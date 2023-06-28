Popsicle nails is the happiest nail trend to try this summer

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and I don't know about you, but I'm ready to inject some colour into my life this season.

I love having fun with my beauty routine in the warmer months, and one thing that I experiment with the most is my manicures, as they are so easy to switch up now and again.

So, when I saw that popsicle nails were trending, I immediately knew that I had to give the nail trend a go.

Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know about the happiest nail designs you will see this summer, including how to recreate them at home. If you are into more neutral colours, then you will love our guide to milky nails.

What are popsicle nails?

Much like lipgloss nails, popsicle nails are all about that sheer, shiny finish, but this time nail artists are using brightly-coloured polishes. Think your favourite ice lolly, but for your nails.

There is so much fun to be had with this mani, as you can also create a range of nail art with a transparent finish. Don't believe us? Just check out some of the designs below...

Popsicle nail inspiration

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

Have you ever seen such a pretty manicure?

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

If you want to keep things classic, opt for a sheer red shade.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Even Hailey Bieber is a fan of the popsicle mani.

A post shared by Chi’s Nails Covent Garden - Nguyen Dieu Chi (@chi_nails) A photo posted by on

Another nail art design that we will be saving.

How to recreate popsicle nails

To achieve the look at home, we recommend applying a sheer coat of your favourite, brightly-coloured nail polish. No need for two coats here! For even more fun, why not do a different colour on each nail?

We've linked some of the happiest nail colours we could find below, so what are you waiting for? Shop your favourite ones and give the popsicle nail trend a go.