6 beautiful summer make-up looks created by MUAs that I can't wait to copy

Despite the fact that the weather can't decide on what its doing, I am looking forward to the summer months. Not only will I be returning to Glastonbury after a four-year hiatus - thank you Covid and children - but I plan to make the most of every single plan that I make. I'm no metrologist, but I swear this has been the longest winter on record. So as soon as that sun decides to stick around for longer than a minute, I shall be fulling embracing summery looks.

I'm talking white dresses on repeat and linen shirts in every pastel colour I can find, accessorised with seashell jewellery.

I will also, naturally as a beauty editor, be leaning heavily into make-up looks that help to elevate my sartorial choices. I was my skin to glow, my eyes to sparkle (subtly of course) and my lips to look utterly kissable this summer.

Thankfully, I follow some of the industry's most celebrated make-up artists and there is always an abundance of inspiration. When these hardworking creatives aren't painting the faces of models and celebrities, they're taking to their social channels to teach us mere mortals how to use the products we've bought properly.

So, if like me, you are looking to dust off your make-up brushes and use the summer to be playful and experiment, keep scrolling to learn from the very best.

These are the 6 make-up looks I'll be copying this summer

Dewy and bronzed

This is an everyday look that I cannot wait to recreate. Nothing says summer skin than dewiness paired with a sun-kissed glow.

A post shared by SARA WREN A photo posted by wrentar on

Get the look:

Isamaya Beauty Skinlacq Glow Serum £60 at Selfridges This is a skincare-make-up hybrid. It's has a pearlescent appearance, which gives you the look of glass skin. Thanks to the three weights of hyaluronic acid in the formula it also plumps up the skin. It can be worn under make-up, as well as after as a highlighter. Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer in Dazed £22 at Sephora This is the exact bronzer Sara uses on her skin to give her that glorious touch of colour. I love that it comes in a stick, which makes for very easy application and reapplication. I find this blends best with warm fingers.

Rosy glow

Cher Webb is known for her pretty and soft make-up looks and they don't come much prettier than this. It's neutral, but not nothing. The pinks and the beiges make this an ideal summer party look.

A post shared by C H E R W E B B A photo posted by cherwebbmakeup on

Get the look:

Clinique High Impact Shadow Play in Strawberries & Chocolate £28 at John Lewis These dual ended eyeshadow sticks from Clinique are clever and easy to use. There's a creamy formula with a satin finish on one end, which you can use to fill in the eyelid and then a powder that helps to define. You don't have to worry about finding shades that work well together - that's been taken care of. KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Creamy Lip Crayon in Intense Almond £5.99 at Lookfantastic To finish off this look you want a creamy lipstick in a shade that matches the eye perfectly for a monochromatic finish. This lip pencil from Kiko in Intense Almond ticks every box. Oh and it's nice and affordable too.

Lollipop lips

Lollipop lips did the rounds on TikTok - of course - but Katie-Jane Hughes shows how to make a slightly daring make-up trend more wearable. Lollipops typically feature quite heavily for me in the summer and I'm excited to keep up that tradition with this lip look.

A post shared by KATIE JANE HUGHES A photo posted by katiejanehughes on

Get the look:

Benefit Splashtint Moisturising Dewy Lip Tint in Tutti Frutti £21.50 at Lookfantastic I never got on with the iconic Benetint, but this moisturising high-shine Splashtint is much easier on the lips. A non-drying formula that delivers a pop of colour. Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner £7.50 at Beauty PIe (Members Price) This taupe lip liner feels creamy on the lips but lasts all day. The gel formula glides onto the lips and works well with other lip products.

Non-quiet luxury

Adeola is the queen of expensive looking make-up. That skin and those eyes are the exact combination I'm after for a warm, summers evening do. Do you know what? This look is so good, I'd even wear it to the pub.

A post shared by Adeola Gboyega | Skincare MUA A photo posted by adeolagboyega on

Get the look:

Lancôme Exclusive Hypnôse Drama Mascara £29 at Lookfantastic This look requires dramatic lashes and I love Lancôme mascaras for volume, definition and lift. Nars Orgasm Four Play Blush Quad £45 at Space NK This palette has everything you need for expensive-looking, glowy skin. Use each shade separately or grab a big fluffy brush and blend together.

California dreaming

Hannah Martin, make-up artist to the royals, shows us that she's just as happy creating relaxed, sun-drenched make-up looks as she is formal polished ones.

A post shared by H A N N A H M A R T I N A photo posted by hannahmartinmakeup on

Get the look:

Sparkle and shine

Oh my goodness, someone invite me to a fabulous party so that I can wear this stunning look created by the incredible Lisa Eldridge. This proves that shimmer and iridescence have a firm place outside of December.

A post shared by Lisa Eldridge A photo posted by lisaeldridgemakeup on

Get the look: