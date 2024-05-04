Eczema can be an incredibly difficult and disruptive condition to deal with. There are different types of eczema, but the most common form is called atopic dermatitis and is an inflammatory condition causing itchy, dry, cracked skin. It's estimated that 1 in 10 adults in the UK are effected by atopic dermatitis.

The chronic condition can be difficult to manage, particularly if your diagnosis is new, and you might not know where to start. A good skincare routine is crucial for managing eczema, which includes washing with an emollient. If you're not sure what to use or how to approach showering with eczema, we've got details from a dermatologist, including the expert-approved body washes. Then, check out the best eczema creams for your post-shower routine.

How to approach washing with eczema

It can feel like a shower is the last thing you want to do when your eczema is flaring up, but it's an important part of your skincare routine.

"People with eczema tend to have higher levels of a bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus on their skin which is thought to drive eczema," Vichy's consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad explains. Because of this she recommends a short (less than five minute) daily bath or shower with a soap substitute followed by gently patting the skin dry.

"Opt for lukewarm water instead of hot water as hot water can strip the skin of natural oils and dilate blood vessels leading to more inflammation and discomfort," adds Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist and Klira medical director.

It's important that you aren't washing with plain water as this can dry the skin out, but it's also important you're not using soaps or fragranced washes as these can cause further irritation. That's why choosing the right wash is really important.

Once you jump out of the shower, Dr Sommerlad recommends moisturising the skin in a downward direction whilst the skin is still damp after your shower to "lock in moisture to the skin to ease the dryness of eczema."

Ingredients to look out for in eczema body washes

Ingredients Dr Sommerlad recommends looking out for are niacinamide for soothing, ceramides for repairing and shea butter for softening and moisturising. Dr Rashid adds that shea butter contains "fatty acids such as linoleic, oleic, and stearic acids reducing the risk of dryness."

"Some people with eczema find cleansing with an emollient as their soap substitute very soothing; an emollient soap substitute will clean the skin without stripping it of its own natural oils," she says. This can be cream or ointment-based and the benefit is that the same cleanser can double up as a leave-on moisturiser.

Ingredients to avoid in eczema body washes

Now, as with a lot of skin conditions, what flares one person might be absolutely fine for another, so it is a little game of trial and error to see what your triggers are. But broadly speaking, "anything that dries or strips the skin barrier will exacerbate eczema," explains Dr Sommerlad. This includes ingredients like sodium laurel sulphate (SLS), exfoliators like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), ethanol (alcohol), essential oils and retinoids. She notes that fragrance can also be irritating for some.

Expert-approved body wash for eczema

1. QV Gentle Wash

QV Gentle Wash Today's Best Deals £8.15 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Soap-free formula + More affordable than many others similar Reasons to avoid - Not the most luxe experience but that's not its main purpose

QV Gentle Wash might not be sexy but it's excellent for eczema and sensitive skin. "It contains 15% glycerin and is free from fragrance and colour," says Dr Rashid. It's a soap-free formula meaning most people find it doesn't cause a flare-up or dry skin out whilst washing. It's a fantastic go-to to have stashed in your cabinet.

2. Vichy Purete Thermale 3-in-1 One Step Cleanser

Vichy Purete Thermale 3-in-1 One Step Cleanser Today's Best Deals £10.30 at Lookfantastic (was £13.50) Reasons to buy + Can be used on the face and body Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance so patch test first or don't use if you know you're sensitive to it

For facial eczema, Dr Sommerlad recommends Vichy Purete Thermale 3-in-1 One Step Cleanser as it's "a soothing face wash that removes make-up while cleansing the skin without drying and as it is 3-in-1, helps reduce multi-step make-up removal routines, which can exacerbate facial eczema." It's a great one if you want a wash that you can use all over the body to eliminate unnecessary steps or extra products.

3. La Roche Posay Lipikar Syndet Ap+ Wash Cream

La Roche Posay Lipikar Syndet Ap+ Wash Cream Today's Best Deals £20 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Non-irritating + Suitable for newborn skin Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others in the list

Both Dr Sommerlad and Dr Rashid recommend this number from La Roche Posay. "It's non-irritating, soothing and softening with niacinamide and shea butter," says Dr Sommerlad. Dr Rashid echoing the good ingredient list and being free-from fragrance, adding that it's also suitable for newborns (basically very precious skin!)

4. Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Body Wash

Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Body Wash Today's Best Deals £8.03 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Contains colloidal oatmeal + Leaves skin feeling genuinely more moisturised Reasons to avoid - Not everyone loves the scent

Aveeno is a go-to brand for those with eczema and this body wash is one of the star products. "This contains oat complex (colloidal oatmeal is FDA-approved for the treatment of eczema), glycerin, panthenol (both skin barrier friendly and humectants) and ceramides (lipids to support skin barrier)," explains Dr Khorana. All of these together help to "soothe skin, reduce irritation and moisturise the skin—it's affordable too!"

5. Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid Replenishing Cleansing Oil Today's Best Deals £18.48 at Lookfantastic (was £24.64) Reasons to buy + Doubles-up as face wash Reasons to avoid - Not for you if you prefer creamy formulas

A great one for both the face and body, "as it is fragrance-free, it can double-up as a cleanser for your face to remove make-up," says Dr Rashid. Dr Khorana also loves this one, "it contains Avene thermal water along with glycerin and emollients that help to soothe dry and itchy skin," she says.

6. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Moisturizing Shea Butter Suds Body Wash

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Moisturizing Shea Butter Suds Body Wash Today's Best Deals £10 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Great if you don't want anything clinical-looking + A treat for many eczema patients Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance so won't be suitable for everyone

If you want something that feels a bit more luxurious than these options, Dr Khorana recommends this option from Beauty Pie. "This creamy and moisturising formulation has humectant, emollient and occlusive properties with ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil and shea butter," she says, making it a great option for those currently with eczema but not in a flare. "This is slightly on the luxurious end and not something you’d find in a supermarket but some patients like to use products that don’t have a pharmaceutical feel, and this is perfect for them," she adds. It's important to be aware that the formula contains fragrance, so if you're sensitive, then stick to fragrance-free. However, if it's not a concern then enjoy.