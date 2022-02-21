The best vegan skincare brands to have on your radar

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You're going to love these vegan skincare brands...

We like to think of vegan skincare a little bit like vegan milk alternatives. From oat and soy, to almond and coconut, there is an awful lot to choose from, and it’s hard to know which one is best. So, we took it upon ourselves to scour the internet and even try some of the best vegan skincare brands out there, and the results were seriously impressive.

From more affordable skincare brands to luxury beauty and even some recent newcomers, there is a range of products for you to choose from. We’ve included the best cleansers, best toners, best face serums and more, to complete every step of your skincare routine.

Vegan beauty is undeniably one of the fastest growing skincare categories out there, so have a read of some of our favourite brands and try them out for yourselves. You won’t regret it…

The best vegan skincare brands:

1. Byoma

Byoma is the new brand on the block. Not only do the products come in fun, colourful packaging, but they are also super affordable. The best bit? This skincare line is all about boosting your skin’s barrier, instead of stripping it, thanks to the simple ingredients and scientific formulas. Your skin’s barrier works hard to keep the bad stuff out (such as pollution and irritants) and keep the good stuff in (such as water and ceramides). By boosting this barrier, you can say hello to your best skin yet.

2. Skin Proud

Much like the name suggests, Skin Proud is all about being proud in your skin. The brand has taken a pledge against photoshopping to show real, healthy complexions. Their products are all 100% vegan, PETA approved and cruelty-free, and use a blend of natural based and scientifically proven ingredients which are gentle yet effective. Need we say more?

3. Summer Fridays

You’ll all have heard of Summer Fridays, the Insta-worthy brand that has taken the skincare world by storm. Founded by two beauty bloggers, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gore, the brand is all about easy-to-use, clean ingredients, with packaging that you will definitely want on display.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, £45 | Space NK

The brands very first product, Jet Lag Mask, is easily one of their most popular releases. The hydrating mask is designed for tired or stressed skin, and is rich in vitamins, minerals and ceramides. It also contains chestnut extract to gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin for a radiant complexion.

The Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution is a night-time skincare treatment that exfoliates and brightens the skin while minimising the look of pores. It contains a potent blend of lactic and glycolic acid to polish skin, niacinamide to help clarify, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin feeling soft.

A slightly newer release from the brand, their Lip Butter Balm works to leave lips feeling softer and smoother, with a sheer beige finish and a natural vanilla flavour. It contains shea butter, murumuru seed butter and a unique blend of vegan waxes that boosts shine without leaving your lips feeling greasy.

4. Tropic

Tropic believes in being a force for good beyond just beauty. All their ingredients are sustainably sourced to bring you freshly made products that are kind to your skin. The 100% cruelty-free brand search far and wide to trace nourishing, transformative ingredients from regions all around the world, including the Amazon rainforest, Polynesia, Australia and Madagascar. Every single formula is developed in their HQ’s Innovation Lab, so you know that you’re getting products you can trust.

Smoothing Cleanser, £18 | Tropic

This multi award-winning facial cleanser melts away dirt, pollution, SPF and makeup without any need for rubbing or scrubbing. It contains jojoba oil, green tea extract and aloe vera juice to leave the complexion feeling soft and springy. You can even choose between a scented and unscented version depending on your skin type.

This product is truly one-of-a-kind. It contains aloe vera, cucumber juice, avocado and cranberry oil extracts that are mixed in an ultrasonic machine that forces the water and oil molecules together, creating a milky mist. The droplets burst on the skin, catapulting the oil into the deeper layers while the water stays nearer the surface to hydrate and refresh.

SPF is such an important step in your skincare routine. We love this water-resistant, daily SPF50 from Tropic due to the combination of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, banana flower extract to calm and prebiotics that provide the right environment for your skin to flourish. Plus, it sinks into the skin without leaving a white residue.

5. Pai Skincare

Pai Skincare was founded by Sarah Brown, after her skin became irritated, hyper-sensitive and acne-prone out of the blue. Sarah set out to create a skincare line to nourish sensitive skin without irritating it, allowing her to take back control of her own routine. The result? A dreamy vegan skincare line that customers can’t stop raving about.

Pai Skincare Middlemist Seven Camellia and Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser, £34 | Cult Beauty

This cleanser is suitable for all kinds of skin types, from sensitive, reactive, dry, combination and more. Castor and sweet almond oils break down makeup, while damask rose otto oil helps skin to retain moisture. It also comes with a dual-sided cleansing cloth, with a textured muslin side for thorough cleansing and a soft terry side for sensitive areas.

Cleansing oils are another effective way of removing stubborn makeup at the end of the day. This product is ideal for lifting away any dirt without irritating your complexion. The star of the show is the brand's hero ingredient, rosehip oil, which is renowned for its powerful skin healing and regenerative properties.

Pai Skincare Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, £24 | Cult Beauty

If you like the sound of the cleansing oil, then you will love this next product. The Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil is one of the brand's bestsellers, due to rosehip oil's skin healing properties. The oil can help with dry skin, blemishes, dull skin tone, fine lines, scars and sun damage.

6. Aesop

Aesop may be famous for their luxury body care range, but did you know that they do skincare, too? The vegan beauty brand’s products are formulated from the finest quality ingredients, and they only use ingredients with a proven record of safety and efficacy. Plus, the packaging looks super chic out on display. A win win.

