When it comes to highlighters, I think the more mega-watt glow, the better. I'm certainly not one to do things in halves when it comes to boosting radiance, and for this reason, I'm actually very particular about the products I use.

While many love a powder highlighter, I just can't seem to get on board. In my opinion liquid highlighters mimic the look of skin better so you get a more natural finish. I often use Refy's Gloss Highlighter, but recently I've been returning to an old classic: the Iconic London Illuminator.

Here's what you need to know – including why, as a highlighter expert, I'd recommend picking it up.

Why is Iconic London's highlighter so good?

The original shade is a gorgeous peachy-gold hue, which would complement all skin tones. It's presented in a little glass bottle with a dropper applicator, making it super easy to put on in a varying number of ways (more on this later), which is one of the reasons it's so appealing.

My goal when highlighting is to achieve a borderline wet-look shine, which I deem impossible with powder or balm highlighters, and only doable with a liquid formula. Iconic London's is absolutely perfect for this purpose. It's super pigmented meaning you only need a little, and it glides on beautifully.

Skin looks glossy, hydrated and naturally radiant, without ever looking sheeny.

How to apply the Iconic London Illuminator

As mentioned, this is one of the major draws of this product. Unlike powders or balms, a liquid like this can be utilised in any number of ways.

Of course, you can simply apply this directly to skin; simply drop a little onto the back of your hand and, with fingertips, apply to the high points of cheeks, under the brows and at the cupid's bow.

However, if you want to get creative and achieve an all-over glow, simply mix it in with your daily moisturiser or foundation. Just be careful: a little goes a long way and as this is so pigmented, you'll only need a tiny amount to achieve the desired result, without looking overly shiny or oily.

This glossy highlighter can also be used on the body as well as the face. Come summertime, it looks absolutely gorgeous mixed in with your favourite body lotion for gleaming limbs. Similarly, this is a must for party season, as it can seriously amplify glow around the décolletage and shoulders when wearing your special festive dress.

Shop the shades

Alongside the original, there are three other shades to choose from depending on your skin tone and look you're going for. There's a deep bronze-gold, a warm blush pink or a champagne pink hue.