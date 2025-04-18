This sunscreen leaves my skin so glowy—it’s basically replaced most of my makeup-bag
Forget the foundation...
I think we all know by now the importance of wearing SPF. It’s the one product that dermatologists and skin experts are unanimous about recommending—thanks to its ability to protect skin from sun damage. This, in turn, prevents the appearance of things like pigmentation, fine lines and dehydration as we age.
However, while I never stop banging on about it being a non-negotiable part of my own skincare routine, I’m well aware that many people have had bad experiences with facial sunscreen. I feel you. As someone with acne-prone skin, I’ve used many a sun lotion that has exacerbated breakouts and increased oiliness, and it's not what you want when you’re trying to look after your skin health. So, you can take my sunscreen recommendations seriously.
I have tried hundreds, and always put new releases to the test as soon as I can. But this latest sunscreen from Kosas has quickly shot to my number one spot thanks to its ability to not only protect skin from the sun, but keep oiliness at bay and leave my skin looking so damn glowy. In fact, the Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30 is so good that I’ve taken to skipping the rest of my base make-up routine most mornings.
My honest review of the Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30
First impressions
Despite experts frequently recommending mineral sunscreens as one of the best options for acne-prone skin, I have to admit that I don’t tend to use them. Typically, I find that mineral formulations can be a little thicker, harder to blend, and often leave a slight white cast on the skin.
So when I saw that Kosas DreamBeam was a mineral formulation I didn’t think I’d get on with it. However, this is unlike any other mineral SPF that I’ve used. The texture is ultra-lightweight, beautifully blendable, and it doesn’t leave behind any white pigment on the skin—just a sheer and subtle glow. Even better, it’s non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores, fragrance-free (ideal for sensitive skin), and silicone-free so it doesn’t pill beneath any products applied on top.
The formula
Kosas is known for its “clean” approach to beauty, which means that DreamBeam is formulated without mineral oil, parabens, sulphates and phthalates. Personally, I take 'clean beauty' claims with a pinch of salt. I feel like there’s a time and a place for certain kinds of ingredients, and I don’t think they should be demonised—but it’s good to know if that’s your jam.
What I’m more interested in, however, is what is inside the formula; and this is brimming with great stuff. First up, there’s hyaluronic acid to hydrate and allantoin to soothe (great if you’re prone to redness), but it’s also packed with peptides and ceramides—two ingredients that I am starting to seek out in my skincare now that I’m in my mid-30s. The result is a moisturising sunscreen that not only protects skin with a 21.7% mineral concentration of non-nano zinc, but also firms, plumps and smooths the surface of the skin. Genius.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The finish
There are two versions of the Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen available—Sunlit, a soft golden bronze, and Original, a peachy-pink.
Sunlit would be ideal for deeper skin tones or those that love a sun-kissed complexion, but I’ve been wearing Original on a daily basis thanks to the fact that it neutralises discolouration on my skin and provides a natural-looking glow. In fact, it’s so good at making my skin look brighter, fresher and more even that I haven’t felt the need to layer on my usual skin tints and tinted moisturisers on top.
Most mornings I have around five minutes to do my skincare and get my make-up on before heading out on the school run, and thanks to this I can trust that I’m protected from the sun’s rays while still looking and feeling a whole lot more polished. Of course, it doesn’t promise coverage so my natural skin texture and tone still shine through, but it’s perfect for a low-maintenance day. And if I do decide to apply make-up on top? It acts as the perfect smoothing filter and radiant base for anything that I layer on afterwards. Dreamy indeed.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
I’m a size 18 Fashion Editor—these are the most flattering plus-size jeans I’ve tried
Curve denim that's worth every penny
By Stephanie Yeboah
-
All the cool girls I know are wearing 'stained glass nails' for spring
Try something different at the salon
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Modern Pilates is one of the most fun yet effective ways to strengthen and lengthen your body - 6 exercises to try
Keen to strengthen your entire body? This one's for you.
By Anna Bartter
-
It's the most anticipated skincare launch of 2025 so far—so, does it live up to the hype? MC Beauty Editors decide
SPF on trial
By Katie Thomas
-
Every time I use the IT Cosmetics CC Cream I am so impressed by the coverage - here's why
A true make-up icon
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
I'm a beauty editor who has tried most make-up lines, but this affordable brand is one of my go-tos
Everything costs £15 and under
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Some SPFs can leave the skin looking flat, not these 6 glow-boosting sunscreens
The perfect remedy for dull autumn/winter skin
By Mica Ricketts
-
The sun is back and so sun protection is paramount—here are the 18 best SPF moisturisers for all skin types
Because sunscreen is a must, seven days a week, 365 days per year
By Katie Thomas
-
6 ways to care for your hair during summer, according to experts
Because the sun can really take its toll
By Grace Lindsay
-
Does fake tan stop you from getting a real tan? Here's the definitive answer
This is worth knowing
By Shannon Lawlor
-
You're probably applying your sunscreen wrong—here's how to get it right, according to experts
From scalp to toe, here's what you need to know
By Tori Crowther