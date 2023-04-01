The L'Oréal Infallible Foundation is a bestseller, so what did 3 beauty editors think?

If you're looking for one of the best foundations (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with L'Oréal. The brand's base products are hugely popular within the beauty community, especially the L'Oréal Infallible Foundation (opens in new tab).

Considered one of the best drugstore foundations (opens in new tab) you can buy, it promises up to 24 hours wear, full coverage and a waterproof, transfer-resistant formula. Sounds good, right? The question is, does it really deliver? Well, that's where we come in. We asked three editors to put the foundation through its paces, and they certainly did.

Keep on scrolling for their honest opinions to help you decide whether to try it out for yourself. If one of the best full coverage foundations (opens in new tab) isn't what you're looking for, why not check out our guide to the best tinted moisturisers (opens in new tab) instead? We've also rounded up the best dewy foundations (opens in new tab), the best foundations for oily skin (opens in new tab) and the best foundations for dry skin (opens in new tab), so you can find your perfect match.

Charley Williams-Howitt (opens in new tab) , Freelance Beauty Editor

The results

(Image credit: Charley Williams-Howitt)

The verdict

L’Oreal’s clever make-up/skincare hybrid is a full coverage base with added vitamin c and SPF25 that promises an impressive 24 hour wear. This longwear claim concerned me a little, as most foundations that promise such longevity tend to be on the heavier side, which I do not enjoy wearing. However, I was surprised.

Housed in a glass bottle with a pump, it claims to have a weightless formula that 'allows the skin to breathe'. It comes in 30 different colours with the most shades in the light to medium shade range. I choose shades in the rose family with Rose Vanilla being the best match for my skin tone. The formulation was thinner than expected and felt light, but it clung to my skin quite quickly, so I had to blend quite quickly. I applied it using a flat brush (fluffier brushes left it looking a bit patchy) and the finish was a medium coverage but is buildable to full.

It disguised pigmentation and uneven skin tone brilliantly. It’s not overtly matte or glowy but gives a really lovely skin-like finish. I can feel it though. However, an hour later I forgot I was wearing anything and six hours after application it still gave complete coverage, but there was a little creasing around my eyes that needed 'patting in'. I suspect this wouldn’t be a daily wear foundation for me, but if I needed coverage that lasts and still feels easy to wear, this would be a definitive choice. I love the added SPF too.

Zeynab Mohamed (opens in new tab) , Freelance Beauty Journalist

The results

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed)

The verdict

I was recently away on holiday, and it was the perfect time to take this foundation out for a test drive. L’Oréal have made some bold claims, both transfer-proof and waterproof, meaning that it should be the perfect holiday foundation, especially for the very hot and humid climate I was in. Against my better judgement, I wore this on a hike, and it was strenuous but the foundation held up. My skin looked as good as when I started the hike, maybe a little bit more dewy, but that’s a good thing.

The worst thing is having a holiday foundation you actually can feel on the skin. I don’t want to be carrying an extra weight especially in the weather. I used two small pumps and it was enough for my whole face to achieve a slightly more medium coverage and it felt like second skin, no heaviness or a cakey finish. L’Oréal state that their innovative oxygen technology gives the foundation a lightweight feel and the ultra stretchable formula means a little goes a long way.

I really liked the slim compact bottle; it’s great for slotting into your make-up bag, it’s a glass bottle, which isn’t the best for travel but it survived the journey. L’Oréal do some of my favourite more affordable foundations, and they’ve certainly not missed the mark with this one. If you’re after a lightweight, super fresh, dewy foundation with added skincare benefits - added vitamin c and SPF 25 - look no further.

Ally Head (opens in new tab) , Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor

The results

(Image credit: Ally Head)

The verdict

As someone who's long struggled with hormonal acne, I've tried a fair few foundations in my time. That's why I was seriously impressed when trying the L'Oréal Infallible Foundation, which, despite sitting at a pretty bargain price point, promises to last for up to 24 hours. Testing it over a few weeks, I liked the smooth, liquid formula and how easy it was to apply (I switched between a brush, blender, and my fingertips, and all three worked well). Wearing to both the office and evenings out, I rated that it offered full coverage yet still looked light and natural and was also a big fan of how little it transferred to my clothes so I needn't worry about foundation smudges on collars.

The 'Match My Shade' tool on the website was impressive, too - I was sceptical that I'd need to head in-store to find the right shade but the one I tried matched my skin tone almost perfectly.

One thing to note: if your skin errs on the dry side, it may not be for you - it's heavy wear, after all, and on the days I tested, it did slightly dry out the areas on my face that were dehydrated (around my nose). That said, I'd buy again - an easy-to-apply, natural-looking option that won't break the bank.