, beauty editors, influencers, TikTok users – they all love it! View deal

If you’re looking to refresh your skincare, CeraVe isn’t the only brand with huge savings right now. Get up to 50% off skincare by L’Oréal, Garnier, Neutrogena and more on Amazon Prime right now.

Go, go, go!

Secured a serious skincare saving on Amazon Prime? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk