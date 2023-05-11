As a beauty editor, there are few people I trust more in this industry than celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland (opens in new tab). She has, in my opinion, single handedly transformed the world of manicures. It is thanks to her that some of the most popular nail trends (opens in new tab) of the past five or so years have become what they have.

Her milky manicures (opens in new tab) on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made the trend rise to popularity to such an extent that classic French manicure bases such as OPI Bubble Bath and CND Bouquet have become some of the most highly requested shades in salons across the country. Her signature 'skinny' French manicure (opens in new tab) has also become a mainstay in the top nail trends charts. She took the concept of manicures and made them high-end and chic, even incorporating luxury skincare products from the likes of Augustinus Bader and La Mer into her services.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So, when I caught up with her last week, it's safe to say I had some questions for her around spring/summer nail trends. While talking me through the launch of the new Chanel Le Vernis (opens in new tab) nail polishes (there's 17 new shades joining the line-up, alongside 7 of the brand's most classic), she divulged a heap of info.

When I asked her what the polish shade of summer is set to be, I fully anticipated her to say that milky pinks aren't going anywhere (she isn't one to make up trends for the sake of it). For the last three years, whenever I ask Westmoreland this question, it has, after all, been her answer. However, what she said shook me. "I've actually got news for you this time," she expressed.

"No more sheer pinks, but instead it's going to be about sheer browns and sheer whites," she said. And while I'm totally on board with the idea of sheer whites, I'll admit I needed some selling on the concept of a sheer brown. "The key", she said, "is to make sure the polish doesn't have any blue or red undertones—if you put that on pink skin it will wash the nail out. You should be looking for yellow undertones, instead."

Her polish of choice? "Chanel Le Vernis in 103 Légende (opens in new tab) is the polish to go for—I think this is going to sell out," she said. "Layering up thin coats of this is just beautiful. The new brushes on the Le Vernis polishes are so good—they're wider and thicker, meaning it's so much easier to achieve that thin, sheer coat."

So that's that—pink, milky manis are making their way out and sheer browns are in.