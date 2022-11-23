As a beauty editor with acne, I'd like to first state that I know the perils of trying to find the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin all too well. You can settle on the best acne treatment (opens in new tab), find the perfect skincare routine for acne (opens in new tab) and become an expert in how to pop a pimple (opens in new tab), but slapping on the wrong sunscreen can undo all of your hard work overnight.

So yes, trust me when I say that I know just how tricky it is to find an SPF that doesn't make acne worse. You see, by their very nature, even the best facial sunscreens risk clogging pores. And a pore-clogging product is typically never a good thing for acne. Finding a sunscreen that doesn't break you out can feel like such an impossible task that you're left questioning the importance of it and wanting to sack it off altogether.

But after many years absorbing intel from some of the top skin experts in the world, I need you to hear me now: you need to be applying sunscreen to your face every damn day—even if you have acne-prone skin. Not only does sunscreen help protect skin against sunburn-inducing UVB rays (one of the main causes of skin cancer), it also protects skin on overcast, cloudy days from skin-damaging UVA rays (which contribute to signs of premature skin ageing). On top of all of this though, sunscreen application for acne-prone skin specifically is particularly important.

The importance of sunscreen for acne-prone skin

When the sun's out, it's easy for those amongst us with acne to want to skip sunscreen altogether in the hope it might help clear up our breakouts—and this isn't technically bad logic. "UV will actually often improve acne in the short term because it suppresses the immune system in the skin which is responsible for inflammation," reveals Dr Emma Wedgeworth, Consultant Dermatologist for La Roche-Posay.

So if you've noticed your acne gets better when the sun's out, you're not imagining it. "People often report their skin being better in the summer or after a summer holiday," adds Dr Susan Mayou, Consultant Dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.

Despite the fact there is truth in this, as a blanket rule, most dermatologists say this isn't worth forgoing SPF. "We know that, long term, UV causes significant ageing of the skin and increases the risks of skin cancer, so it's very important to keep protecting the skin," adds Dr Wedgeworth.

And there are three very important reasons you should be particularly stringent with sunscreen application if you have acne-prone skin.

1. Acne products cause increased sensitivity

First and foremost, it's worth noting that acne products in general (from the best acne face washes to the best spot treatments) are prone to making the skin more sensitive to damaging UV rays. So, if you're using acne-specific products (we should always be tailoring our skincare routine to what our skin needs, after all), it's more important than ever to apply sunscreen.

Ingredients that can make the skin more sun-sensitive include anything that increases skin-cell turnover, such as acids and retinol. "Many acne-targeted products gently exfoliate the skin, causing increased UV sensitivity," warns Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe consultant dermatologist.

If you're using prescription-based acne treatments, applying sunscreen every day is imperative. "If you are taking oral medication, such as Roaccutane, or using topical prescription treatments such as retinol, your skin can become particularly sensitive to UV radiation and increasing the risk of burning," says Dr Mayou.

2. UV rays can worsen pigmentation and scarring

If your skin in prone to acne, chances are you're familiar with the perils of acne scarring—and UV damage can risk making things worse. "UV exposure may increase post-acne pigmentation," says Dr Wedgeworth. "It also contributes to collagen breakdown, which may further exacerbate atrophic scars (the dips and pits that can occur with acne scarring)."

It's worth noting too that pigmentation that occurs after acne is particularly prevalent in melanin-rich skin. Cosmetic doctor, and co-founder of Victor & Garth, Dr Lauren Hamilton explains, "Exposure to UV can lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation—this is when dark patches occur following injury or irritation to the skin such as when acne has formed. Whilst it is temporary, it can take longer to fade in darker skin. Darker skin is more susceptible to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation due to the stimulation of melanin production following tissue injury."

3. Increased oil production can exacerbate breakouts

Okay, this one is less of a reason that SPF application is important for acne-prone skin, and more just something to be aware of. If you find that your skin breaks out more when you apply SPF, there is reason for it. "Sun exposure causes the body to sweat as a mean of naturally cooling the body. This can contribute to occlusion of follicles, which is exacerbated by sunscreen, resulting in a predisposition to blackheads, whiteheads and papules," warns Dr Mayou.

And look, I get it, it's really, really annoying that sunscreen and hot, sunny days can often make acne worse. But I promise you there are ways to avoid sunscreen-induced breakouts—you just have to know what to shop and how to apply it.

How to shop for and apply sunscreen for acne-prone skin

"Apply SPF50 every day, regardless of the weather forecast, to get the best protection," says Dr Mayou.

"Keep an eye out for products that contain zinc oxide as it's tolerated by most skin types," says Dr Hamilton. "Although, mineral SPF can leave acne-prone skin congested, so you may be better suited to a chemical sunscreen."

"Look for lightweight or gel-based formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic," advises Dr Mayou.

Above all, avoid oil-based formulas and pore-clogging sunscreen sticks that may make your congested skin worse.

Shop the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin

To save you the trial and error of shopping for the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin, I've made it my mission to find the best of the best (that won't exacerbate breakouts). After speaking with the experts and with many, many years of testing sunscreens on my acne-prone skin under my belt, I'd say I'm in a pretty good place to deliver the best formulas out there for acneic complexions.

