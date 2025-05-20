This semi-permanent make-up treatment is growing in popularity—here's what you need to know
Your questions answered by an expert
Whether you’ve heard about lip blush and want to know more or you’ve booked in for the treatment and want to know what to expect, you’ve found yourself in the right place. Dubbed an alternative to lip filler and an upgrade on semi-permanent make-up of the past, lip blush is a cosmetic treatment that aims to give the lips a long-lasting stain of colour, usually in a pink or rosy hue. It can also be used to make lips appear more even or give them a fuller appearance without the plumping effect of traditional filler.
“It is a great treatment for those looking to enhance their lips without the use of dermal fillers,” says Karen Betts, the UK’s leading permanent make-up artist, when I questioned her on the trending treatment. “Or for those that want a fuss-free flush of colour every day without the need of applying or topping up make-up.” That means, if you’re someone who loves the look of lip stains or lipsticks yet finds the process of applying and reapplying them throughout the day a chore, lip blush could be the perfect treatment for you.
Want to know more? I asked Betts some of the most asked questions surrounding lip blush to get her expert advice. Here’s what she had to say…
What is lip blush?
Lip blush is a semi-permanent make-up treatment during which pigment is transferred onto the lips to give them a wash of long-lasting colour. “[Unlike semi-permanent makeup of the past], lip blush uses a micro-shading technique delivered via a hand tool [...] enabling precise strokes and shading which add soft pigment to the lips, defining the border and enhancing your natural colour,” says Betts.
A post shared by Karen Betts | Permanent Makeup (@karenbettsofficial)
A photo posted by on
How should I prepare for my lip blush treatment?
“It’s really important to consider your full beauty routine when booking a permanent make-up treatment,” says Betts. “I advise that for the two weeks prior to your treatment you don’t use any active skincare ingredients, avoid sun exposure and don’t have any facial fillers, botox or other injectables in the area.
"You’ll also need to skip anything that could have a thinning effect on your blood for at least 24-48 hours before treatment. This will be different for everyone, so we advise consulting your GP if you’re on any medication, but in general this includes avoiding: Ibuprofen, alcohol, isotretinoin, caffeine, diet supplements, green tea, garlic, smoking, amongst other things, which can all thin the blood. Any type of supplement or medication must be disclosed as part of our initial screening so we can decide what effect these may have on healing or pigment changes.”
What happens during a lip blush treatment?
Any lip blush treatment should start with a consultation to discuss with your practitioner the look and shade you want to achieve from your lip blush treatment. “Once we have an idea of the look the client is aiming for, we draw the lip contour and colour on with a makeup pencil,” says Betts. “This can be drawn on and adjusted 50 times if necessary.” The key is to ensure you’re happy with the overall appearance and tone of your lips before treatment starts.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
“The treatment process itself normally takes about 90 minutes, but it varies from person to person depending on your requirements,” Betts continued. “We use a specialist facial tattooing machine, which works at a much lower frequency than a standard tattoo machine, to implant pigment into the lips via very fine needles. The sensation is that of an electric toothbrush being held against your skin. Post treatment, you are likely to be swollen for up to two days, so we do not advise making any social plans for a few days afterwards.”
Is lip blush painful?
"Lip Blush can be uncomfortable, but most people describe it as mild to moderate—not extremely painful," says Betts. "A topical numbing cream is applied before and during the procedure to minimise discomfort. People often say the feeling is more like a scratching, tickling, or vibrating sensation, rather than sharp pain. Some areas of the lips (especially the cupid’s bow) can feel a bit more sensitive than others. Pain tolerance varies - someone with very sensitive skin or who is nervous might feel it more, while others hardly feel it at all."
A post shared by Karen Betts | Permanent Makeup (@karenbettsofficial)
A photo posted by on
Is lip blush safe?
"Yes, lip blush is safe when done by a trained, experienced, and licensed professional following strict hygiene and safety standards," Betts told me, so it's important to check your practitioner's credentials before booking your treatment. "Professional artists understand proper depth and technique to avoid scarring or damage; therefore, choosing a reputable, qualified artist is crucial," she continued.
"Patch tests are also done beforehand to check for allergic reactions," Betts advised. "Sterile tools and pigments are used to prevent infection. Aftercare also plays a huge role—clients need to follow healing instructions carefully to avoid complications."
How should I care for my lip blush?
“Aftercare, aftercare, aftercare! It’s vital to achieve the best results,” says Betts. The key things to remember are:
- Apply the recovery balm a minimum of four times daily. You should do this using a clean cotton bud for each application (this will prevent infection).
- Do not pick, peel, or scratch the treated area. This may result in the colour healing unevenly and you could also risk scarring and infection. Allow the wound to flake on its own.
- Do not expose the healing skin to extreme heat, cold or moisture for two weeks following your treatment. This can include direct sun, tanning beds, jacuzzis, saunas, salt water, chlorinated pools, direct shower spray, hot water, skin creams or ointments other than what you have been instructed to use.
- Use SPF to avoid fading.
How long does lip blush last?
“Following your first treatment, a second appointment is needed 4-12 weeks after. This is usually a 30-60 minute appointment to add more pigment to the lips,” says Betts. “[Following this touch-up], depending on the individual, lip blush will last up to a year. After that, it may start to fade, and those who prefer a darker or more defined look will require a top-up. I usually see a client every 12-18 months for a colour boost to keep their lips looking perfect.”
So, now you're equipped with everything you need to know about lip blush. And, if you decided the treatment isn't right for you, why not check out our guide to the best long-lasting lipsticks for formulas that offer pigmented colour with all-day staying powder.
Karen Betts is a renowned authority in permanent make-up treatments and the founder of Karen Betts Professional. She is also the original founder of the award-winning beauty brands Nouveau Lashes (LVL) and HD Brows. With over 30 years of experience in the beauty industry, Karen continues to be a leading figure, celebrated for pioneering innovative treatments and setting the standards for safe, natural-looking beauty enhancements.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Lauren Sánchez’s Mega-Money Hen Do Sounded The Death Knell For Quiet Luxury
“Stealth Wealth”? Lauren Sánchez doesn’t know her.
-
Trust me, 'sweet pea nails' are the perfect way to upgrade your clean girl manicure this spring
Pastel tones meet spring florals
-
ICYMI: 6 Intermediate Wall Pilates Workouts Instructors Swear By for When You CBA To Head to a Class
A wall = your new fave piece of fit kit.
-
I recreated my entire makeup routine from when I was 17—surprisingly, these are the products I still reach for a decade later
True ride-or-dies
-
It’s true: this celebrity beauty brand foundation is *that* good—it’s like a skin filter in a bottle
It has thousands of reviews for a reason
-
I’ve tried hundreds of liners, but this one allows me to create the lips I want—it effortlessly defines and shapes
Plus, no feathering
-
I struggle with watery hay fever eyes every summer—these are the only products I can trust to stick around
Budge-proof beauty is a must
-
Watercolour blush is the dreamy trend that has me channelling my inner lover girl this summer
A wash of colour
-
I’m an oily-skinned beauty editor who has tested *hundreds* of primers—nothing stands up to this cult classic formula
My make-up has never looked better
-
This tinted moisturiser made me ditch my foundation altogether, and I don't see myself going back
The best skincare/makeup hybrid I’ve tried in 2025
-
I have acne-prone skin, so struggle with the “clean girl” make-up look—I asked a professional for help
Here are there 5 simple steps