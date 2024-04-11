The official Bridgerton season 3 trailer is here - and there are two unexpected love triangles

With Bridgerton season 3's hotly anticipated release just a few weeks away, fans of the Netflix show have been patiently waiting for a full length official trailer - and, finally, it's here.

The show, which debuted on the streaming platform in 2020, has been a huge success. Bridgerton season one was famed for its steamy sex scenes and made the Duke's spoon a main character. Season two featured a messy love triangle and a cameo from Boris Johnson (well, according to some viewers). So who knows what to expect when Bridgerton season 3 lands on our screens on 16th May?

Just a couple of weeks ago, Netflix released a teaser trailer which offered a sneak peak into Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's storyline after their union at the end of season two. But with Nicola Coughlan in the driving seat this time around, the season three plot is set to tell the love story between Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Until now, details of the plot have been kept tightly under wraps. During a Tudum event in Brazil last year, Nicola would only share that viewers could expect something 'romantic' yet 'quite scandalous'. However, with the official Bridgerton season 3 trailer landing today, we finally have a little more insight. Hurrah.

The official synopsis reads: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters."

In the new clip, Penelope announces that she is ready to find a husband - but as she does, it seems Colin has his sights set on someone else. Instead, he takes on the role of wingman for his friend in an attempt to help her find the perfect gentleman. However, when Penelope does meet someone fit to be a suitor, Colin appears to get the nudge he needs to accelerate their relationship from friends to lovers.

Bridgerton season 3 will be released on Netflix next month. Part one will consist of four episodes and will air on 16th May, while four more episodes will be released on 13th June.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Excited? Same.