Phoebe Dynevor at the Met Gala is every bride's dream make-up look - here's how to recreate it

Last night's Met Gala was, as always, like watching fashion come to life. The "First Monday in May" was to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibition. The theme this year was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", which showcases archival pieces that have been deemed too fragile to be worn again. However, the dress code given to all attendees was: "The Garden of Time" inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. And we really did see that reflected in what the stars wore and how they chose to have their hair and make-up.

Some of the industry's biggest names took to the red carpet (which was actually green in a nod to the dress code) and showcased their interpretations. Among those was Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who was wearing Victoria Beckham's first-ever custom gown. She arrived on the arm of legendary make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, who was responsible for Dynevor's beautiful make-up.

If any brides are reading this now, Dynevor's soft pretty make-up look would be the perfect inspiration for your big day.

And thankfully, you can recreate it with ease. Sofia Tilbury, Charlotte's niece, was on hand to help Dynevor get ready for the biggest evening in the fashion calendar and has given us a step by step on how to get the look.

Get the look: full product list

Get the look: technique

Sofia prepped the skin with the brand's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, followed by the iconic Charlotte's Magic Cream.

To create the luminous soft focus effect on the skin, she used the Beautiful Skin Foundation in 3N and set the base with Airbrush Flawless Finish in 1.

Blush was back in a big way at this year's celebration and to get that pinched cheek effect that looks stunning on a fair complexion like Dynevor's, she used the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop. To add highlight she dusted the skin with Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light.

The brand's famous Pillow Talk collection featured heavily in Sofia Tilbury's make-up kit last night, which is no surprise as the pinky nude hue is the perfect shade for this look.

To define the brows, she filled them in with Brow Cheat in Taupe. There was a hint of a iridescent shimmer on the eyelid, with particular focus on the inner corner of the eye, which was created using the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette. To make the eyes pop, without adding too much drama, Dynevor's lashes were coated in Pillow Talk Push-up Lashes Mascara - which is a berry brown shade and one of the best coloured mascaras, as it adds to the softness of the look.

The final piece of the puzzle came from the brand's bestselling lipstick formula Matte Revolution. From the Hollywood Beauty Icon collection, Tilbury patted the shade Pizzazz 'onto the centre and blended out'.