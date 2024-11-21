Here are Marie Claire UK we have to admit that we have a penchant for luxury. However, affordable heroes are just as thrilling to us as an expensive spoiling cream. These purse-friendly buys—the ones that are efficacious and won't break the bank—celebrated here in our Affordable Champions category, are the ones that we recommend most. Skincare needn't be expensive and these winners prove it.

Once you've chosen your own favourite affordable buys, don't forget to check out the other winners: Ace Your Base, Routine Refresh, Fantastic Formulas, Body Boosters and Skinnovation.

How were these products tested and judged?

Our esteemed Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel received products earlier this year and was tasked with putting each one to the test. The panel, made up of some of the UK's most respected dermatologists, doctors, facialists, formulators, and skin experts, did so with gusto. They scored each product on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. These are the results...

Introducing the Affordable Champions winners of the 2024 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards

WINNER: Best bath/body range for kids

AVEENO Baby Daily Care Range £6.50 at Boots Ask any parent about their must-have baby items and they'll say a pram, monitor and Aveeno bath and body products. This range, powered by prebiotic oatmeal, is super gentle and nourishing. Judge and Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, says "I have two tiny humans in my home and this is the only thing that I use on their skin. My son has dermatitis and this doesn't aggravate or cause flare ups." Baby soft skin in a tube.

WINNER: Best moisturiser for collagen support

Avon Anew Skin Renewal Power Cream £13.10 at Amazon Ageing can be unkind to the skin - collagen depletion, dullness and dehydration are just a few things we can all look forward to. Thankfully, there are fantastic creams like this one from Avon that sweep in to help put a few things right. For just over £20 this moisturiser, which can be used day and night, boosts the skin's hydration levels, and helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and creases - essentially giving the complexion a much-needed glow-up

WINNER: Best moisturiser for oily skin

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Gel-Yeah Moisturiser £12 at e.l.f. What on earth did the beauty world do before e.l.f.? The brand continues to impress with its efficacious and affordable products. The Holy Hydration! gel moisturiser is one of the brand's best products and seriously impressed our panel of judges, including Marie Claire UK's very own Shannon Lawlor who exclaimed: "I really, really love this stuff!" Because it's lightweight it works well for those with oily skin, or all other skin types come summertime. Shannon does note though, that only a little is needed so don't overdo it otherwise it may pill under make-up.

WINNER: Best body shimmer

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or £20 at Lookfantastic Arguably one of the most iconic beauty products on the market today, you would be forgiven for thinking it's much pricier than it actually is. Not only does this give the skin the most beautiful healthy-looking sheen, but it also smells divine. Make-up Artist and Journalist, Rose Gallagher, in particular, was incredibly keen on it: "I love the warm smell, the fact that it’s light enough to absorb quickly but still feel densely hydrating. The shimmer is enough to see but not too glittery or sparkly."

WINNER: Best moisturiser with SPF

Olay Vitamin C + SPF30 Day Cream £18.47 at Amazon Here at Marie Claire HQ, we are huge fans of the Olay skincare range - the brand's Retinol24 night cream is a particular favourite - and it would seem that this year's judges agree. Nausheen Qureshi, a skincare biochemist, had this to say about the brand's Vitamin C SPF 30 Day Cream: "A fantastically moisturising day cream with SPF, which is lightweight in texture too. The addition of Vitamin C is clever in that the customer gets an all-in-one product for the day time."

WINNER: Best acne patches

The Inkey List Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches £9 at Sephora Acne patches have become such a useful product in the fight against blemishes and one of the fastest growing categories in the skincare world. This year, the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges decided that The Inkey List's Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches were the best of the best. Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams praised the ingredient list for its spot shrinking abilities, Skin & Laser Expert Debbie Thomas loved that they can be worn over a spot with a visible head during the day and Katie Thomas was pleased to report that when she was in a flap about an unsightly blemish, the patch managed to calm both the redness and irritation, and in doing so also her own panic.

WINNER: Best hydrating serum

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 £8.80 at Lookfantastic There are a few skincare products that absolutely everyone, no matter your skin concerns, can benefit from and a hyaluronic acid serum is just that. Everyone's skin looks, feels and performs better when truly hydrated and The Ordinary's £8.80 came out on top this year. Beauty & Skincare influencer Andrew Wheatcroft, known for his no-nonsense approach couldn't fault it, "Even better now its been reformulated. It's a thicker hyaluronic which I love and for the price you cannot go wrong."

WINNER: Best face mist

Avène Thermal Spring Water £15.50 at Lookfantastic Are face mists necessary? Not really, but do we love them? Absolutely. They can help boost hydration, soothe irritation and provide instant relief to hot skin. Avène's Thermal Spring Water is a cult product that launched in the 90s and in 2024 it is still reigning as the best face mist. "Truth be told, I have been a user of this brand for many a year," says Skin Expert and Founder of The Skin Nerd, Jennifer Rock. "It has helped me with rashes and breakouts and I've seen its impact on burns. Its healing ability is second to none." Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe says it's her go-to facial mist: "Suitable for all skin types. Unlikely to cause any sensitivity like other entries. Very versatile product."

WINNER: Best bath salts