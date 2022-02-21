The best vegan skincare brands to have on your radar

You're going to love these vegan skincare brands...
We like to think of vegan skincare a little bit like vegan milk alternatives. From oat and soy, to almond and coconut, there is an awful lot to choose from, and it’s hard to know which one is best. So, we took it upon ourselves to scour the internet and even try some of the best vegan skincare brands out there, and the results were seriously impressive.
From more affordable skincare brands to luxury beauty and even some recent newcomers, there is a range of products for you to choose from. We’ve included the best cleansers, best toners, best face serums and more, to complete every step of your skincare routine.
Vegan beauty is undeniably one of the fastest growing skincare categories out there, so have a read of some of our favourite brands and try them out for yourselves. You won’t regret it…
The best vegan skincare brands:
1. Byoma
Byoma is the new brand on the block. Not only do the products come in fun, colourful packaging, but they are also super affordable. The best bit? This skincare line is all about boosting your skin’s barrier, instead of stripping it, thanks to the simple ingredients and scientific formulas. Your skin’s barrier works hard to keep the bad stuff out (such as pollution and irritants) and keep the good stuff in (such as water and ceramides). By boosting this barrier, you can say hello to your best skin yet.
Marie Claire recommends:
Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser, £9.99 | Cult Beauty
This ultra-hydrating daily cleanser features the brand’s Tri-Ceramide Complex™, that works to boost your skin’s barrier. The jelly formula transforms into a rich, creamy lather to melt away any dirt, leaving skin super clean and not stripped.
Byoma Balancing Face Mist, £11.99 | Cult Beauty
We like to follow on with this lightweight face mist, that contains a powerful balancing blend of Allantoin and Probiotic Ferment to help replenish and strengthen the skin’s microbiome.
Byoma Hydrating Serum, £12.99 | Cult Beauty
For extra moisture, this serum is formulated with cholesterol and fatty acids that marry well with the powerhouse pairing of sqaulane and glycerin, to leave your skin feeling brand new. Wave redness, dryness and flakiness goodbye.
2. Skin Proud
Much like the name suggests, Skin Proud is all about being proud in your skin. The brand has taken a pledge against photoshopping to show real, healthy complexions. Their products are all 100% vegan, PETA approved and cruelty-free, and use a blend of natural based and scientifically proven ingredients which are gentle yet effective. Need we say more?
Marie Claire recommends:
Skin Proud Velvet Cloud Foaming Cleanser,
was £13.99 now £11.15 | ASOS
This foaming cleanser has a whipped mousse texture, designed to remove makeup while softening the skin. It contains a whole bunch of moisture-boosting amino acids, alongside brightening magnolia extract.
Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturiser, £13.99 | ASOS
The Sorbet Skin moisturiser is bursting with a four-part hyaluronic acid complex to restore, revitalise, rehydrate and renew the skin. The oil-free, sorbet-like gel feels super refreshing on the skin, and can be used both day and night.
Skin Proud Bright Eye Pomegranate Gel-Cream,
was £14.99 now £11.95 | ASOS
We love a good eye cream, especially when it promises to brighten and lock in moisture at the same time. This product is infused with pomegranate extract, vitamin c, niacinamide and shea butter, all working in favour of the delicate eye area.
3. Summer Fridays
You’ll all have heard of Summer Fridays, the Insta-worthy brand that has taken the skincare world by storm. Founded by two beauty bloggers, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gore, the brand is all about easy-to-use, clean ingredients, with packaging that you will definitely want on display.
Marie Claire recommends:
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, £45 | Space NK
The brands very first product, Jet Lag Mask, is easily one of their most popular releases. The hydrating mask is designed for tired or stressed skin, and is rich in vitamins, minerals and ceramides. It also contains chestnut extract to gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin for a radiant complexion.
Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution, £49 | Space NK
The Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution is a night-time skincare treatment that exfoliates and brightens the skin while minimising the look of pores. It contains a potent blend of lactic and glycolic acid to polish skin, niacinamide to help clarify, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin feeling soft.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Vanilla Beige, £21 | Space NK
A slightly newer release from the brand, their Lip Butter Balm works to leave lips feeling softer and smoother, with a sheer beige finish and a natural vanilla flavour. It contains shea butter, murumuru seed butter and a unique blend of vegan waxes that boosts shine without leaving your lips feeling greasy.
4. Tropic
Tropic believes in being a force for good beyond just beauty. All their ingredients are sustainably sourced to bring you freshly made products that are kind to your skin. The 100% cruelty-free brand search far and wide to trace nourishing, transformative ingredients from regions all around the world, including the Amazon rainforest, Polynesia, Australia and Madagascar. Every single formula is developed in their HQ’s Innovation Lab, so you know that you’re getting products you can trust.
Marie Claire recommends:
Smoothing Cleanser, £18 | Tropic
This multi award-winning facial cleanser melts away dirt, pollution, SPF and makeup without any need for rubbing or scrubbing. It contains jojoba oil, green tea extract and aloe vera juice to leave the complexion feeling soft and springy. You can even choose between a scented and unscented version depending on your skin type.
Vitamin Toner, £14 | Tropic
This product is truly one-of-a-kind. It contains aloe vera, cucumber juice, avocado and cranberry oil extracts that are mixed in an ultrasonic machine that forces the water and oil molecules together, creating a milky mist. The droplets burst on the skin, catapulting the oil into the deeper layers while the water stays nearer the surface to hydrate and refresh.
Sun Day Facial UV Defence, £24 | Tropic
SPF is such an important step in your skincare routine. We love this water-resistant, daily SPF50 from Tropic due to the combination of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, banana flower extract to calm and prebiotics that provide the right environment for your skin to flourish. Plus, it sinks into the skin without leaving a white residue.
5. Pai Skincare
Pai Skincare was founded by Sarah Brown, after her skin became irritated, hyper-sensitive and acne-prone out of the blue. Sarah set out to create a skincare line to nourish sensitive skin without irritating it, allowing her to take back control of her own routine. The result? A dreamy vegan skincare line that customers can’t stop raving about.
Marie Claire recommends:
Pai Skincare Middlemist Seven Camellia and Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser, £34 | Cult Beauty
This cleanser is suitable for all kinds of skin types, from sensitive, reactive, dry, combination and more. Castor and sweet almond oils break down makeup, while damask rose otto oil helps skin to retain moisture. It also comes with a dual-sided cleansing cloth, with a textured muslin side for thorough cleansing and a soft terry side for sensitive areas.
Pai Skincare Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil, £33 | Cult Beauty
Cleansing oils are another effective way of removing stubborn makeup at the end of the day. This product is ideal for lifting away any dirt without irritating your complexion. The star of the show is the brand’s hero ingredient, rosehip oil, which is renowned for its powerful skin healing and regenerative properties.
Pai Skincare Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, £24 | Cult Beauty
If you like the sound of the cleansing oil, then you will love this next product. The Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil is one of the brand’s bestsellers, due to rosehip oil’s skin healing properties. The oil can help with dry skin, blemishes, dull skin tone, fine lines, scars and sun damage.
6. Aesop
Aesop may be famous for their luxury body care range, but did you know that they do skincare, too? The vegan beauty brand’s products are formulated from the finest quality ingredients, and they only use ingredients with a proven record of safety and efficacy. Plus, the packaging looks super chic out on display. A win win.
Marie Claire recommends:
Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk, £25 | Aesop
Aesop’s Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk is ideal for removing makeup on a daily basis. It is enhanced with botanicals renowned for their soothing properties, making it the perfect choice for anyone with dry or sensitive skin.
Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Hydrator, £47 | Aesop
This moisturiser will quickly become a staple in your winter skincare routine. The rapidly-absorbed fluid delivers superb anti-oxidant hydration and leaves the skin feeling smooth and supple.
Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste, £37 | Aesop
If an exfoliator is what you’re after, then this product is for you. The cream-based cleansing formulation is enhanced with fine quartz and lactic acid to remove dead skin cells and soften the skin.