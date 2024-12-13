Milky nails are done for—next year, satin nails are going to reign supreme

Barely-there nail trends will always come and go, and as a beauty editor, I not only enjoy keeping up with them all, but it’s also part of my job. The next big manicure to hit the scene? Satin nails. While the past year has seen the rise and fall of milky nails and the rise and rise of BB cream nails in the 'boring' manicure space, we have also seen bolder trends emerge—think cat eye nails, trending browns like chestnut nails and heaps of iconic nail art moments. But as we wave goodbye to the year, I am pleased to report that one of 2025's most prominent nail trends is set to be subtle, delicate and clean.

Satin nails first crossed my radar when I saw manicurist Mateja Novakovic post the perfect satin manicure, using Manucurist's Satin polish (obviously). You can think of this look as being a bit of a combination of milky nails and soft chrome nails—they’re subtler and way more understated, but still incorporate a twist on your usual high-shine polish. As professional manicurist Iram Shelton puts it: “Satin nails aren’t as glossy as your usual nail finish and aren’t completely matte. It looks elegant and basically feels like a softer finish to the nail.”

As for how you go about, er, nailing satin nails, you have a couple of options. They can be created by opting for a nail polish that has the slightest soft sparkle, but the best route involves a dedicated powder. “You essentially create a satin finish by rubbing a soft pearl finish chrome powder over your chosen nail colour,” Iram explains. As with satin foundation and lipsticks, this mimics the finish of the fabric—not completely matte, not super shiny.

As for the application? “I like to rub it in with my finger (with gloves on) for a smooth application," Iram says. "You can also achieve a similar look by using a subtle shimmer nail polish. For best results, always seal with a top coat.”

Colour-wise, satin nails can work with just about any shade of polish you like, but for 2025 this manicure works exceptionally well with a soft nude/pink for a barely-there, perfectly polished finish. However, I'm also a fan of reds and beiges, or more striking options like deep navy or emerald green. Below, I’ve collated a few of my nail care faves to help you recreate the satin nails look for yourself...

The best satin nail polishes

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Satin
Manucurist Green™ Natural Nail Polish in Satin

Essie Nail Polish in In Stitches
Essie Nail Polish in In Stitches

Manucurist White Glazed Effect Powder
Manucurist White Glazed Effect Powder

OPI Top Coat
OPI Top Coat

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina
Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File
Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File

