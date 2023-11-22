Most red lip fans have MAC Ruby Woo lipstick in their collection—here's why it's such an icon

mac ruby woo lipstick - Caro Daur wearing a black leather blazer, black sunglasses and red lipstick - gettyimages1710371193
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Abbersteen
By Lucy Abbersteen
Everybody has their favourite MAC lipstick. More specifically, everybody has their favourite red MAC lipstick—and judging by the shopping stats, for most people that’s Mac's Ruby Woo lipstick. According to the brand (if you include mini lipsticks), more than 65,000 Ruby Woos are sold in a year. That works out as more than 180 per day, or nearly eight per hour. 

Many make-up wearers have at least one of the best red lipsticks in their collection and, even when we aren’t talking MAC specifically, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume that lots of those select reds will be Ruby Woo. It has long promised to be universally flattering—bright and not too blue—that suits everybody. Naturally, it's in my collection, too. 

MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick
MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

Like many MAC lipsticks, Ruby Woo is housed in that recognisable silver and black packaging. The colour payoff is excellent, with the rich creamy consistency that we know and love from MAC’s Retro Mattes, building up to a completely opaque finish coverage in just a few quick swipes. I didn’t use a matching liner for the below demo image, but a matching Ruby Woo lip pencil is available for a sharp and well-defined red lip.

I’d describe the colour as being somewhere between a true and a blue red—it’s not too cool and blue and is very vivid, which is what gives it that "suits everyone" quality. In terms of staying power, there are longer-lasting lipsticks out there, but the matte finish goes some way to boost its staying power (and I personally don’t mind reapplying my lipstick to keep the colour looking fresh).

Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick - Lucy wearing MAC Ruby Woo

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

In 2021, the iconic lipstick expanded into a whole collection aptly named Ruby’s Crew, meaning the well-loved colour is also available in other MAC finishes: Ruby Boo, Ruby Boo and Ruby New—which are Powder Kiss, Powder Kiss Liquid and Retro Matte Liquid respectively.

In even better news, they are all currently heavily discounted as part of the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, meaning you can bag 25% off these and MAC foundation, mascara, the works. 

Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick - MAC Ruby Phew Lipstick
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Ruby Phew

Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick - MAC Ruby New Lipstick
MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick in Ruby New

Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick - MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour in Ruby Boo
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour in Ruby Boo

In short, if you're in the market for a new red lipstick, or you want to give it a whirl for the first time during party season, you'll be in good hands with a MAC Ruby Woo. 

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen
Beauty Contributor

Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.

