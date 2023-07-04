Margot Robbie just channeled her inner Barbie with this chic manicure trend

If you haven't heard, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is set to be released this month, and it's safe to say that we are just a little bit excited.

Margot Robbie has been busy touring the world to promote the film, and she has been wearing a whole range of Barbie-themed outfits that take the Barbiecore trend to the next level.

From pink sequin dresses to heart-shaped bags and matching pink bow headbands, it seems that there is nothing that the star can't pull off.

However, it appears that Robbie's Barbie-themed manicure has stolen the show, and we can totally see why.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Robbie could be seen showing off her bright pink French manicure, paired with a matching statement ring.

Created by nail artist, Cho, the French manicure features oval-shaped nails, a milky base and hot pink tips. It looks as if a glossy top coat has been added for a sophisticated finish, making this Barbie-themed mani as chic as ever.

As much as we love a classic French manicure, we are desperate to try out this fun, colourful alternative this summer, and we've already been on the hunt for the perfect pink nail polishes to recreate the look.

Keep on scrolling to shop our top picks, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to latest nail trends, including popsicle nails and blueberry milk manis. If pink isn't your thing, why not try out a different colour for your French tip? We are loving pastel yellow and lilac shades this season.

Shop the best pink nail polishes: