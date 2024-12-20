The first nail polish I ever bought is trending again for winter—here's how I'm wearing it now I'm in my 30s
It's *perfect* for Christmas and NYE
I've always considered myself a typical 'girly-girl'—someone who has also been into make-up and beauty from a young age. And one of my very first fascinations was a silver nail polish from Rimmel nail polish that my Mum let me buy with my saved-up pocket money—it became my signature polish. It was super hi-shine with a chrome finish, and I wore it on my toenails in all its metallic glory (remember, it wasn't allowed to paint your fingernails for school!) for as long as I can remember.
Now in my thirties, little has changed: in fact, silver nails are back in all forms. These days, I'll dabble with a bit of metallic nail art or a touch of sparkle, for example, rather than just going all-over, straight-up silver. It's a colour that suits everybody and can be worn so many different ways, especially during festive party season. In fact, I'd go as far to say it's the ultimate hue for Christmas and/or New Year's Eve, no matter what colour your outfit it (although I have to say, navy blue works like a dream).
If you still need convincing, I've selected the coolest ways to wear silver nails right now, from some of the most stylish nail artists on Instagram. Consider this your festive manicure sorted.
The best silver nail polishes to buy
If you can't get to a salon pre-NYE (trust me, the most popular ones get booked up fast), this is a trend you can absolutely achieve from home. You literally just need a great silver nail polish, be it a normal hi-shine metallic, one in a mirror-shine chrome finish or a sparkly, glittery formula. You can even skip the varnish altogether and opt for nail wraps instead, which can offer salon results from a sticker! Here are four of my faves I'd recommend snapping up.
14 ways to wear a silver manicure
From mix'n'match nail art to chrome French tips, here are 14 ideas that will work beautifully for New Year's Eve.
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
You can't beat a classic; this all-over metallic will suit everybody.
A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon)
A photo posted by on
Combine your favourite French tips with a holographic silver hue.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Manchester BIAB & Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist)
A photo posted by on
Alternatively, embrace all-things holographic with a mani like this one.
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Harriet Westmoreland's super clean sparkly silver tips are at the top of my wish list.
A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_)
A photo posted by on
Another great all-over look, which can easily be achieved from home.
A post shared by Manucurist (@manucurist)
A photo posted by on
This sparkly look would see you through from Christmas to NYE with ease.
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you fancy something a little more lowkey, opt for a muted grey with a subtle, sheer silver top coat.
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
Can't decide between hi-shine metallics and silver glitter? This look proves you don't have to!
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
If you're a big fan of the cat eye nails trend, you can absolutely try it with silver, too.
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
Add a pop of colour to your silver mani with some bright nail art on top.
A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails)
A photo posted by on
How cute are these mix'n'match nails? I love the swirls most!
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
Silver chrome and water droplets? Sign. me. up.
A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty)
A photo posted by on
Keep it simple with a glass-like, shiny clear base and chrome tips.
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
These faded starry nails are nothing short of magical.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Indoor walking exercises are seriously effective at boosting fitness and mood when you're busy - 5 a PT does herself
Get your steps in without stepping foot outside.
By Anna Bartter
-
My lipstick collection is extensive—trust me that these are the 8 best matte options money can buy
Long-lasting, non-drying formulas right this way
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Experts agree—these 8 super-chic hair trends are going to be impossible to ignore in 2025
Your guide to great hair for the year to come
By Jazzria Harris
-
Planning your next mani appointment? I've done the research—these are the 9 nail trends to ask for in 2025
Nails never looked so good
By Jazzria Harris
-
Milky nails are done for—next year, satin nails are going to reign supreme
Sign us up for this barely-there manicure
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
There is only one nail trend I'm interested in right now—these 15 looks are all you need be concerned with
For the minimalists *and* the maximalists
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Trust me, this current microtrend is the single chicest way to elevate your December manicure
There are so many ways to wear this type of polish
By Tori Crowther
-
Take it from me, *this* is the simple nail colour swap to make to give your manicure a chic winter spin
It's the only manicure to wear right now
By Jazzria Harris
-
I asked an astrologer which nail designs suit each star sign best—here's her verdict
As a Leo, I'm pretty pleased with mine
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I couldn't be happier this classic nail colour is trending again for winter—these are the looks I'll be copying
Bookmark this for Christmas Day nail inspo
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've spoken to the experts—these are the 7 winter nail trends they foresee all the cool girls wearing
Yes, cinnamon roll nails are in there
By Rebecca Fearn