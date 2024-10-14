I'm an autumn—here are 9 easy, chic and soft make-up looks I'm coveting on the daily this month

October is my absolute favourite month of the calendar year. It's a time to order pumpkin spice everything (pumpkin spice hair included), re-watch Gilmore Girls for the 50th time and snuggle up in your cosy jumpers and blankets. Autumn beauty is also my favourite—from autumn nail colours to autumn hair trends and, yes, even October make-up looks, this season is simply elite.

Make-up-wise, I love looking to Instagram for the ultimate make-up inspiration. This year, I've found the most stunning looks, some with a subtle nod to Halloween (perfect if you want to dress up but not go too wild with costume make-up), and I figured they're so great that it would be wrong of me not to share. So, here you have it—the ultimate make-up inspiration for October.

1. Purple haze

Burgundy is the colour I always think about when I consider autumnal make-up, but gorgeous purple hues are just as stunning. Layer the lids with liner and the lashes with a standout mascara.

2. Super-smokey eyes

A smokey eye is perfect for nights out and special occasions, and works amazingly for Halloween too if you want to steer clear of overt costume make-up but still bring dramatic, spooky vibes. Pick up a palette and volumising mascara for best results.

3. Autumnal glow

You know that hint of colour you get on the cheeks after going for a brisk October walk? Recreate it with a sheer peach glow and softly pencilled-in brows.

4. A subtle stain

October is the month I finally pull out my burgundy lip stain; as well as being beautifully autumnal, it gives that subtle nod to Halloween. My favourite is Fenty's, which looks best paired with glowing skin.

5. Scorpio-inspired makeup

Double up on eyes and lips with a dramatic eyeshadow look and dark glossy lips. To get the look, apply your wine-hued lipstick before reaching for a glossy lip formula in a similar shade.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Lou Lou £45 at Cult Beauty Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Lip Gloss in Fig £22 at Sephora

6. Tonal hues

Prefer to keep it simple? October is all about natural, tonal make-up, too. Simply apply a little cheek tint onto the apples for a subtle flush, and line the eyes and lips with a pinky-brown pencil.

7. Rose gold

Rose gold will forever be relevant, especially around this time of year. A shimmery liquid eye shadow looks gorgeous when paired with a matching lipstick.

7. Graphic liner

A bold red lipstick really complements a graphic eye look, so bring out the liquid liner this October and get creative. Opt for a liquid lipstick to ensure longevity even when eating and drinking all your pumpkin spiced goods.

9. Cosmic love

Whether you're off to a party or want to get creative for Halloween, this glittery eye look is absolutely unforgettable. Invest in some gems to scatter across the brow bone, too (and be sure to save them to reuse).