Most red lip fans have MAC Ruby Woo lipstick in their collection—here's why it's such an icon

Everybody has their favourite MAC lipstick. More specifically, everybody has their favourite red MAC lipstick—and judging by the shopping stats, for most people that’s Mac's Ruby Woo lipstick. According to the brand (if you include mini lipsticks), more than 65,000 Ruby Woos are sold in a year. That works out as more than 180 per day, or nearly eight per hour.

Many make-up wearers have at least one of the best red lipsticks in their collection and, even when we aren’t talking MAC specifically, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume that lots of those select reds will be Ruby Woo. It has long promised to be universally flattering—bright and not too blue—that suits everybody. Naturally, it's in my collection, too.

Like many MAC lipsticks, Ruby Woo is housed in that recognisable silver and black packaging. The colour payoff is excellent, with the rich creamy consistency that we know and love from MAC’s Retro Mattes, building up to a completely opaque finish coverage in just a few quick swipes. I didn’t use a matching liner for the below demo image, but a matching Ruby Woo lip pencil is available for a sharp and well-defined red lip.

I’d describe the colour as being somewhere between a true and a blue red—it’s not too cool and blue and is very vivid, which is what gives it that "suits everyone" quality. In terms of staying power, there are longer-lasting lipsticks out there, but the matte finish goes some way to boost its staying power (and I personally don’t mind reapplying my lipstick to keep the colour looking fresh).

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

In 2021, the iconic lipstick expanded into a whole collection aptly named Ruby’s Crew, meaning the well-loved colour is also available in other MAC finishes: Ruby Boo, Ruby Boo and Ruby New—which are Powder Kiss, Powder Kiss Liquid and Retro Matte Liquid respectively.

In even better news, they are all currently heavily discounted as part of the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, meaning you can bag 25% off these and MAC foundation, mascara, the works.

In short, if you're in the market for a new red lipstick, or you want to give it a whirl for the first time during party season, you'll be in good hands with a MAC Ruby Woo.