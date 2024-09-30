Celebrities swear by this skincare brand for bright, healthy skin—and after testing it all, I get the hype

When it comes to skin—and all areas of life, in fact— I try not to fall prey to the celebrity comparison trap. As someone that has had acne for the entirety of my adult life, comparing my scarred and spot-prone skin to the smooth, dewy, light-reflective complexions of the A-list will do nothing for my self-esteem. The fact is, celebrities have access to the world’s best facialists and a steady stream of exclusive dermatologist-approved skincare formulations on tap—having great skin is literally part of their job. However, there is no getting around the fact that my job is to write about skin, which means unpicking exactly how those with incredible skin are managing to achieve it, and whether any of the products and techniques that they use are accessible to us non-celebrities. And there’s one brand that comes up time and time again when you start delving into the routines of the rich and famous: iS Clinical.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by biochemist Bryan Johns and Alec Call, iS Clinical is a science-backed skincare brand with a focus on medical-grade ingredients. In antithesis to the current climate of beauty trends where brands clamour to create the most aesthetic bottles and use the most-hyped ingredients, iS Clinical’s packaging is pared-back and the formulations focused entirely on efficacy. You’re far more likely to spot these products in a dermatologist’s office than you are in the background of an influencer’s get ready with me on TikTok. However, ask any beauty editor and you’ll likely find that they have at least one iS Clinical product that they swear by. It’s a brand that is recommended time and time again when I speak to dermatologists, because when it comes to achieving bright, glowy and, most importantly, healthy skin, these products really work.

The fact that the likes of Rosie HW, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba all swear by it too? Well, that’s just the icing on the cake. Ahead, I share six of the best iS Clinical products that I’ve tried, tested and approved—and might just have a celebrity fan or two as well.

1. iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Best iS Clinical serum for glowy skin

Since working as a beauty editor I have used this serum on and off for years, and tend to keep a bottle on hand for when my skin is going through a particularly problematic patch. While I’m writing this story, for instance, I have had an incredibly bad breakout of cystic acne on my chin which has left the surrounding skin inflamed, red and irritated. To keep things calm I’ve stripped my routine back to basics, getting rid of any chemical exfoliators and chemicals, and have swapped in this healing serum. The formula is a blend of L-Ascorbic acid (an advanced form of vitamin C which helps protect skin while boosting glow), an antioxidant blend of vitamins A and E to support skin health, and olive leaf as a calming aid for spot-prone or compromised skin. It always works first—if I use this at night then by morning there will be a noticeable improvement in redness and sensitivity, and within a few days my skin is dramatically more even, smooth and incredibly glowy. A truly remarkable serum that I think all skin types will benefit from.

2. iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion

iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion Best iS Clinical moisturiser for smoothing and plumping skin

If your skin tends to get drier than the Sahara desert or, like me, you find yourself in your mid-30s and your skin has started to change—I’m talking the first flurry of fine lines, dehydrated patches, and a loss of firmness—then I think this moisturiser will appeal. Boasting an impressive list of ingredients including pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, peptides and antioxidants, the star of the show is iS Clinical’s very own Extremozyme® technology which is clinically proven to help prevent DNA damage. This means that not only does it look after the health of your skin long-term, but it also does a decent job at minimising the appearance of existing lines and texture. Plus, it was created in conjunction with leading makeup artists so it doubles as an excellent prep step ahead of makeup—leaving skin glowy, plump and juicy.

3. iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Best iS Clinical cleanser for congested skin

A popular pre-treatment cleanser in salons before facials, the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex also has a whole host of celebrity fans including the likes of Carey Mulligan, Lea Michelle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And it’s really no surprise as this lightweight gel cleanser not only offers up a deeply effective cleanse—removing every scrap of makeup and daily grime without a trace—but it leaves skin looking visibly healthier than before. Infused with gentle resurfacing ingredients like willow bark extract (a natural form of salicylic acid), it eases congestion, tackles rough texture, and leaves skin looking clear, smooth and radiant.

4. iS Clinical Active Serum

iS Clinical Active Serum Best iS Clinical serum for spot-prone skin

This was the first iS Clinical product that really piqued my interest years ago when Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spoke about her facialist, the renowned Shani Darden, getting her onto it as a serum for everything from acne to fine lines. It is possibly one of the fastest-working skincare products that I’ve ever tried—calming breakouts, brightening skin tone, and generally improving the appearance of my skin’s texture within days of regular use. And the glow? It’s unparalleled. The key ingredients are sugar cane and willow bark extracts, which are natural exfoliators to help deep cleanse and reveal brighter skin, alongside arbutin and mushroom extract to keep hyperpigmentation in check. It does have a slightly tingly, cooling sensation when you first apply it, but it doesn’t last for long and the results are more than worth it.

5. iS Clinical Youth Eye Complex

iS Clinical Youth Eye Complex Best iS Clinical eye cream for fine lines and dark circles

This is one of iS Clinical’s best-selling products and has created quite a cult following for itself, with many claiming it to be like Botox in a bottle. Of course, it doesn’t have quite the same dramatic effects as an injectable, but as far as eye creams go it’s undeniably effective. A clinically proven blend of vitamin A to really smooth skin texture, botanically derived hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and copper tripeptides to boost elastin and improve firmness. Not only are things like fine lines and wrinkles plumped and minimised, but dark circles are also alleviated so eyes look brighter and more awake. And as someone that is perpetually sleep deprived I can attest to how well this works. Yes, it’s pricey for a small bottle, but decidedly cheaper than Botox.

6. iS Clinical Sheald Recovery Balm

iS Clinical Sheald Recovery Balm Best iS Clinical for irritated or inflamed skin

If you like to experiment with skincare products, indulge in treatments like microneedling, or you might have had an unexpected reaction or damage to your skin, then this is like a skincare plaster. A unique antimicrobial repairing balm, it instantly provides a protective barrier to compromised skin and helps it to recover using cell signalling technology. Alongside ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this is effectively a hydrating hug for anything from burns to cuts, and the smallest swipe makes all the difference. I’ve used this on cysts, razor burn and when I’ve overdone it on the exfoliation and my skin always feels so much softer and calmer the following day. Plus, keeping the area hydrated means that the chance of scarring is reduced too.