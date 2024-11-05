Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now
The simple switch up everyone is making right now
As a beauty editor and nail tech, I'm constantly saving the best nail trends I see on Instagram and TikTok. But for autumn trends, there's one manicure I'm seeing over and over: the burgundy French manicure.
Despite 'just' being a classic manicure trend in a different colour, it's one of the best autumn nail trends I've seen by a long way. There are also quite a few ways to try it. You can alter it using nail shapes, from a classic square tip to an almond. You can also play around with the thickness of your burgundy tip, trying a more classic, thick French tip to a micro French tip. Finally, you can switch up your base colour, opting for a standard clear base coat or even going for a chrome finish. It's a minimal nail look that is also somewhat playful.
See? I told you there were quite a few ways to try it. Read on for all the tools and inspiartion you need to give it a go at home.
How to create a burgundy French manicure at home
A deep burgundy with purple undertones gives that rich, luxe feeling.
Instead of a clear base coat, you might prefer a pink hue before applying burgundy.
You'll need a pack of nail art brushes to get those precise French tip lines.
No manicure is complete without some cuticle oil.
Burgundy French manicure inspiration
1. Classic burgundy French tips
A classic burgundy French tip with an almond-shaped nail.
2. Micro French
Told you, this manicure looks very different (and very chic) with a micro tip.
3. Square burgundy French tip
Try thicker, square tips if you're not a fan of almond nails.
4. Chrome burgundy French tips
If you want a little extra art for your burgundy manicure, consider adding a chrome finish.
5. Burgundy French abstract tips
A little bored of a regular French manicure? Try this abstract version.
6. Accent dot manicure
Even a teeny dot using a hair pin can completely transform this French-tip design.
7. Reverse burgundy French
If you're visiting your nail tech for your burgundy French manicure, you can try reversing the trend—a burgundy base with subtle black micro-tip.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
