If you're over 45 and concerned with fine lines and crepiness copper peptides could be the secret to your best skin yet

I am a firm believer that skincare is so much more than just cosmetic, it’s science, and coincidentally, the latest skincare ingredient that’s being praised for its skin boosting benefits firmly backs up this idea. Prior to reading this article you’d probably have expected to find copper more at home on the periodic table than nestled in the ingredient list of your favourite face serum or night cream, however copper peptides, a combination of copper and amino acids, are fast becoming a wonder ingredient for their firming, plumping and skin smoothing ability.

To find out why copper peptides work so well, I spoke to cosmetic doctor, Dr Preema Vig, “Copper is cited as the new miracle-working ingredient that when used in skincare helps to stimulate collagen synthesis,” she told me. “We have found that when copper is teamed with powerful botanical antioxidants in a formulation, it delivers exceptional anti-ageing results by helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and scars by improving skin’s elasticity and firmness.”

If you’re wondering how to introduce copper into your skincare routine, Dr Preema suggests using a really brilliant copper peptide serum, “Serums are a great way to introduce copper into your skincare routine,” she told me, “[This is because] they can be used as a ‘booster’ to give added benefits on top of your normal skincare products.”

While these might be one of the best serums for mature skin, it isn’t the only route to take, and there are a whole host of products which allow you to add copper to your routine with ease. To help you navigate the ingredient, I’ve rounded up eight of the best copper peptide skincare products available now, including some exciting new launches, as well as classic products that have garnered a cult following over the years.

I’ve also quizzed Dr Preema on how to get the most from your copper skincare including which ingredients to avoid using alongside and who it’s best suited for.

So, keep scrolling for your comprehensive guide to copper peptide skincare and how it can be used to transform your skin.

What are the benefits of using copper peptides for the skin?

What skin types can benefit from copper peptides?

“Copper peptides are suitable for all skin types but the most benefit would be seen by people who would like anti-ageing benefits, so those with crepey, ageing or dry skin,” says Dr Preema.

What skincare ingredients should not be combined with copper?

“Copper can be combined with ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Zinc and Niacinamide, “ says Dr Preema, “Copper peptides should not be used alongside vitamin C as these ingredients combined can actually cancel out the benefits of one another. This is because the copper can oxidize the ascorbic acid and cause it to break down too rapidly, diminishing the benefits and effectiveness of vitamin C.”

Shop the best copper peptide skincare

1. Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum

(Image credit: Allies of Skin)

Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum Best copper peptide serum for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £190 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Contains a blend of peptides + Contains 2% copper tripeptides Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on the list

Allies of Skin newly launched copper peptide serum is a powerhouse when it comes to ingredients. Containing 2% copper lysinate and 1% Copper tripeptide as well as 2% ectoin (a nourishing amino acid), it's potent yet still feels light on the skin. If you're prone to irritation, have sensitive skin or are a regular retinol serum user, this makes for a very good choice thanks to how well it supports the barrier. Yes, it's VERY expensive and so I wouldn't suggest it if you're simply want to trial adding copper to your routine but, for those who know and love the ingredient, it's a hardworking serum that leaves skin looking more even and radiant.

2. NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Serum 3:1:1

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Serum 3:1:1 Best copper peptide serum for all skin types Today's Best Deals from £46 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Comes in two sizes Reasons to avoid - The watery consistency can make it tricky to apply

NIOD’s copper serum has garnered a cult following over the years so I had high hopes for it. The consistency of this serum is so light, it feels almost like applying water on the skin so I like to layer it under a hydrating serum. Miraculously, after just 10 days of usage my pores were less prominent and my skin looked a lot calmer. It’s not lighty I declare something a hero product but for me, this lives up to the name. It comes in two sizes - 15ml and 30ml - so also allows a more cost effective way of trying it out first.

3. The Ordinary Multi-peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum Best affordable copper peptide serum Today's Best Deals £28.90 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Contains a blend of peptides Reasons to avoid - Can't be used alongside things like vitamin C and retinoids (refer to the brand's website for the full list)

Described as a do-it-all serum for mature skin, The Ordinary’s formula contains a blend of five peptides including copper. While I can’t speak to its suitability for mature skin, I can say it made my complexion appear more even and healthier. What’s great about it is the price as copper isn’t the most affordable ingredient to add to your routine. At under £30, this serum is great value and provides results so I’m a big fan. (Take a look at the brand's website to see which ingredients it recommends steering clear of when using this.)

4. iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist

(Image credit: iS Clinical)

iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist Best expert-approved copper peptide product Today's Best Deals £40 at Face The Future Reasons to buy + Easy to apply face mist + Sets makeup Reasons to avoid - May not be as effective as a serum or cream

If you're a fan of a face mist but want a formula that works a little harder, this one from iS Clinical is a great option. “The iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist is one of my favourites," Dr Preema told me, "I apply it over my makeup and it gives a glowing appearance to the skin and sets makeup all while helping to support the protective barrier of the skin.”

5. Wildsmith Skin Active Repair Copper Peptide Cream

(Image credit: Liberty)

Wildsmith Skin Active Repair Copper Peptide Cream Best copper peptide moisturiser Today's Best Deals £115 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Rich and nourishing Reasons to avoid - May be too heavy for oily skin

Wildsmith’s offering consists of a serum and a face cream, both boosted with copper peptides. While I’m a big fan of both products, for me, the moisturizer takes top spot, feeling rich and nourishing on the skin without any greasiness. Plus, like all Wildsmith products, it has the most incredible spa-like scent which makes this a joy to use.

6. Biossance Squalane and Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

(Image credit: Biossance)

Biossance Squalane and Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum Best copper peptide serum for dry skin Today's Best Deals £54 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Contains hydrating squalane Reasons to avoid - Blemish-prone skin might find this causes breakouts

If you suffer from dryness or want a serum you can use alone that feels a bit more substantial on the skin, I love this one from Biossance. Alongside copper peptides it also contains squalane to hydrate. This means skin not only looks firmer over time due to the copper, but the squalane also gives an instant dewy plumpness which I love. A great hardworking serum that feels so simple to use.

7. Nip+Fab Peptide Fix Finishing Oil

(Image credit: Boots)

Nip+Fab Peptide Fix Finishing Oil Best copper peptide serum for mature skin Today's Best Deals £29.95 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Affordable + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - Bottle gives the illusion of more product

Nip+Fab's peptide oil is an interesting formula that you shake before use to combine the blend of oils and peptides. When applied however it feels more like a traditional serum than an oil - there's no hint of greasiness, stickiness or unwanted residue. Quite surprising considering it's packed with 10 hydrating oils. A great way for those with dry skin to introduce copper into their routine.