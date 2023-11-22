Plan a little self-care session with these Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2023 winners

Here at Marie Claire, we believe that self-care has never been more important. That's why we've decided a self-care sessions category is apt for the 2023 Skin Awards. We also recognise that self-care takes many forms. For some, it means getting to that workout class, making your bed or cooking a nutritious meal. For others, it's a long soak in the tub, popping on a face mask or relaxing with a high tech LED mask on.

Our dedicated panel of judges have been busy testing masks, body treatments and devices (it's a hard job but someone's got to do it, right?) to select the products that stand out from the crowd to help you maximise those precious self-care moments.

After all, you can't pour from an empty cup and if refilling it means a luxurious bath, take this as your sign to lean fully into that. Take a look at the self-care sessions award winners ahead. Then, head over to see the winners in our other categories: Elevate Your Routine, Souped-up Formulas, Everyday Heroes and The Future is Bright.

How were these products tested and judged?

The brilliant Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel - which include a line up of top dermatologists and doctors, influencers, beauty experts, and editors - were asked to individually test a selection of skincare products, review them on efficacy, innovation and packaging.

Introducing the 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards Self-care Session award-winners…

Best Bath Product

Winner: NEOM Organics Magnesium Bath Milks

NEOM is known for helping a nation of beauty lovers relax and unwind with the selection of bath and body products and beautiful candles. The Magnesium Bath Milks, however, take this relaxation a step further offering muscle recovery with the benefits of (you guessed it) magnesium.

They impressed two of our Marie Claire editors (making it well worth your time and money.) "This is a market changing product for lovers of magnesium baths which packs the punch of a magnesium bath without the mess of salts," says judge and Marie Claire UK editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson. Marie Claire UK editor, Sunil Makan, is equally impressed. "I'm a sucker for a bath product that promises to melt away the day's stressors, even more so, when they actually deliver on that promise. I love everything about this product. The milky consistency feels super luxurious and it smells heavenly too. This has become a firm part of my routine for a good nights sleep."

Highly commended:

Olverum Bath Oil

Best Shower Product

Winner: L'OCCITANE Almond Shower Oil

Not a bath lover or simply don't have one? Fear not because that's where shower oils come in—and it doesn't get much more classic than L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil. Two of our judges - Business Development Manager, Beauty, Wellbeing & Textiles at the Soil Association Certification Paige Tracey and make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon - agreed that it smells beautiful and leaves skin looking and feeling healthy. In addition, "it feels luxurious to use," Paige adds.

Highly commended:

Olverum Body Cleanser

Best Skincare Device for Light Therapy

Winner: MZ Skin Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0

If you want to truly step up your at-home skincare game then a face mask tool is just the ticket. There are lots of masks out there to choose from but this one really did come out on top. "This is easily the most useful and comfortable LED mask out of all the ones I've tried," says judge and Marie Claire UK executive beauty editor, Shannon Lawlor. It's definitely one of the most expensive at-home beauty tools out there, but if you're keen to get professional LED treatments, over time, it might be a more cost-effective option. "This LED mask is undeniably the top choice, thanks to its effectiveness, user-friendly design, and exceptional comfort. It is fantastic value for the money," says judge Sherrille Riley, Founder & Director, Nails & Brows Mayfair.

Highly commended:

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Best Facial Exfoliator/Scrub

Winner: Purifide Blackhead Control 2% SA Deep Exfoliating Cleanser

Acne treatments can be a part of your self-care routine, too. Although this product isn't anything fancy or complicated it's a fantastic addition and works impressively well at minimising blackheads, pore appearance and breakouts. "I loved using this," says Fashion and Lifestyle Stylist, Presenter, Marie Claire UK Contributor and judge Karen Williams. "Really felt like the product was getting into my pores for a deep clean[...] and my face looked fresh."

Highly commended:

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Best Eye Mask

Winner: Pixi NutrifEYE

There's nothing like popping an eye mask on to make your routine feel that bit more special, not to mention help wake up those under eyes. "I love these," says Global Make-up Artist and Brand Creator Ruby Hammer MBE. "[There are] enough pairs of patches so you feel you have value for money combined with a product that works to de-puff your eyes before heading out," she adds. You can also pop these in the fridge to get that extra cold compress on the under eyes.

Best Skincare Tool/Device

Winner: Sensica Sensilift

If you're committed to giving your skin a lift and would rather use an at-home tool than heading into the salon then give the Sensica Sensilift a go. "It's good, innovative and I like how luxe it is," says Marie Claire UK executive beauty editor Shannon Lawlor. "All in all it's a great tool!" Just make sure you use it consistently to see the best results.

Best Hydrating Face Mask

Winner: LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask

If you love a hydrating mask but don't love the heavy nature of a lot of them, this might just be the ticket for you. It's deeply hydrating whilst still being lightweight and non-greasy. It's also great for layering if you want to add another moisturiser to your routine; add this before a thicker cream for maximum moisture. Shannon Lawlor, Marie Claire Executive Beauty Editor had this to say: "I try countless skincare products every year—and not all of them are good news for my skin. However, now I know that if I ever get a flare up or react to something in a bad way, this mask is guaranteed to get my skin barrier back in check."

Highly commended:

Farmacy Beauty 10% Niacinamide Night Face Mask

Best Body Treatment Product

Winner: Nécessaire The Body Serum

"One of the first hero body serums on the market! Love the concept and the packaging is a dream," says Medical and Cosmetic Doctor, Founder of SKN Doctor and judge Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe. Think of this just as you would a regular serum for the face; it doesn't replace your moisturiser but instead adds a little extra hydration boost beforehand. "I adore this product, the fragrance-free formula doesn't irritate my skin and keeps it from feeling dry," says judge Tori Crowther, a freelance beauty journalist. Just be sure to follow up with a generous layer of body cream to get the full benefits.