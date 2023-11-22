These are the everyday heroes that our 2023 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges rely on in their beauty stashes

There is always joy to be found in the everyday, despite how monotonous it can seem. As lovers and enthusiasts of beauty, it should come as no surprise that we often turn to skincare to find those fleeting moments of happiness amongst the daily grind.

That's why the Marie Claire Skin Awards 2023 is celebrating our everyday heroes. The ones that help keep our skin (head to toe) in tip top shape, as well as giving us something to smile about. From non-negotiable sunscreens to sumptuous hand creams, and even necessary eczema products, find comfort and delight in the everyday with our award-winners ahead, reviewed by our expert panel of judges.

How were these products tested and judged?

The brilliant Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel - which include a line up of top dermatologists and doctors, influencers, beauty experts, and editors - were asked to individually test a selection of skincare products, review them on efficacy, innovation and packaging.

Introducing the 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards Everyday Heroes award-winners…

Best SPF Product for Body

Winner: Caudalie Very High Protection Sun Water SPF50+

Caudalie Very High Protection Sun Water SPF50+ £32 at Lookfantastic

Caudalie has a unique way of making everyday essentials feel special and luxurious—sunscreen is no different. Our judges noted how lovely it was to use, "elegant formulation which I would use for topping up my SPF," says judge Dr Sophie Shotter, an aesthetic doctor. With an ultra lightweight texture, this is an everyday hero that you'll look forward to using and for a sunscreen, that's something we can get behind.

Highly commended:

Solait By Superdrug SPF50 High Moisturising Sun Lotion

Best Eczema Product

Winner: E45 Itch Relief Coolmousse

Those who have eczema know that an arsenal of no-frills, hard-working products is key, making them worthy of every bit of celebration. With this winner, you're in luck because it's also lovely to use. Judge and Consultant Dermatologist Dr Thivi Maruthappu, says it's "easy to use and rapidly absorbed, ideal for instant relief!"

Best Body Moisturiser

Winner: Dr. Hauschka Bergamot Lemongrass Vitalising Body Milk

Dr. Hauschka Bergamot Lemongrass Vitalising Body Milk £27 at Lookfantastic

Wowing our judges (even being noted as one of their favourites), this product makes light work of making sure the skin on your body is as looked after as your face. It's "super lightweight but really effective; the smell is light and fresh, but not too overpowering that it overtakes a perfume," says judge and award-winning nutritionist Michaella Mazzoni. Judge Sherrille Riley also noted enjoying the "scent, texture, results and packaging,"

Highly commended:

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Best Lip Treatment/Balm

Winner: Naked Sundays SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil in Coconut

Naked Sundays SPF 50 Glow + Go Lip Oil Coconut £18 at Sephora

As a nation, we're not the best at remembering sunscreen on our faces at the best of times, and sadly when it comes to our lips, it's even worse. Many of us don't ever apply SPF to our lips, which is why this product is such a worthy winner. Our judges were impressed. "Intriguing oil inclusion with SPF; a winner for sure in terms of applicator and SPF inclusion," says Jennifer Rock, Founder and CEO of Skingredients and The Skin Nerd. "This is incredibly innovative, creating any SPF product is challenging, this is perfect in every way," Fiona Brackenbury, Skincare Expert, Industry Consultant and Beauty Content Creator, says.

Highly commended:

The INKEY List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm

Best Tinted Lip Treatment/Balm

Winner: Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil £19 at Fenty Beauty

This beautiful lip oil has it all. It's conditioning, non-sticky, and smells of delicious cherry. Oh, and the formula is vegan as well. It won over our judges. "I love this lip oil. It's brilliant and a general joy to use," says Marie Claire UK's executive beauty editor and judge Shannon Lawlor.

Best Face Mist

Winner: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Tatcha knows how to nail a luxurious, hard-working formula. This mist is a fantastic all-rounder to refresh the skin before and after make-up, during the day, or even before your moisturiser at night time. It a gorgeous way to give your skin an extra boost of hydration. "A beautiful mist that leaves your skin with a healthy glow," says judge and make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon.

Highly commended:

BIOEFFECT OSA Water Mist

Best Self Tan for Face

Winner: TAN-LUXE The Crème

If you're not a fan of traditional self-tan formulas, you might love this cream texture. Made specifically for the face, this gradual tan gives skin a natural-looking glow that's fool-proof to use. "The formula glides across the skin creating a beautiful natural warmth to the skin," says make-up artist Caroline Barnes. It's also an ideal formula for dry skin types. "The finish was even and golden, and it was a welcome solution for my very dry skin with no patching," Rose Gallagher, a beauty journalist and content creator, says.

Highly commended:

Sienna X Self Tan Concentrated Serum Drops

Best Self Tan for Body

Winner: Isle of Paradise 30 Minute Express Self-Tanning Mousse

Isle of Paradise 30 Minute Express Self-Tanning Mousse £21.95 at Lookfantastic

Highly commended:

TAN-LUXE Express Mousse

Best Hand Cream

Winner: Nursem Caring Hand Cream

Although hand cream is a daily staple, that doesn't mean you can't get a product that you don't absolutely love using. "I think this is my favourite of the lot," says judge Michaella Mazzoni. "The smells is great, the product is super effective with some lovely additional ingredients that support the skin barrier. I love that it is cruelty-free and gives back to nurses."

In case you're unfamiliar, nurses and midwives wash their hands on average 55 times a day, and as a result their skin barriers are impaired. So for every hand cream purchased, Nursem will give a month's worth of free hand cream to a nurse or midwife.

Highly commended:

CHANEL La Crème Main

grace & stella Dr. Pedicure Foot Peeling Mask £25 at Amazon

"These are the best for an at-home pedi," says judge and Marie Claire Editor Sunil Makan. "Yes, the whole process might seem like a bit of a slog, but the seriously smooth results are worth it." Get those feet feeling in tip top condition with a peeling foot mask. It works by gently sloughing off the dead skin from the surface of your feet, revealing softer soles, free from dry, rough skin. The lavender scent makes it far more enjoyable than lots of other peeling masks out there, which is a huge bonus.

Best Bath/Body Range for Kids

Winner: Baylis & Harding Goodness Kids

A kids range that is so brilliant, you might just want to steal it for yourself. The range consists of body wash, bubble bath and shampoo, all beautifully packaged with "heavenly scents," says judge and Marie Claire UK's beauty and style director Lisa Oxenham. Suitable for sensitive skin whilst still smelling great, bedtime is a joy with these heroes.