6 beautiful summer make-up looks created by MUAs that I can't wait to copy


Despite the fact that the weather can't decide on what its doing, I am looking forward to the summer months. Not only will I be returning to Glastonbury after a four-year hiatus - thank you Covid and children - but I plan to make the most of every single plan that I make. I'm no metrologist, but I swear this has been the longest winter on record. So as soon as that sun decides to stick around for longer than a minute, I shall be fulling embracing summery looks.

I'm talking white dresses on repeat and linen shirts in every pastel colour I can find, accessorised with seashell jewellery.

I will also, naturally as a beauty editor, be leaning heavily into make-up looks that help to elevate my sartorial choices. I was my skin to glow, my eyes to sparkle (subtly of course) and my lips to look utterly kissable this summer.

Thankfully, I follow some of the industry's most celebrated make-up artists and there is always an abundance of inspiration. When these hardworking creatives aren't painting the faces of models and celebrities, they're taking to their social channels to teach us mere mortals how to use the products we've bought properly.

So, if like me, you are looking to dust off your make-up brushes and use the summer to be playful and experiment, keep scrolling to learn from the very best.

These are the 6 make-up looks I'll be copying this summer

Dewy and bronzed

This is an everyday look that I cannot wait to recreate. Nothing says summer skin than dewiness paired with a sun-kissed glow.

Get the look:

Isamaya Skinlacq
Isamaya Beauty Skinlacq Glow Serum

This is a skincare-make-up hybrid. It's has a pearlescent appearance, which gives you the look of glass skin. Thanks to the three weights of hyaluronic acid in the formula it also plumps up the skin. It can be worn under make-up, as well as after as a highlighter.

milk makeup matte bronzer in dazed
Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer in Dazed

This is the exact bronzer Sara uses on her skin to give her that glorious touch of colour. I love that it comes in a stick, which makes for very easy application and reapplication. I find this blends best with warm fingers.

Rosy glow

Cher Webb is known for her pretty and soft make-up looks and they don't come much prettier than this. It's neutral, but not nothing. The pinks and the beiges make this an ideal summer party look.

Get the look:

Clinique High Impact Shadow Play in Strawberries & Chocolate
Clinique High Impact Shadow Play in Strawberries & Chocolate

These dual ended eyeshadow sticks from Clinique are clever and easy to use. There's a creamy formula with a satin finish on one end, which you can use to fill in the eyelid and then a powder that helps to define. You don't have to worry about finding shades that work well together - that's been taken care of.

KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Creamy Lip Crayon

KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Creamy Lip Crayon in Intense Almond

To finish off this look you want a creamy lipstick in a shade that matches the eye perfectly for a monochromatic finish. This lip pencil from Kiko in Intense Almond ticks every box. Oh and it's nice and affordable too.

Lollipop lips

Lollipop lips did the rounds on TikTok - of course - but Katie-Jane Hughes shows how to make a slightly daring make-up trend more wearable. Lollipops typically feature quite heavily for me in the summer and I'm excited to keep up that tradition with this lip look.

Get the look:

benefit Splashtint Moisturising Dewy Lip Tint

Benefit Splashtint Moisturising Dewy Lip Tint in Tutti Frutti

I never got on with the iconic Benetint, but this moisturising high-shine Splashtint is much easier on the lips. A non-drying formula that delivers a pop of colour.

Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner
Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner

This taupe lip liner feels creamy on the lips but lasts all day. The gel formula glides onto the lips and works well with other lip products.

Non-quiet luxury

Adeola is the queen of expensive looking make-up. That skin and those eyes are the exact combination I'm after for a warm, summers evening do. Do you know what? This look is so good, I'd even wear it to the pub.

Get the look:

Lancôme Exclusive Hypnôse Drama Mascara
Lancôme Exclusive Hypnôse Drama Mascara

This look requires dramatic lashes and I love Lancôme mascaras for volume, definition and lift.

Nars Orgasm Four Play Blush Quad
Nars Orgasm Four Play Blush Quad

This palette has everything you need for expensive-looking, glowy skin. Use each shade separately or grab a big fluffy brush and blend together.

California dreaming

Hannah Martin, make-up artist to the royals, shows us that she's just as happy creating relaxed, sun-drenched make-up looks as she is formal polished ones.

Get the look:

elf camo hydrating cc cream
e.l.f. Camo Hydrating CC Cream

This colour correcting foundation offers long-lasting full coverage. My tip for recreating the Cali-girl look? Opt for a darker shade than your normal choice - not only will it give your complexion a warm lift, but will most likely be better suited to your tanned skin in the summer.

KOSAS AIR BROW CLEAR LIFTING TREATMENT GEL
Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel

Create that cool-girl fluffy brow with a few strokes of this non-sticky, non-crunchy brow gel by California-based brand Kosas.

Sparkle and shine

Oh my goodness, someone invite me to a fabulous party so that I can wear this stunning look created by the incredible Lisa Eldridge. This proves that shimmer and iridescence have a firm place outside of December.

Get the look:

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Maya
Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Maya

This look is all about the eyes. Use the exact shade that Lisa used on model Mariana Loaiza. Coat the lid with this shimmery liquid shadow to make the eyes pop.

Lisa Eldridge Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Muse
Lisa Eldridge Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Muse

Follow up the liquid shadow with a dusting of the Tomorrow's Party shade (top row, middle) around the edges of the eye and on the lash line, which will give it warmth and definition.

Katie Thomas
Katie Thomas

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.