I've considered everything from price, formulation, ingredients and ease of application for acne-prone skin when compiling this best-of list—and I can assure you they're good. Keep scrolling for the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin out there.

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ In my 8+ years in this job, I'm not sure I have ever encountered a dermatologist, skin expert or beauty editor who doesn't consider this to be one of the best facial sunscreens ever created. Its non-oily, lightweight texture sinks into skin in seconds, making it the perfect sunscreen for acne-prone skin. For Very high protection

Favourite amongst derms

Lightweight

Absorbs quickly

Semi-matte finish

Doesn't leave a white cast Against Not particularly hydrating for drier skin types

Can sometimes irritate eyes (but rarely)

Favourite amongst derms

Lightweight

Absorbs quickly

Semi-matte finish

Doesn't leave a white cast Against Not particularly hydrating for drier skin types

Can sometimes irritate eyes (but rarely)

2. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 I always recommend this facial sunscreen for those with slightly drier, acne-prone skin thanks to its intense hydrating properties. And although it's thicker than most of the other formulas on this list, that's not to say it's not good for acne-prone skin. It's non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn't block pores), is fragrance free and contains niacinamide to help regulate oil production. It's so good, in fact, that it's one of Dr Granite's go-to recommendations. For Recommended by skin experts

Very hydrating formula

Contains niacinamide to soothe Against Requires some absorption time

Likely too thick for very oily skin

Very hydrating formula

Contains niacinamide to soothe Against Requires some absorption time

Likely too thick for very oily skin

3. Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying Skinscreen SPF50+

Ultra Violette Lean Screen Mineral Mattifying Skinscreen SPF50+ The thing that really sets Ultra Violette sunscreens apart from the rest is just how wearable they are. Feeling much like a daily moisturiser, it's hard to believe that this stuff also contains super-high sun protection. It's a mineral formula, but by championing universally tolerated zinc oxide, it's one of the rare mineral SPFs that shouldn't exacerbate acne. Note too that it's common for zinc-oxide sunscreens to have a slightly red colour—this isn't pigment and will settle on every skin tone. For Mattifying formula

Freshly hydrating

Suitable for sensitive skin

Contains zinc oxide Against Quite pricey

Mineral formula

Freshly hydrating

Suitable for sensitive skin

Contains zinc oxide Against Quite pricey

Mineral formula

4. Glossier Invisible Shield

Glossier Invisible Shield When it comes to sunscreens that work well under make-up, look no further than Glossier Invisible Shield. If ever I'm having a fuller make-up day (and by this I mean I apply a base), this is the first SPF I'll reach for. It a water-gel texture, it applies like silk, leaving skin feeling almost impossibly smooth. if you're someone that hates the way SPF feels on their skin, I urge you to give this a go. For Very lightweight

Serum consistency

No white cast Against Lower protection (SPF 35)

Has a silicone-y finish that some might not like

Serum consistency

No white cast Against Lower protection (SPF 35)

Has a silicone-y finish that some might not like

5. Heliocare 360° Gel Oil-Free SPF50

Heliocare 360° Gel Oil-Free SPF50 Of all the sunscreens I have been recommended by dermatologists and aestheticians, this one from Heliocare has been the most consistent recommendation. Experts have long loved this formula thanks to its oil-free nature and matte finish, which make it the perfect SPF choice for acne-prone skin. While I've personally tried a number of sunscreens over the years, this is the one I come back to time and time again. For Expert-approved formula

Very high protection

Lightweight

Contains a concoction of skin-loving antioxidants Against Dry-touch finish that requires some 'setting' before make-up application

Very high protection

Lightweight

Contains a concoction of skin-loving antioxidants Against Dry-touch finish that requires some 'setting' before make-up application

6. Vichy Capital Soleil UV Age Daily SPF50+

Vichy Capital Soleil UV Age Daily SPF50+ From the first time I tried this last year, I knew it was going to be a new favourite SPF for me. In consistency, it's very similar to the aforementioned La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400. The finish, however, is different. It doesn't have a matte finish and gives skin a healthy-looking glow. If you have dull skin that craves a radiance boost, this sunscreen will likely tick your boxes. For Very high protection

Lightweight

Natural-looking finish

Hydrating formula that nurtures the skin barrier Against Can sometimes irritate eyes (but rarely)

Will need to be used over moisturiser if your skin is particularly dry

Lightweight

Natural-looking finish

Hydrating formula that nurtures the skin barrier Against Can sometimes irritate eyes (but rarely)

Will need to be used over moisturiser if your skin is particularly dry

7. SkinCeuticals Oil Shield UV Defense Sun Cream SPF50

SkinCeuticals Oil Shield UV Defense Sun Cream SPF50 Another expert-loved product, this sunscreen from Skinceuticals has been a mainstay in my skincare routine for many years. Is it as joyful to use as some of the others on this list? No. It's no a fun product, but it does work. It leaves oily skin suitably mattified without dulling the complexion. For Lightweight cream

Dry-touch, matte finish

High protection Against Pricey

Small tube

Dry-touch, matte finish

High protection Against Pricey

Small tube

8. Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF45