Whether you’ve heard about lip blush and want to know more or you’ve booked in for the treatment and want to know what to expect, you’ve found yourself in the right place. Dubbed an alternative to lip filler and an upgrade on semi-permanent make-up of the past, lip blush is a cosmetic treatment that aims to give the lips a long-lasting stain of colour, usually in a pink or rosy hue. It can also be used to make lips appear more even or give them a fuller appearance without the plumping effect of traditional filler.

“It is a great treatment for those looking to enhance their lips without the use of dermal fillers,” says Karen Betts, the UK’s leading permanent make-up artist, when I questioned her on the trending treatment. “Or for those that want a fuss-free flush of colour every day without the need of applying or topping up make-up.” That means, if you’re someone who loves the look of lip stains or lipsticks yet finds the process of applying and reapplying them throughout the day a chore, lip blush could be the perfect treatment for you.

Want to know more? I asked Betts some of the most asked questions surrounding lip blush to get her expert advice. Here’s what she had to say…

What is lip blush?

Lip blush is a semi-permanent make-up treatment during which pigment is transferred onto the lips to give them a wash of long-lasting colour. “[Unlike semi-permanent makeup of the past], lip blush uses a micro-shading technique delivered via a hand tool [...] enabling precise strokes and shading which add soft pigment to the lips, defining the border and enhancing your natural colour,” says Betts.

How should I prepare for my lip blush treatment?

“It’s really important to consider your full beauty routine when booking a permanent make-up treatment,” says Betts. “I advise that for the two weeks prior to your treatment you don’t use any active skincare ingredients, avoid sun exposure and don’t have any facial fillers, botox or other injectables in the area.

"You’ll also need to skip anything that could have a thinning effect on your blood for at least 24-48 hours before treatment. This will be different for everyone, so we advise consulting your GP if you’re on any medication, but in general this includes avoiding: Ibuprofen, alcohol, isotretinoin, caffeine, diet supplements, green tea, garlic, smoking, amongst other things, which can all thin the blood. Any type of supplement or medication must be disclosed as part of our initial screening so we can decide what effect these may have on healing or pigment changes.”

What happens during a lip blush treatment?

Any lip blush treatment should start with a consultation to discuss with your practitioner the look and shade you want to achieve from your lip blush treatment. “Once we have an idea of the look the client is aiming for, we draw the lip contour and colour on with a makeup pencil,” says Betts. “This can be drawn on and adjusted 50 times if necessary.” The key is to ensure you’re happy with the overall appearance and tone of your lips before treatment starts.

“The treatment process itself normally takes about 90 minutes, but it varies from person to person depending on your requirements,” Betts continued. “We use a specialist facial tattooing machine, which works at a much lower frequency than a standard tattoo machine, to implant pigment into the lips via very fine needles. The sensation is that of an electric toothbrush being held against your skin. Post treatment, you are likely to be swollen for up to two days, so we do not advise making any social plans for a few days afterwards.”

Is lip blush painful?

"Lip Blush can be uncomfortable, but most people describe it as mild to moderate—not extremely painful," says Betts. "A topical numbing cream is applied before and during the procedure to minimise discomfort. People often say the feeling is more like a scratching, tickling, or vibrating sensation, rather than sharp pain. Some areas of the lips (especially the cupid’s bow) can feel a bit more sensitive than others. Pain tolerance varies - someone with very sensitive skin or who is nervous might feel it more, while others hardly feel it at all."

Is lip blush safe?

"Yes, lip blush is safe when done by a trained, experienced, and licensed professional following strict hygiene and safety standards," Betts told me, so it's important to check your practitioner's credentials before booking your treatment. "Professional artists understand proper depth and technique to avoid scarring or damage; therefore, choosing a reputable, qualified artist is crucial," she continued.

"Patch tests are also done beforehand to check for allergic reactions," Betts advised. "Sterile tools and pigments are used to prevent infection. Aftercare also plays a huge role—clients need to follow healing instructions carefully to avoid complications."

How should I care for my lip blush?

“Aftercare, aftercare, aftercare! It’s vital to achieve the best results,” says Betts. The key things to remember are:

Apply the recovery balm a minimum of four times daily. You should do this using a clean cotton bud for each application (this will prevent infection).

Do not pick, peel, or scratch the treated area. This may result in the colour healing unevenly and you could also risk scarring and infection. Allow the wound to flake on its own.

Do not expose the healing skin to extreme heat, cold or moisture for two weeks following your treatment. This can include direct sun, tanning beds, jacuzzis, saunas, salt water, chlorinated pools, direct shower spray, hot water, skin creams or ointments other than what you have been instructed to use.

Use SPF to avoid fading.

How long does lip blush last?

“Following your first treatment, a second appointment is needed 4-12 weeks after. This is usually a 30-60 minute appointment to add more pigment to the lips,” says Betts. “[Following this touch-up], depending on the individual, lip blush will last up to a year. After that, it may start to fade, and those who prefer a darker or more defined look will require a top-up. I usually see a client every 12-18 months for a colour boost to keep their lips looking perfect.”

So, now you're equipped with everything you need to know about lip blush.