I'm typically sceptical of rich skin balms, but this new product is now my number one go-to for glowing skin

If I'm being totally honest, I've always been a little sceptical about celebrity skincare—and I was apprehensive to go all in with Hailey Bieber's Rhode. While I am totally on board with make-up lines created by our favourite A-listers (think Rare Beauty, Fenty and Victoria Beckham Beauty), skincare is a little more complicated. I am so precious about my skin and sometimes worry these brands created by celebs may be lacking in efficacy and quality.

When it comes to Rhode, I've always loved the brand's Peptide Lip Treatments (yes, I'm one of those people who has the phone case attached to my iPhone non-stop, with one of the balms slotted in), but the skincare itself I approached with caution. Over time, both the Glazing Milk and Glazing Fluid have worked their way into my heart, now part of my morning routine I rely on every single day. But the newer Rhode Barrier Butter? I had my reservations.

The cream promises to maintain and repair the skin's all-important moisture barrier, soothing and aiding in skin recovery. As someone who recently went through a horrific retinol purge (it was extreme dryness and flaking galore), I had my doubts that a celebrity-backed moisturising balm could help—I thought I should stick to CeraVe or Weleda for classic stripped-back formulas that I know I can trust. But oh boy, I was wrong. This love letter to Rhode Barrier Butter will explain why...

Rhode Barrier Butter: the ingredients

First, let's look to the ingredients list. I rate the ingredients used in all of Rhode skincare, and believe they help set the brand apart from other celebrity skin lines. There's a focus on deeply nourishing, kind-to-skin gentle ingredients that do their job without overloading skin.

For example, in the Barrier Butter, you'll find a hyaluronic acid complex at its heart, which harnesses the power of 5 molecular weights of HA to deeply hydrate skin beyond the surface. The cream also contains polyglutamic acid, which works beautifully with hyaluronic acid to deepen that intense hydration.

Barrier Butter also features ceramide NP, which works to (as its name suggests) restore barrier function to its full capacity. And then there's murumuru butter, an emollient that helps to seal moisture into the skin, and contributes to the product's beautifully rich, luxurious-feeling texture.

Rhode Barrier Butter: the texture

As mentioned, it's the ingredients within this product that help to create its unique texture. It feels somewhat thick, but not at all greasy or oily—and this is from someone who actually has combination-oily skin. When you first use the product, it feels ultra-rich, but as you rub it into skin, you get more of a water-based feel that isn't as thick and spreads beautifully.

It just feels super luxurious and decadent to use largely because of said texture, making it comparable, in my opinion, to far pricier creams.

Rhode Barrier Butter: how I use it

I've found so many uses for Barrier Butter. I first discovered its beauty when (as mentioned) I was experiencing horrible side effects from a retinol product I now know was far too strong for my skin. It soothed the dry, flaking areas beautifully, without causing any irritation or exacerbating my symptoms.

As someone who travels a lot, I've found this cream to be a god-send while on the road, too. As it comes in a 'little' size as well as a full-size, it's super handy to take with you on the go. I recently went on a 30-hour journey (two flights plus a very long layover), and this was one of the only skincare products I brought with me in my hand luggage. It created a brilliant barrier between my skin and the harsh, dry plane air, keeping it protected and hydrated throughout.

This cream is actually designed to be used as a night cream due to its rich texture, but I've actually been trying it out lately in the AM, particularly on days when I am just popping to pilates or out for a coffee and want to forgo make-up but achieve a plump, dewy glow. After cleansing and applying serum (but before SPF), I sort of press a little of this into my skin for instant radiance. It helps me to achieve the very natural-looking, healthy-skin aesthetic I always strive for.