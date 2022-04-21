Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These products have become staples in our makeup routine...

If you’ve read our guide to the best vegan skincare brands, then you’ll know that vegan beauty is on the rise, and makeup is no exception. It used to be almost impossible to find good quality makeup products that were vegan and cruelty-free, but luckily, this is all starting to change.

That’s why we’ve rounded up our favourite vegan makeup brands for you to shop, including our go-to products that we believe everyone needs to try. We’ve tested all of these brands ourselves, and can confirm that each of these products truly lives up to the hype.

There is everything from the best foundation, the best lipstick and the best mascara, so you can keep your makeup routine vegan every step of the way. Enjoy…

The best vegan makeup brands:

1. KVD Beauty

KVD Beauty celebrates individual expression and is inspired by tattoo artistry. The brand boasts an amazing selection of high-performance makeup, such as the full-coverage Good Apple Foundation Balm and the best-selling Tattoo Liner eyeliner. All of the products are 100% vegan and the brand is also PETA-recognised cruelty-free.

Marie Claire recommends:

KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer, £23 | Boots

This long-wear, crease-resistant concealer delivers the same hydrating finish as the iconic Good Apple Foundation. Ultra-concentrated InterLace Pigments seamlessly stretch over the skin for undetectable coverage. View Deal

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper Black, £19 | Boots

If you struggle with winged eyeliner, then this product is for you. The waterproof liquid formula delivers all-day wear and the tip applicator is perfect for creating ultra-precise lines. View Deal

KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £18 | Boots

This long-wear, high-pigment liquid lipstick gives a smooth, matte finish and all-day, lightweight comfort. It’s creamy, colour-rich formula glides over lips as effortlessly as a gloss but dries to a true matte finish that feels weightless. View Deal 2. Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez founded Rare Beauty back in 2020. The star’s mission was to help everyone celebrate what makes them unique and break down unrealistic standards of perfection. The carefully created line (which is vegan and cruelty-free) aims to redefine the meaning of beauty by offering products that embrace individuality, and it’s safe to say that we are obsessed.

Marie Claire recommends:

Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer, £13 | Space NK

Give the skin a lit-from-within glow with the Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer. Enriched with ultra-fine pearls, it helps to smooth, hydrate and illuminate the complexion. View Deal

Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist, £23 | Space NK

You can use this facial mist to prime the skin or to set your makeup in place. It helps to give skin a healthy-looking glow, in addition to minimising the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. View Deal

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, £19 | Space NK

We love using a liquid blush in Spring and Summer, and this Rare Beauty one is our new favourite. With a lightweight formula and long-lasting colour pigments, it provides buildable colour and all-day wear. View Deal

3. Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup are all about starting with good ingredients and turning them into effective formulas. The results? Easy-to-use makeup that is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It’s as simple as that.

Marie Claire recommends:

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer, £18 | Cult Beauty

Creamy and blendable with long-lasting staying power, this bronzer is infused with a medley of hydrating ingredients to encourage healthy, dewy skin. Trust us, the natural-looking matte finish will have you reaching for this daily. View Deal

Milk Makeup Bionic Blush, £21 | Cult Beauty

This product is so much more than just a blusher. The weightless liquid formula is designed to be buildable while still seamlessly melding with your skin. It features a mix of skin-loving ingredients, which deeply hydrate and boost elasticity. View Deal

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting Spray, £17 | Cult Beauty

To set your makeup, look no further than the Hydro Grip Spray. The blue layer is all about grip, while the green layer delivers the glow. With benefits lasting up to 12 hours, mist throughout the day to revitalise and amplify your radiance. View Deal 4. Authored We recently tried out Tanya Burr’s makeup line, Authored, and we couldn’t believe the results. The forward-thinking brand is all about encouraging you to live life as you want to, with a range of products designed for an “I’ve got this” feeling at the start of the day. Authored is vegan, cruelty-free and have even brought a 100% recyclable, fully aluminium chamber and lid to market for the mascara & brow gel. Cool, right? Marie Claire recommends:

Tinted Moisturiser, £28 | Authored

This tinted moisturiser gives a soft matte finish that lasts all day. It is enriched with a range of skin-loving ingredients that help protect against delayed sun-induced skin damage. View Deal

Mascara, £20 | Authored

The Authored mascara adds length and volume, and is formulated to stay in place and not shed throughout the day. Use a single coat for a natural effect or layer for higher impact. View Deal

Lip Balm, £16 | Authored

This nourishing lip balm contains Coconut Oil and Shea Butter to soften, protect and deeply moisturise, Hemp Oil to soothe and renew and Passionflower Oil which is high in Vitamin A to promote cell regeneration. View Deal

5. Rose Inc

A partnership between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and biotech company Amyris, Rose Inc leverages sustainable innovation and nearly two decades of experience in the makeup chair. The brand takes a dual approach to beauty, delivering instant results with lasting skincare benefits, with all of the products being vegan and cruelty-free.

Marie Claire recommends:

Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, £36 | Space NK

This hydrating tinted moisturiser works to diminish the appearance of fine lines and support a smoother skin texture. The sheer coverage blurs imperfections and gives an airbrushed look with a radiantly luminous finish. View Deal

Rose Inc Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Colour, £23 | Space NK

Create a rosy glow with the Rose Inc Lip & Cheek Colour. This multipurpose, high pigmented cream melts into the skin to create a youthful flush of colour on the lips and cheeks. View Deal

Rose Inc Satin Lipcolour Rich Refillable Lipstick, £22 | Space NK

Apply lasting and weightless colour to the lips with Rose Inc Refillable Lipstick, which is packed with actives to help moisturise and plump the lips. What more could you want? View Deal

6. Hourglass Cosmetics

Hourglass is known for its innovation and commitment to reinventing luxury cosmetics. The Ambient Lighting Palette is what made us fall in love with the brand, and we’ve loved all of their products ever since. Since its launch in 2004, Hourglass has been a cruelty-free brand that has stood against animal testing. While the majority of their collection was already vegan, they committed themselves to replace a few animal byproducts in select formulations, and became 100% vegan in 2020.

Marie Claire recommends:

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick, £45 | Cult Beauty

Combining the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid and the weightlessness of a powder, this long-wearing, waterproof formula provides perfect, full, undetectable coverage. View Deal

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, £61 | Cult Beauty

Thanks to ground-breaking ‘Photoluminescent Technology’, this palette captures, diffuses and softens surrounding light, filtering out harsh beams to blur the visibility of imperfections, pores and wrinkles. It leaves skin looking softer, more youthful and beautifully lit-from-within. View Deal