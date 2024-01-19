When it come to the best cleansers, there's a common misconception that your formula needs all the bells and whistles of a decent face serum. But a simple, fuss-free face wash is really all you need in your morning skincare routine or for your secondary evening cleanse, after you've used a cleansing balm or oil to remove makeup. And they don't get much better than The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser.

I would really recommend ditching any acids or fancy ingredients in a cleanser, and opting instead for hydration and nourishment in a simple yet efficacious formula.

I've found many in my time, namely from the likes of CeraVe and The Inkey List, but The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser is an all-time favourite. It's affordable, suits pretty much every skin type and hydrates the skin whilst it cleans.

Here's why it such a reliable and well-loved cleanser.

Ingredients in The Ordinary's Squalane Cleanser

As mentioned, this is a simple cleanser that steers clear of potent actives like acids. Instead you'll find skin barrier-loving squalane, a hydrating ingredient that helps to prevent moisture loss. This makes it effective for the colder, duller months, or if your skin is feeling particularly dry. I find it's lovely for moments of sensitivity too, which are often caused by a compromised skin barrier seeking hydration and nourishment.

In addition to squalane, The Ordinary's formula features nourishing glycerin, as well as lipophilic esters, which help to dissolve makeup and build-up from the day. This means you can use it as a primary evening cleanser if you wanted to, although I'd recommend using it after a micellar water (the Garnier Micellar Water is excellent).

Which skin types would benefit most from The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser?

As this cleanser is ultra-gentle, it really suits all skin types, including those with dry or dehydrated skin, as well as those experiencing sensitivity.

Even those on the oilier side will find it nourishing as it doesn't feel heavy or overly rich on the skin.

The original sized cleanser. The larger sized cleanser that was so popular the brand couldn't keep it in stock a couple of years ago.

How to use it

I use The Ordinary's formula as my in-shower face cleanser, as it's such a great all-rounder and a product I reach for on a daily basis. This is usually in the morning first thing, but I like to use it after using a cleansing balm to remove my makeup at night, too.

You can apply it to dry skin and wash off with a wet flannel or cloth, or similarly, apply to a damp face and splash with mild water to remove.

It's a very versatile cleanser, so will be sure to fit into your routine easily.