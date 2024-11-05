Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now

As a beauty editor and nail tech, I'm constantly saving the best nail trends I see on Instagram and TikTok. But for autumn trends, there's one manicure I'm seeing over and over: the burgundy French manicure.

Despite 'just' being a classic manicure trend in a different colour, it's one of the best autumn nail trends I've seen by a long way. There are also quite a few ways to try it. You can alter it using nail shapes, from a classic square tip to an almond. You can also play around with the thickness of your burgundy tip, trying a more classic, thick French tip to a micro French tip. Finally, you can switch up your base colour, opting for a standard clear base coat or even going for a chrome finish. It's a minimal nail look that is also somewhat playful.

See? I told you there were quite a few ways to try it. Read on for all the tools and inspiartion you need to give it a go at home.

How to create a burgundy French manicure at home

Burgundy French manicure inspiration

1. Classic burgundy French tips

A post shared by 𝑵𝑨𝑰𝑳𝑺 𝑩𝒀 𝑲𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑨 (@nailsbykristia) A photo posted by on

A classic burgundy French tip with an almond-shaped nail.

2. Micro French

A post shared by Corrine Jackson | Nail Educator (@nail_it_with_corrine) A photo posted by on

Told you, this manicure looks very different (and very chic) with a micro tip.

3. Square burgundy French tip

A post shared by Nails.By.Aneta (@nails.by.aneta) A photo posted by on

Try thicker, square tips if you're not a fan of almond nails.

4. Chrome burgundy French tips

A post shared by Stacey Machin Nail Artist 🐚 (@staceymachin) A photo posted by on

If you want a little extra art for your burgundy manicure, consider adding a chrome finish.

5. Burgundy French abstract tips

A post shared by ND Beauty (Nina) (@nd_beau.ty) A photo posted by on

A little bored of a regular French manicure? Try this abstract version.

6. Accent dot manicure

A post shared by 𝐆𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐆’𝐒 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 (@giangnail.ie) A photo posted by on

Even a teeny dot using a hair pin can completely transform this French-tip design.

7. Reverse burgundy French

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

If you're visiting your nail tech for your burgundy French manicure, you can try reversing the trend—a burgundy base with subtle black micro-tip.