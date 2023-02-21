I’ve been on the hunt for the best foundation (opens in new tab) for over two decades. It started almost ten years before I became a beauty editor, and was spurred on by my desire to cover up my acne (see the MC roundup of the best foundations for acne-prone skin (opens in new tab) here).

So, as you can imagine, over the last 25 years I’ve tried more than my fair share of bases in a bid to find my perfect match. One that looks like a second skin, covers my breakouts, glides over my pores, mattifies my oily areas, but doesn’t cling to my dry patches either and stays put all day long.

Amerley without wearing any foundation. (Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)

I’m no stranger to the Fenty Beauty foundations, not just because I’m a beauty editor but also because when a brand (and a celebrity one at that) launches with the most amount of foundation shades on the market, you take note.

"Foundation is one of those areas in the beauty industry that has a big void for people at extreme ends of the shade spectrum. There’s this middle ground that's covered really, really well, but then if you're very light or if you're very deep, there aren’t a lot of options," shares Fenty Beauty's founder, Rihanna. "So I wanted to make sure that people of all skin tones were covered so they could be included in what I created."

The brand's foundations not only aim to cover all the bases when it comes to shade offerings (50 to be exact), but they also aim to deliver the perfect base for a range of skin types too. So, how did they fare? Well, for this acne-prone, mixed-heritage beauty editor with combination skin, the results were surprising.

Best for oily skin

1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)

The Fenty Beauty foundations are pretty high-tech, and they all adapt to the climate, so if your skin temperature heats up, your base won't look like it's melting off—hooray. While heat wasn't an issue when I tested, I did find that this foundation did stay put all day long. It offers a luminous-matte finish, so rather than being flat and one dimensional my skin still had some 'life' to it, which I liked. However, while it's meant to be a buildable medium-to-full coverage base, I found it didn't cover my hyperpigmentation, or smooth over my pores as well as I'd like, and it looked too cakey if I applied multiple layers to my skin. For Lasts all day

Impressive shade range

Mattifying Against The colour oxidises

Clings to dry patches

Not full coverage

Best for dry-to-normal skin

2. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)

In my teens I wanted my base to completely camouflage my skin, but now I'm a big fan of a light-to-medium coverage foundation for casual outings, Zoom meetings and alike. I expected my pores, acne scars, spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation to be somewhat visible, so was stunned that my pores were well blurred, and that my redness instantly disappeared with just one layer. Even my hyperpigmentation was less visible, and yet my skin had a natural glow to it. But hours later, despite using a setting powder on my oily T-zone, my skin was far too shiny for my liking. For Blurs pores

Buildable coverage

Easy to use and apply Against Not for oily skin types

Best for oily skin

3. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)

There's no other way to describe this finely milled powder than that light as air. Even after applying multiple layers of the stuff with a dense brush for extra coverage, I still couldn't feel it on my skin, and I didn't look cakey either—not even on my dry patches. It's mattifying, but like all the Fenty Beauty foundations, it doesn't look flat. While it didn't offer total full coverage, it kept oil at bay for hours. It's also easy to carry around and comes with an applicator, so it wasn't a pain to reapply about four hours in. For Feels feather light

Keeps oil at bay

Can be used as a setting powder Against Highlights large pores

Not for dry skin types

Not full coverage

Best all-rounder

4. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)