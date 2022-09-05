The Saie Glowy Super Gel went viral on TikTok, so I put it to the test

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Was it as good as people said?

Every now and then, a certain beauty product takes over the internet. Take the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand. This blusher blew up on TikTok, and was sold out for months.

If you’re familiar with the social media app, then you might have seen that the Saie Glowy Super Gel is another makeup buy that people can’t get enough of, and I can totally see why.

After watching the videos for myself, I was shocked by the results (I’m talking about some seriously glowy skin). The gel is designed to add a luminous effect, and it appeared to do just that.

After doing a little research, I found out that it’s formulated with 75% water, so it’s ideal for adding extra hydration too. It can be used under your makeup or over foundation depending on the desired effect. You could even mix it in with your foundation when applying.

Due to its popularity, the product has been sold out for what feels like forever. However, it’s just come back in stock on Cult Beauty, so I thought that I would finally give it a go.

The product comes in two different hues, Starglow and Sunglow. Sunglow has more of a bronzing effect, whereas Starglow comes in a lighter, champagne-gold colour.

I went for Starglow, and decided to try it out underneath my foundation to see how my makeup would sit on top of the product. The first thing that I noticed when applying the gel was how easily it blended into my skin.

The formula is incredibly lightweight and feels super hydrating, which is exactly what I was hoping for. It also meant that my foundation blended in seamlessly. A win win.

But what captured my attention more than anything else was the glow, and trust me when I say I was glowing.

Now, as someone with oily skin, I sometimes shy away from products like this as I don’t want them to make me look even more shiny. However, this gel gave me that “glass skin” effect without leaving me feeling greasy.

In fact, I had multiple friends ask me what foundation I was wearing that day, and I told them all to purchase this product straight away.

Will you be trying it out?