Is there anything more upsetting than realising that the make-up you carefully applied in the morning has all but disappeared by midday? Second to that is finding that your shine-free finish foundation has turned into an oil slick, leaving you scrambling for a pressed powder to combat the sheen. As an oily-skinned girl, I’ve been there, and I feel your pain.

Over the years, I’ve tried many things to combat this, from matte foundations to heavy-duty powders. I even once went through a phase of sweeping Milk of Magnesia across my face because I read it helped to minimise oil production (it did not, and this is not something I’d recommend, FYI). Yet, there is one product I’ve found that has done wonders for not only keeping my complexion shine-free all day, but also improving the way my makeup applies and feels on my skin. My secret weapon? A great silicone-based primer.

Now, before you disagree, I know silicone-based primers have had a bad reputation in the past, specifically when it comes to clogging pores and breakouts. I’d argue, however, that these formulas are just misunderstood and, when used correctly, they are a great option for achieving a smooth, shine-free base.

The key is to apply them sparingly and to remove them thoroughly with a hardworking cleanser at the end of the day. If you still don’t believe me, I turned to an expert, Salon64's lead make-up artist Freya Scott , to ask her advice…

What is a silicone-based primer?

“Unlike water-based or oil-based primers, silicone primers have a unique texture that creates a barrier on the skin,” says Scott. “This silky base helps create a flawless canvas for your makeup. It fills in pores and blurs any texture, giving you a super smooth matte finish.”

Who are silicone primers best for?

“If you’ve got oily skin or need your makeup to last all day, a silicone primer is a great go-to because it keeps everything in place and prevents shine,” Scott continues. “If you have dry skin, however, a silicone primer might accentuate dry patches or fine lines, so, for these skin types, lighter water-based primers or oil-based primers, that also provide moisture, are great.”

“Also, while silicone primers work wonders for smoothing and mattifying, they can sometimes feel heavy or pore-clogging, especially for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin.” In this case, opt for a silicone-free formula to prevent unwanted irritation.

How to use a silicone primer

“The best way to apply a silicone primer is to start with clean, moisturized skin,” says Scott, “Use a small amount of the primer and gently warm it between your fingers. Apply it to your face in a light pressing motion, focusing on areas where you want to smooth out texture, fill in pores, or control oil, like your T-zone. Let the primer set for a minute or two before applying foundation, so it has time to lock in place and create an even base.”

“It’s also worth noting, if you rub in a silicone primer too much, it can break down the formula and make it less effective. This could cause the primer to pill (form little bumps) or shift around your face, making it harder to apply foundation smoothly, which can result in a patchy or uneven look. That's why it's best to gently press it in for the best results.”

Now, you’ve heard it from an expert, you may be wondering which formulas are best. As a real fan of the smoothing and blurring bases, I’ve put a lot of different primers to the test over the years. These are the ones that came out on top…

The best silicone primers

1. Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer

Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer £32 at LookFantastic

If you’ve ever struggled with oily skin or enlarged pores, I can practically guarantee you’ve come across Benefit’s The POREfessional primer. Launched back in 2010, it’s become a true hero formula known for smoothing and mattifying the skin without feeling heavy or drying.

While I’m a huge fan of the original formula, for those who want something a little less heavy duty, Benefit extended the range to include an ultra lightweight offering and a hydrating finish , boosted with hyaluronic acid, so you can tailor your base to your skin's needs. Whichever formula you opt for however, you’ll be left with smooth, silky soft skin that’s primed for any makeup you follow it with.

2. MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer

MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer £30 at Boots

MAC’s Mattifine primer racks up endless 5-star reviews, so you know it’s good. Designed to control oil for up to 12 hours, it works hard to keep make-up set in place while algae extract and witch hazel work to hydrate and improve skin texture. The key to this formula, however, is to use a small amount and not to overwork it or, as Scott mentioned above, it can pill. A penny-sized amount pressed into key areas is all you need for a flawless finish.

3. Iconic Velvet Smooth Pore Refining Primer

ICONIC London Velvet Smooth Pore Refining Primer £24 at LookFantastic

I was recently introduced to Iconic’s Velvet Smooth primer and I fell for it so hard that I wrote a whole article on it. What makes this silicone primer extra special is that, rather than the traditional gel texture we’ve come to expect, it’s creamy, with a whipped consistency that feels incredibly lightweight on the skin. This means it slips across easily and sinks in quickly without leaving any stickiness or residue. I’ve already finished one tube and can’t wait to get my hands on another.

4. Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer

If you want a primer that delivers both a matte finish and impressive wear time, I have to recommend Hourglass’ Vanish Airbrush Primer. Designed to blur the skin and give a soft focus finish, it’s packed with tiny microspheres of powder that burst as you apply it. Rather than leaving the skin looking flat, it offers a soft matte coverage that still looks natural and hydrated. When used in combo with the Airbrush Setting Spray , my make-up doesn’t budge even after a full day in the office.

5. e.l.f Liquid Poreless Putty Primer

You may remember e.l.f’s Poreless Putty Primer as it blew up on social media when it launched in 2018. Well, in my opinion, the liquid version is even better. Slightly lighter in texture, yet with all the smoothing qualities from the original version, it’s a great, affordable option—perfect for those wanting an introduction into silicone primers.

6. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base £54 at Boots

While many silicone primers deliver a matte finish, if you’re someone who prefers a more radiant, dewy base, I’d suggest opting for Bobbi Brown’s Face Base. A primer and moisturiser hybrid, it feels incredibly nourishing on the skin while still helping to reduce fine lines and prep the skin for make-up. It does this through a combination of silicones alongside shea butter and vitamins B, C and E, which work together to nourish and smooth. I love using this with a medium coverage base to ensure my skin still looks natural.

7. Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer £51 at Sephora

Tatcha creates some of my favourite hydrating skincare products, and so I was intrigued to see how their silicone primer stood up. I’m pleased to say, although it sets about smoothing the skin, it’s still packed with plenty of nourishing ingredients and offers a radiant finish as opposed to matte. Alongside amino acids to promote skin health, you’ll also find algae and green tea, which work to hydrate without compromising the longevity of any make-up you apply on top.