This is the exact red lipstick Rihanna wore at the Oscars 2023—and it's not the same as her Superbowl choice

Last night, some of our favourite stars were out to celebrate the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab). There were some sensational looks on the red carpet (opens in new tab), and Rihanna (opens in new tab) wowed us in not one, not two, but three different outfits over the course of the evening.

However, it was the singer's make-up look that really stole the show. Out of all of the Oscars beauty looks (opens in new tab), Rihanna's messy bun and bold red lip had us frantically searching to find out exactly what products she had used.

It's not the first time that Rihanna's red lip has caused a stir on social media. Back in February during her Superbowl performance, the singer wore the Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Lipstick in the shade 'The MVP' (opens in new tab), and it sold out in no time at all.

However, this time Rihanna went for something a little different, so keep on scrolling for all the details...

The star wore none other than the Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade 'Grill Mast'r'. It's the perfect deep red colour to see you through any big social occasions this Spring and Summer, and we will definitely be recreating this look for our next night out.

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick Was £18 now £15.30 at Boots (opens in new tab) Rihanna's lipstick of choice is currently on sale at Boots, but we doubt it will be around for long!

There's also a refillable lipstick case, so you can switch up the shade whenever you want.

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Icon The Case: Semi-Matte Lipstick Was £10 now £8.50 at Boots (opens in new tab) How cute is this case? Trust us, you're never going to want to leave the house without it.

Lipstick aside, we were loving Rihanna's matte base and sharped winged eyeliner. For foundation, Rihanna opted for the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (opens in new tab) paired with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer (opens in new tab), and for eyes, the star used none other than the Fenty Beauty Flyliner (opens in new tab). Be right back, off to add all of these products to our baskets ASAP. All that's left to do now is find out how to recreate Rihanna's messy bun...