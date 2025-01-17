Eye bags and muted tones—Lily-Rose Depp makes a case for "Victorian Gothic" beauty
Think: the complete opposite of 'clean girl'
Like any self-respecting horror lover, I hightailed it to the cinema upon the release of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu — a remake of the 1922 classic, silent film, and a thinly-veiled Dracula story, for the uninitiated. There’s much to be said, but especially about Lily-Rose Depp’s breakout performance as Ellen, a troubled young bride, and the subject of the vampire’s twisted obsessions. But what piqued my interest amongst the jump scares was the actor’s make-up, on-screen—which perfectly embodied the modern-day conception of Victorian-era, gothic beauty—and off-screen, which updated and sexed up the look for 2024.
Female beauty in the 19th century, as depicted in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and more recently by Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, is completely at odds with what we’ve seen over the past few years. Far from the clean-girl aesthetic, this is an inversion of the fillers and botox look that has dominated our screens. It's largely barefaced and defined by a vision of deathly (pun-intended) tiredness: sunken eyes and eye-bags, pallid skin, muted brown colours on the socket and lips, and absolutely no blush.
While this may not be the prevailing beauty standard of today, Depp’s subsequent looks on the Nosferatu press tour have refreshed it for today's tastes—marrying TikTok’s “succubus chic” or “dead girl” aesthetic with her usual, sultry, 90s vibe.
The result is Victorian doll, but a super sexy version, thanks to her long-time collaboration with make-up artist Nina Park, who has delivered similar looks for Zoe Kravitz, Charli XCX and Mia Goth. The most acclaimed proponents of this aesthetic are, of course, Gabriette Bechtel and Amelia Gray.
A post shared by Gabbriette (@gabbriette)
A photo posted by on
And so, on Depp’s press tour, you rarely see her wear any colour, or much foundation and concealer. Instead, it’s all about very monotone, muted, cool-toned brown shades on the eyes, cheeks and lips. She’s also highly contoured, with carved out eyes, cheekbones and lips. But the whole thing just feels a bit more loose and messy than what we’ve seen amid “clean girl”. It’s a breath of fresh air and bound to gather more mainstream attention as we delve deeper into the winter months. With that in mind, I consulted an expert on the trend, make-up artist Aimee Twist, on how to achieve it at home.
A make-up artist’s tips and tricks
“We’ve definitely seen a resurgence of “Victorian Gothic”, especially on social media,” says Twist, who is known for creating the look on her high-profile clients. “The beauty-sphere has been looking for an ‘anti-glamour girl', and people like Amelia Gray and Gabriette, and even looking back to the likes of Angelina Jolie, are just that. They are against traditional ‘glamour’ and come across as really, really sexy.”
Twist explains that the key to achieving this look is a real lack of complexion products, which, she acknowledges, might feel unnatural. “The idea is to elevate things like a dark under eye, and really let your natural texture and skin come through,” she says.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
“So, with Depp’s really hollowed-out eye, it’s basically a wash of colour on the lid, which goes really deep under the eye to give that ‘dead girl’ look. There’s a bit of liner on the lip, but not much. This is all about embracing the contours of your skin, instead of covering anything up, so I wouldn’t be focused on things like concealer. And with everything, it needs to be super blended, so no harsh lines, as you are mimicking natural tones and contours within the skin.”
The make-up artist recommends using a taupe-coloured brown eyeshadow all over the lid and under eye, before using a grey-ish tone cream contour product, which you really melt into the skin under the cheekbones. “Next, use a cool-toned lip-liner like MAC’s Lip Pencil in ‘Stone’ or Makeup Forever’s Artist Colour Pencil in ‘Endless Cacao’ for lighter skin tones. On darker skin, I’d recommend MAC’s ‘Coffee’ eye pencil as it has a cooler base. Finally, tap some concealer on the lips—that’s a really easy way of achieving the aesthetic."
How to get the look on darker skin tones
This aesthetic is also a hit on darker skin tones, Twist explains that, here, it’s largely about doing the things we’ve been told not to do. “That means using cooler toned colours, which you may not be used to. It doesn’t have to be a grey or dark black, but perhaps a cool toned brown. Don’t focus on covering the undereyes with brightening products — just lighten them instead. This doesn’t mean that you go super pale, instead, highlight your under eye in a way that’s not very warm, and don’t go all the way like you’d usually do.”
Aimee’s top products for achieving Lily Rose Depp’s “Victorian Gothic” aesthetic
“This palette has a really good selection of cool tone mattes and is suitable for most skin tones.”
“A cool toned eye pencil that is great to use on the lips for deeper skin tones.”
“With a variety of shades, this is an excellent contour choice — it blends seamlessly into the skin.”
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
-
Psst—these beauty experts just predicted the 7 things that will be huge for beauty in 2025
This just in: your beauty forecast
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
It's renowned for being *the* most effective full body workout move in existence - so, how effective are burpees really?
Love them or hate them, burpees are an elite full-body move.
By Anna Bartter
-
Wrist weights will help you improve your strength from the comfort of your own home - 6 pairs that fitness experts swear by
It might surprise you just how versatile these little pieces of kit can be.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Psst—these beauty experts just predicted the 7 things that will be huge for beauty in 2025
This just in: your beauty forecast
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
As a rule, I always buy affordable moisturisers, but I can't deny the transformative effects of this £206 cream
I’m hooked for the rest of the cold snap...
By Nessa Humayun
-
OK, if you're going to wear make-up to the gym, this is the way to do it
Look and feel your best while working out
By Matilda Stanley
-
My nails break all the time in winter, so I've been testing nail strengtheners to keep them supple and healthy—these are the best
No chips allowed
By Mica Ricketts
-
Headed to the slopes? Don't skip these 8 skin-saving tips, approved by a dermatologist
Extreme temperatures and increased UV exposure
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I asked 9 beauty editors for their skin, make-up, hair & body resolutions for 2025
Some absolute gems in this list
By Rebecca Fearn
-
After a pared back manicure to kick off the new year? These are hands down the best nail looks for a fresh start in 2025
Clean nail looks for the new year
By Jazzria Harris
-
I tried Dyson's £50 hair styling products and these are my *very* honest thoughts
Here's how they stack up
By Lucy Abbersteen