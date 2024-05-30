6 beautiful summer make-up looks created by MUAs that I can't wait to copy
From the ones in the know
Despite the fact that the weather can't decide on what its doing, I am looking forward to the summer months. Not only will I be returning to Glastonbury after a four-year hiatus - thank you Covid and children - but I plan to make the most of every single plan that I make. I'm no metrologist, but I swear this has been the longest winter on record. So as soon as that sun decides to stick around for longer than a minute, I shall be fulling embracing summery looks.
I'm talking white dresses on repeat and linen shirts in every pastel colour I can find, accessorised with seashell jewellery.
I will also, naturally as a beauty editor, be leaning heavily into make-up looks that help to elevate my sartorial choices. I was my skin to glow, my eyes to sparkle (subtly of course) and my lips to look utterly kissable this summer.
Thankfully, I follow some of the industry's most celebrated make-up artists and there is always an abundance of inspiration. When these hardworking creatives aren't painting the faces of models and celebrities, they're taking to their social channels to teach us mere mortals how to use the products we've bought properly.
So, if like me, you are looking to dust off your make-up brushes and use the summer to be playful and experiment, keep scrolling to learn from the very best.
These are the 6 make-up looks I'll be copying this summer
Dewy and bronzed
This is an everyday look that I cannot wait to recreate. Nothing says summer skin than dewiness paired with a sun-kissed glow.
A photo posted by wrentar on
Get the look:
This is a skincare-make-up hybrid. It's has a pearlescent appearance, which gives you the look of glass skin. Thanks to the three weights of hyaluronic acid in the formula it also plumps up the skin. It can be worn under make-up, as well as after as a highlighter.
Rosy glow
Cher Webb is known for her pretty and soft make-up looks and they don't come much prettier than this. It's neutral, but not nothing. The pinks and the beiges make this an ideal summer party look.
A post shared by C H E R W E B B
A photo posted by cherwebbmakeup on
Get the look:
These dual ended eyeshadow sticks from Clinique are clever and easy to use. There's a creamy formula with a satin finish on one end, which you can use to fill in the eyelid and then a powder that helps to define. You don't have to worry about finding shades that work well together - that's been taken care of.
Lollipop lips
Lollipop lips did the rounds on TikTok - of course - but Katie-Jane Hughes shows how to make a slightly daring make-up trend more wearable. Lollipops typically feature quite heavily for me in the summer and I'm excited to keep up that tradition with this lip look.
A post shared by KATIE JANE HUGHES
A photo posted by katiejanehughes on
Get the look:
I never got on with the iconic Benetint, but this moisturising high-shine Splashtint is much easier on the lips. A non-drying formula that delivers a pop of colour.
Non-quiet luxury
Adeola is the queen of expensive looking make-up. That skin and those eyes are the exact combination I'm after for a warm, summers evening do. Do you know what? This look is so good, I'd even wear it to the pub.
A post shared by Adeola Gboyega | Skincare MUA
A photo posted by adeolagboyega on
Get the look:
This look requires dramatic lashes and I love Lancôme mascaras for volume, definition and lift.
California dreaming
Hannah Martin, make-up artist to the royals, shows us that she's just as happy creating relaxed, sun-drenched make-up looks as she is formal polished ones.
A post shared by H A N N A H M A R T I N
A photo posted by hannahmartinmakeup on
Get the look:
This colour correcting foundation offers long-lasting full coverage. My tip for recreating the Cali-girl look? Opt for a darker shade than your normal choice - not only will it give your complexion a warm lift, but will most likely be better suited to your tanned skin in the summer.
Sparkle and shine
Oh my goodness, someone invite me to a fabulous party so that I can wear this stunning look created by the incredible Lisa Eldridge. This proves that shimmer and iridescence have a firm place outside of December.
A post shared by Lisa Eldridge
A photo posted by lisaeldridgemakeup on
Get the look:
This look is all about the eyes. Use the exact shade that Lisa used on model Mariana Loaiza. Coat the lid with this shimmery liquid shadow to make the eyes pop.
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
