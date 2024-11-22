You can tell this bronzer was created by a make-up artist—it's one of the best products I've tried this year

My love of Makeup by Mario is well documented. The brand makes one of the best eyebrow pencils on the market, the foundation has a beautiful finish and there are exciting things coming to the UK in 2025.

And yet, when the SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum arrived earlier this year, I didn’t rush to test it immediately. On an ordinary day I tend to wear my favourite blusher more than bronzer. Plus, if it's a glowier formula it usually require a bit more experimentation on my part to work with my oily skin. So I’ll admit that my initial thoughts were, “that looks nice but it probably won’t change my life”.

Reader, someone should have handed me a spoon when I later tested it, because I was about to seriously eat my words. As we head to the end of the year I still think it’s one of the best new products I’ve tried throughout the whole of 2024—let me tell you why…

Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum £39 at Sephora

Let’s kick off with some of SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum’s need-to-know details. It’s up there at £39, so definitely getting into premium make-up territory, and there are seven different shades spanning a fairly broad range (mine is the lightest, Fair). As with the rest of the brand, the packaging is simple and chic—a simple pump bottle emblazoned with the “By Mario” that’s on all of the products. It’s clear, meaning you can easily see exactly how much of the marbled, glowy formula you’ve used and have left.

On to the user experience and the lightweight liquid dispenses really easily with a pump that gives you good control. One full pump is more than enough for your entire face and neck—I actually find a full pump is too much product for me and it’s better to dispense a smaller amount at a time to avoid wasting any. It is easier to add than take away, after all.

SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum can be used all over the face to add a wash of warmth, but I like to apply it in a “3 shape” to the temples, cheeks and jawline. It blends so seamlessly, thanks to the liquid formula, melting in with any foundation I apply it over without any solid lines. Plus, as it’s quite fluid, a little can stretch a fair way.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The first time I used it I was genuinely impressed; there’s no hint of orange, it just adds this gorgeous, natural-looking warmth that’s slightly buildable. I almost feel like this picture of me doesn't do it justice, as it looks quite subtle here, but you can hopefully still see that my skin has a nice, healthy glow. This also lasts well through the day without exacerbating my oiliness. You know those products that both apply and look great once on your skin? This is that.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mario, if you’re reading this, I sincerely apologise for briefly thinking I might not be utterly obsessed with one of your products. It was a huge error on my part and won’t happen again.