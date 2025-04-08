Every beauty editor has a Merit product that they refuse to live without—this glow-booster is mine

Merit is known for its '5-minute make-up' approach, and when launched in the UK a couple of years ago, beauty enthusiasts were thrilled. The brand's formulations are designed to give you that 'your skin but better' glow, with easy-to-use applicators that usually only need a single swipe and a touch of blending.

And while I love Merit's contour stick, iconic Flush Balm blusher and eyeshadows, I'm here to advocate for an unsung hero today: the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum. I just don't think this gets enough credit in a crowded line-up of brilliant make-up products,

It came as no surprise to me when the team at Merit told me its Glow Serum is "consistently one of [its] top selling products in the UK," and that it's actually "currently the #1 Anti Aging Serum at Sephora North America." Here's why...

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum £34 at Merit

What's in the Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum formula?

Before we get on to my full review of Merit's serum, let's take a look at some of the key ingredients that make it so. damn. good.

The first thing you'll notice is that it's a bi-phase serum, which is because the formula has both water and oil-soluble ingredients.

Unsurprisingly, hyaluronic acid is at the core of this formulation (four types, in fact), making it a brilliant hydrator that plumps the skin and battles dehydration. Another favourite, niacinamide, is also in there, offering its beloved soothing properties.

The other two key ingredients are slightly less known but just as important. Cacao seed (which is rich in caffeine) has been used in the serum for its plumping benefits, while Japanese Goldthread Root offers antioxidant properties and along with niacinamide, soothes the skin.

The ingredients work together to form this ultra-lightweight formula that hydrates, plumps, soothes and above all else (of course): boosts glow.

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, Reviewed

I don't mean to blow my own trumpet, but if I were to pick a specialist subject for Mastermind, it would be dewy skin. I am obsessed with getting the glowiest, glossiest skin possible, even when I am breaking out (which these days, does happen fairly often). As long as I have an overall glow, I'm content.

What this means is that I'm well equipped when it comes to reviewing products that promise glow and I can honestly say Merit's is one of my favourites.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

What I like most about this serum is the texture: it's super lightweight, almost like a non-oily oil, if that makes sense. You need to shake the bottle first to mix the formula properly. The brand recommends two to three pumps, but I'd err on the cautious side because you only need the tiniest amount to spread across your whole face.

Rather than rub this between your hands and then into your face, I prefer to use a patting motion to get the most natural, dewy effect on the top layer of skin. When I say it has an instant effect, I really mean it. As soon as you apply it, your skin has a true lit-from-within effect. It's a great prep product too and sets skin up perfectly in the morning for make-up application (after SPF, of course!).

As well as the instant gratification you get visually, you can feel this serum working on a deeper layer to hydrate and plump, which is another reason I love it. The brand says you can use it morning and night, but I prefer it for my AM routine to make the most of the radiance—it's like a glossy illuminating primer.

It's a huge FIVE stars from me.