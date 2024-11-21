Is it time for a routine refresh? These Marie Claire UK Skin Award winners will have you questioning your current regimen

You've probably got yourself a tried and tested skincare routine - one that you've relied on for years - but we challenge anyone to read through this list of some of the best skincare products on the market and not think about updating.

The Routine Refresh category celebrates the products that have the ability to strengthen a skincare regimen. You needn't replace all of your favourite products, but use this Marie Claire UK Skin Awards roundup to make some smart switches.

Be sure to pop over to our other categories - Fantastic Formulas, Body Boosters, Skinnovation, Ace Your Base and Affordable Champions - for more skinspiration.

How were these products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel were sent a selection of skincare products earlier this year with the instructions to judge them on their efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Introducing the Routine Refresh winners of the 2024 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards

WINNER: Best micellar water

Angelina George Skincare Micellar Toner Cleanser £56 at Angelina George Sure, you could use a simple micellar water - and there are times when that's all that the skin needs - but then you could also use once that's formulated with barrier-supporting niacinamide, brightening vitamin C and anti-inflammatory cucumber extract. Angelina George's Micellar Toner Cleanser is a luxurious first step of your evening routine and the judges love it.

WINNER: Best eye make-up remover

Optase Life Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover £9.99 at Amazon As beauty experts, we often talk about how sensitive the skin around our eyes is and yet a lot of us are still able to use any old micellar water or cleanser with no repercussions. However, if you find that you're prone to tightness and irritation this gentle eye make-up remover may just change your approach to cleansing. "This was a joy to use," says Katie Thomas. "It removed every last scrap of eye make-up - I found that the best way was to hold a soaked cotton pad over a closed lid for a while before removing worked a treat."

WINNER: Best cleansing balm

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm £52 at Sephora This cleansing balm first launched in 2009 and it remains at the top of its game in 2024. "It’s the perfect consistency," says Master Facialist and Skincare Expert, Michaella Bolder who knows a thing or two about oil-based skincare products. "And it's has the ideal balance of scent, texture and make-up removal." Donna Ryan, a holistic skin expert, also appreciated the way that it can be used for facial massage, but noted that those with sensitive eyes should probably use a gentle eye make-up remover instead of this fragranced balm.

WINNER: Best foaming cleanser

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser £25 at Sephora As a make-up artist, Charlotte Tilbury knows that good make-up starts with a good skincare routine, which is why alongside her incredible make-up line her skincare range is just as effective. This cream-to-foam-to-milk cleanser is packed full of hydrating hyaluronic acid and peptides, which help skin do everything from improve tone, firmness, moisture levels, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

WINNER: Best gel cleanser

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse £42 at Sephora Gel cleansers work beautifully for those with oily skin who crave that squeaky clean feel, but don't want to strip their skin of natural moisture. And they don't come much better than Tatcha's The Matcha Cleanse. A luxurious formula, where a little goes a long way, this moisturises as it cleans and leaves skin looking naturally dewy. Paige Tracey, of the Soil Association, was complimentary about the impressive amount of natural actives, coix seed and willow bark, used in the formulation.

WINNER: Best cream cleanser

Sculpted By Aimee DuoCleanse Cleanse & Brighten £32 at Sculpted by Aimee Sculpted By Aimee's DuoCleanse is an innovative cleanser - there are three to choose from Cleanse & Brighten, Cleanse & Exfoliate and Cleanse & Clarify. Each one has the Gentle Cleanser on one side that removes make-up, SPF and the day's grime, then on the other side a targeted active second cleanser. Teresa Tarmey and Make-up artist and Journalist Madeleine Spencer both praised the effective and clever cleaning system.

WINNER: Best facial scrub

REN Clean Skincare Radiance PHA Exfoliating Facial £34 at Sephora There are two types of people - those that like an active exfoliator that uses chemical or enzymatic ingredients and those that prefer the feeling of a physical scrub. This clever product from Ren combines the three seamlessly. "I absolutely adore this," says Marie Claire UK's Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor. "It really gets to work on my dull congested skin, and I love the fact it utilises gentler PHAs to do the work. Love, love, love."

WINNER: Best hydrating mask

Bioeffect Imprinting Hydrogel Mask £75 at Lookfantastic When skin is dehydrated it looks lacklustre and fine lines are more apparent, so any product that claims to be the best at hydrating should counteract all of these side effects. We think Content Creator and judge Ola Awosika's review sums up perfectly why this Bioeffect mask has been awarded the best: "This was such a pleasure to use and delivered on all the things I want from a mask: hydrating, easy to apply, and works well with the next products. In fact my skin was so dewy I even cut down on the next steps!"

WINNER: Best hydrating toner

BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner £11.99 at Sephora When you have dry and/or dehydrated skin, you make sure that every product you apply to your skin helps to boost your moisture and hydration levels. And whilst some people don't deem toners to be essential, when one works as brilliantly as this Byoma one does at doing just that, thanks to the clever Byoma Barrier Lipid complex, it becomes a vital step. "Skin feels instantly comforted, supported and hydrated," says Skincare Expert Fiona Brackenbury. "It's the perfect product after cleansing to help achieve long-lasting hydration."

