The first nail polish I ever bought is trending again for winter—here's how I'm wearing it now I'm in my 30s

I've always considered myself a typical 'girly-girl'—someone who has also been into make-up and beauty from a young age. And one of my very first fascinations was a silver nail polish from Rimmel nail polish that my Mum let me buy with my saved-up pocket money—it became my signature polish. It was super hi-shine with a chrome finish, and I wore it on my toenails in all its metallic glory (remember, it wasn't allowed to paint your fingernails for school!) for as long as I can remember.

Now in my thirties, little has changed: in fact, silver nails are back in all forms. These days, I'll dabble with a bit of metallic nail art or a touch of sparkle, for example, rather than just going all-over, straight-up silver. It's a colour that suits everybody and can be worn so many different ways, especially during festive party season. In fact, I'd go as far to say it's the ultimate hue for Christmas and/or New Year's Eve, no matter what colour your outfit it (although I have to say, navy blue works like a dream).

If you still need convincing, I've selected the coolest ways to wear silver nails right now, from some of the most stylish nail artists on Instagram. Consider this your festive manicure sorted.

The best silver nail polishes to buy

If you can't get to a salon pre-NYE (trust me, the most popular ones get booked up fast), this is a trend you can absolutely achieve from home. You literally just need a great silver nail polish, be it a normal hi-shine metallic, one in a mirror-shine chrome finish or a sparkly, glittery formula. You can even skip the varnish altogether and opt for nail wraps instead, which can offer salon results from a sticker! Here are four of my faves I'd recommend snapping up.

14 ways to wear a silver manicure

From mix'n'match nail art to chrome French tips, here are 14 ideas that will work beautifully for New Year's Eve.

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

You can't beat a classic; this all-over metallic will suit everybody.

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) A photo posted by on

Combine your favourite French tips with a holographic silver hue.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Manchester BIAB & Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist) A photo posted by on

Alternatively, embrace all-things holographic with a mani like this one.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Harriet Westmoreland's super clean sparkly silver tips are at the top of my wish list.

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Another great all-over look, which can easily be achieved from home.

A post shared by Manucurist (@manucurist) A photo posted by on

This sparkly look would see you through from Christmas to NYE with ease.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you fancy something a little more lowkey, opt for a muted grey with a subtle, sheer silver top coat.

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Can't decide between hi-shine metallics and silver glitter? This look proves you don't have to!

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

If you're a big fan of the cat eye nails trend, you can absolutely try it with silver, too.

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Add a pop of colour to your silver mani with some bright nail art on top.

A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails) A photo posted by on

How cute are these mix'n'match nails? I love the swirls most!

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

Silver chrome and water droplets? Sign. me. up.

A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty) A photo posted by on

Keep it simple with a glass-like, shiny clear base and chrome tips.

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

These faded starry nails are nothing short of magical.