As a beauty editor I consider these to be 5 of the biggest make-up icons on the market right now

I'm a thirty-something-year-old beauty editor who rolls her eyes so often at TikTok beauty trends that I'm concerned one day they'll get stuck. In a world of viral products that amass legions of fans for short, sharp bursts of time, I find myself leaning heavily on heritage make-up brands that continue to top the lists of bestselling beauty products year after year with products that stand the test of time. The one that I find myself returning to most often is NARS.

This year the revered make-up brand marks its 30th birthday and it has a lot to celebrate. Ask any make-up artist, editor or beauty enthusiast about their favourite make-up products and chances are its legendary products will feature heavily. The brand, founded by make-up artist François Nars in the 90s has always been the epitome of cool. Not only are the formulations near perfect (that's what happens when you have a MUA leading the decision-making) but the products are playful, without every being silly (you'll never find a dud shade in its collection) and hardworking, without ever confusing the consumer. They allow you to be your own make-up artist.

With so many people buying new products just because their algorithm told them to, I'm urging you to invest in icons that will be by your side for next 10 years, not the next 10 days.

Like Kylie and Madonna, these will forever be my icons...

1. NARS Light Reflecting Foundation

NARS Light Reflecting Foundation Best foundation Specifications Number of shades: 38 Formula: Liquid Finish: Natural Coverage: Medium, buildable

I'm not typically a foundation user – I like my base lightweight so I tend to use just a concealer where needed or a sheer skin tint. However, this is such a beautiful weightless formula that not only can you not feel it on the skin, but it doesn't look like you're wearing it either. What it does do is even out your skin tone and bring light to even the dullest of complexions. It has a radiant finish, but not so glowy that those who are oily should worry. As someone with dry skin, I love that it feels hydrating on the skin too. Truly, a little goes a long way, so one pump will do the entire face – don't over do it and you will love its effects.

2. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer Best concealer Specifications Number of shades: 30 Finish: Luminous Coverage: Medium, buildable

Arguably one of the most famous concealers on the planet and the UK's #1 selling. Whether you're covering up tenacious dark circles (that's me) or trying to disguise an angry blemish, this concealer has you covered – pun entirely intended. It lives up to its name of being creamy – which is key to what makes this such a hardworking concealer. It has enough fluidity to be blended out for the natural finish, but enough colour payoff that its a marvel at camouflage. I always opt for the same shade as my foundation, as I find this further helps to conceal. The doe-foot applicator makes application easy – you can be precise or use liberally.

3. NARS Powder Blush

NARS Powder Blush Best blusher Specifications Shades: 20 Formula: Powder

When I first started in this industry, my old beauty editor gave me a palette of NARS Powder Blush in Orgasm and said: "This is the best blusher that you will ever use." She was not wrong. The iconic shade – a pinky peach with slight golden shimmer to it – is the ideal pinched-cheek colour. I know a lot of people like to apply a cream blusher first, then set with a powder but this packs enough punch that you don't need to. It's remarkably long-wearing considering it's a powder. Orgasm has remained in my make-up bag until this day, however as we head into autumn I have decided to try out a warmer red blush with Orgasm Rush. It looks rather frightening at first, but dusted lightly onto the tops of my cheek bones it actually looks incredibly natural.

4. NARS Light Reflecting Setting Powder

NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder Best powder Specifications Shades: 4

As a dry and dehydrated-skinned woman, looking dewy is my main goal in life. You won't ever catch me reaching for mattifying products. That being said, I know that there are areas of the face that should be toned down slightly to avoid looking greasy – the middle of the forehead, around the nose and the chin. But to avoid causing disruption to my base, I use a translucent setting powder. And they genuinely don't come any better than the NARS Light Reflecting Setting Powder. When you run your fingertip over it, it's like you're stroking silk. It's invisible on the skin and yet perfectly tones down shine without flattening the face. The sponge applicator is good for on the go, but I prefer to dust with a small blending brush.

5. NARS Explicit Lipstick

NARS Explicit Lipstick Best lipstick Specifications Shades: 36 Finish: Satin

OK, before I get on to the lipstick (because it really is fantastic), I want to chat to you about the packaging. It's so smart. The raised embossed font, the smooth matte black casing and the magnetic lid closure. The thrill of taking it out of your handbag whilst in company. Now onto the main event. This is one of the very best lipsticks I have ever had the pleasure of using. The bullet shape is different to all others that I've tried and all the better for it – like it's been moulded to sit exactly how it should on the lip. The tip is rounded, not pointed, which means that when you trace your lips you colour them in faster. The formula is so hydrating it feels like a balm. But the punch colour payoff says otherwise – with just one swipe you have transformed your entire look. I want one in every colour.