WINNER: Best vitamin C serum

Skin + Me Brighten + Boost Firming Vitamin C Serum £19.99 at Skin + Me An absolute essential step in any skincare routine, vitamin C serums are an incredible way of brightening the skin and providing antioxidant protection. Alice Hart-Davis had only positive things to say about Skin + Me's new Brighten + Boost Fiming Vitamin C Serum. "Great ingredients (Vit C blend with ascorbic acid) in a formula put together with dermatologists and beefed up with collagen-boosting peptides. Good stuff."

WINNER: Best antioxidant serum

CHANEL N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum £128 at John Lewis Alongside neutralising free radicals, particularly from pollution and UV rays, antioxidants also help to minimise skin degradation that naturally occurs as we age. Chanel's N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum harnesses the power of the red camellia flower to improve elasticity, the look of visible pores and fine lines and adds brightness. Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, was a big fan of how it applied: "It has a beautiful silky texture, that sinks into the skin incredibly quickly. I also noticed the instant radiance boost, which was impressive, to say the least." Aesthetic Doctor Sophie Shotter was complimentary about the formula and its effects "Camelia Japonica is a great ingredient and I really liked the effect of the serum."

WINNER: Best moisturiser for dry skin

Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer £16 at Beauty Bay Don't be fooled by its playful exterior, this hydrating moisturiser was praised by judges for its effectiveness at nourishing rough and flaky skin, as well as soothing tightness and leaving behind a glowy complexion. Judges and Make-up Artists Ruby Hammer and Caroline Barnes, both commented on the brilliance of the pump dispenser: "LOVE the packaging and dispenser," says Ruby. "It works brilliantly! I would definitely recommend this moisturiser."

WINNER: Best moisturiser for mature skin

SEABODY Glycan Enrich Moisturiser £72 at Seabody The needs of mature skin are great - as we age our skin cells don't perform as well, which is why the dreaded "visible signs of ageing" occur. Seabody's moisturiser is a supercharged biotech cream that reinforces the skin barrier, boosts luminosity and helps diffuse the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. "It has a lovely thick mousse texture," says Skincare Expert Marie Reynolds. "It boosts hydration and is cooling and soothing to the skin."

WINNER: Best face oil

Esse Protect Oil £58 at Esse "A little pocket rocket of a facial oil," high praise indeed from Karen Williams, a fashion and lifestyle stylist. "I could see the effects after a few days of using, especially around the eyes. It smells great, looks great, and the packaging is spot on." Esse's Protect Oil is formulated with Ximenia Oil, which works particularly well on sensitive skin to hydrate and improve elasticity and firmness. Michaella Bolder, who knows a thing or two about face oils through her work as a master facialist, also gave it high marks.

WINNER: Best night cream for dry skin

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme £88 at Sephora Estée Lauder is a master of nighttime skincare so when the brand launches a new night cream you take notice. The judges seemed to think the same, as they awarded this Bounce Creme top marks. "I take my hat off to Estée Lauder for the ingenuity with which it consistently develops and improves its much-loved night-care products," says Alice Hart-Davis, founder of The Tweakments Guide. "The brand claims that your skin's bounce and firmness will improve overnight and I can say that after using for a couple of weeks, I noticed it looked perkier," says Katie Thomas.

WINNER: Best eye cream for fine lines

IRÄYE Eye Revive Cream £86 at Harvey Nichols IRÄYE is a rather clever brand - it uses a special LYMPHACTIVE™ Complex to activate the lymphatic system to tackle inflammation, puffiness and accelerated ageing. "There are many great eye creams on the market but nothing can compete with this," exclaims Skincare and Beauty Influencer Andrew Wheatcroft. "The science and the technology make this a stand out product." Teresa Tarmey, an award-winning facialist, says that she trusts the science and has seen an improvement in the eye area after using this eye cream.

WINNER: Best eye cream for dark circles

Transformulas Marine Miracle EyeZone £49 at Transformulas Housed inside this fun round tub is an eye cream that the judges were fond of. With a potent ingredient list of peptides and antioxidants, clinical trials reported 100% improvement of dark circles after 28 days of use. "A well made, and well thought out cream," says Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Founder of The Soni Clinic, Dr Ash Soni.

WINNER: Best neck and decolletage cream

RéVive Fermitif Neck Renewal Serum Firming Treatment £150 at Space NK "A great neck cream needs to be gentle on the skin but have active ingredients that pack a punch," says Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director at Adonia Medical Clinic. "And this delivers on both." RéVive's Fermitif Neck Renewal Serum Firming Treatment has an impressive formula that reads like an A-List who's who of tightening ingredients. It's expensive, but effective.

WINNER: Best SPF for Face

Naked Sundays CabanaClear Water Gel Serum SPF50 £25 at Sephora The best SPF product is one that's a pleasure to use. One that's it's tacky to the touch, leaves the skin looking and feeling good and never leaves behind a white cast. This facial sunscreen from Naked Sundays ticks all the boxes for the judges this year. "It absorbs really well, isn't greasy (which is a huge plus for sunscreens especially if you have an oilier skin type) and is completely clear on the skin," says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Cristina Psomadakis.

WINNER: Best Tinted Lip Treatment/Balm