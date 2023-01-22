I'm a beauty journalist and make-up artist—these L'Oréal foundations are some of the best I've ever used

Rewind to summer 2018. I was on the hunt for the best foundation (opens in new tab) under the sun, and I stumbled across L'Oréal's Infallible Pro Glow Longer Foundation online. Touted as one of the absolute best foundation for combination skin (opens in new tab), providing glow while containing excess sheen, my curiosity was piqued (foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab) requires an entirely different criteria).

It seemed to only be available online, so I took the leap and bought two—one in a shade slightly lighter than my skin, one slightly darker (I often do this when concerned I won't get the precise colour match, then mix to make the precise hue I need).

It more than delivered, and I barely reached for any other foundation throughout the year, banging on about it to all and sundry, stocking up on the range for my professional make-up kit too.

Since then, Infallible Pro Glow Longer Foundation has become virtually impossible to get your hands on (I'm heartbroken). However, thrilled by the brand's feat, I have since found myself gravitating towards L'Oréal foundations at every opportunity—including the time my foundation was taken away from me at airport security, and the time I ended up stranded in the countryside after my train was cancelled so did a sweep of Boots for make-up.

I therefore entered into testing the brand's entire range with gusto, excited to see what I might discover. Below are the ones I really want you to know about.

Best for lightweight coverage

L'Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturiser SPF20

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) L'Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturiser SPF20 £10.99 at Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) If your skin is having a good day, or if you only want a light veil of hydration and a little unifying whisper of colour, get this. It makes skin look juicy and healthy, and adds a little sheen. I liked it on days when I was tired but my skin was relatively clear, and used it to inject a bit of life in the morning. I still needed a little concealer around my nose and on any retreating spots, that said. For Contains aloe vera to soothe and hydrate

70% water-based so offers a lightweight veil of coverage Against Wouldn't cover significant redness

Isn't buildable

Best for full coverage

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Matte Cover Foundation

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Matte Cover Foundation £9.99 at Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) I tested this on a few shoots, when I applied my make-up at the crack of dawn and didn't remove it until late at night and found it really, really stayed put—even across the centre of my forehead, where shine usually breaks through after a couple of hours. The thing I liked most about the finish is that while it was matte, it didn't look flat and chalky—more skin, blotted. For Offers full coverage with a matte finish

Doesn't look caked or move around the face

Sweating didn't make it disappear Against It's not for you if you want hardly any coverage

The matte finish would exacerbate dryness

Best for everyday wear

L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation £4.48 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £4.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £10.99 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) I decided that this would be the one I'd reach for on an everyday basis because it provided medium coverage (so I only needed a little concealer on red bits), it offered some skincare benefits (including hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera), and finished sheeny but not greasy (so I powdered down my t-zone and left my cheeks juicy). You could of course apply it with a brush, but I really liked the way it looked when I massaged it into my skin with my fingers after applying SPF. For Offers medium, slightly buildable coverage

Looks like healthy skin when on

Contains skincare ingredients Against The packaging is a bit bulky

Oilier skin might need powder to take down the shine

Best on-the-go solution

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation Powder

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation Powder)