Hold Up, Kylie Jenner Just Dropped Her ‘Boob Job Order’—For The Girls

It’s not every day that celebs own up to the work they have done, especially in our current era of out-and-out tweakments. And before, well, yesterday, Kylie Jenner was one of them... Lest we forget the time when she claimed that her surgically enhanced lips were the result of over-lining with lip products.

Still, in recent years, the Kardashians have been refreshingly open about (some) of the work they have had done. Amid a spate of celebrity facelifts, Kris Jenner was the only one to admit to it. In a statement shared by Page Six last week, a representative for her New York-based surgeon, Dr Steven Levine (who is renowned for his natural-looking results), confirmed that he had been responsible for her recent surgery. It is rumoured to have cost £100,000.

And now, her youngest daughter, Kylie, is seemingly following in her mother's footsteps. In a recent TikTok video, a fan by the name of Rachel Leary begged the Kylie Cosmetics founder to reveal exactly what she asked for when getting her breast augmentation surgery.

“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job,” she said. “It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants—if they are implants or if you had fat transfer—to me, it is perfection.” In the caption, she appealed: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner [...] i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully [sic]."

And it certainly worked. Yesterday, Jenner revealed all in the comments section, replying: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! [sic]." She also revealed that she used renowned celebrity plastic surgeon, Garth Fisher, who is based in California's Beverly Hills. "Hope this helps lol [sic]."

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) A photo posted by on

This is not the first time that the reality star has been candid about her breast augmentation. In an episode of The Kardashians, the mother of two said: "I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) A photo posted by on

So while there should be no pressure to get breast augmentation or change anything at all about our bodies, we have to applaud Kylie's honesty here. Having female role models who are transparent about the work they do is always important context.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors